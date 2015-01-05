Sea Otter Conservation
1st Edition
Description
Sea otters are good indicators of ocean health. In addition, they are a keystone species, offering a stabilizing effect on ecosystem, controlling sea urchin populations that would otherwise inflict damage to kelp forest ecosystems. The kelp forest ecosystem is crucial for marine organisms and contains coastal erosion. With the concerns about the imperiled status of sea otter populations in California, Aleutian Archipelago and coastal areas of Russia and Japan, the last several years have shown growth of interest culturally and politically in the status and preservation of sea otter populations.
Sea Otter Conservation brings together the vast knowledge of well-respected leaders in the field, offering insight into the more than 100 years of conservation and research that have resulted in recovery from near extinction. This publication assesses the issues influencing prospects for continued conservation and recovery of the sea otter populations and provides insight into how to handle future global changes.
Key Features
- Covers scientific, cultural, economic and political components of sea otter conservation
- Provides guidance on how to manage threats to the sea otter populations in the face of future global changes
- Highlights the effects that interactions of coastal animals have with the marine ecosystem
Readership
scientists studying sea otters, researchers across marine biology, marine ecology and marine conservation.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Chapter Reviewers
- Chapter 1: Editor: Glenn R. VanBlaricom
- Chapter 2: Editor: James L. Bodkin
- Chapter 3: Editor: Glenn R. VanBlaricom
- Chapter 4: Editor: Shawn E. Larson
- Chapter 5: Editor: James L. Bodkin
- Chapter 6: Editor: James L. Bodkin
- Chapter 7: Editor: Shawn E. Larson
- Chapter 8: Editor: Shawn E. Larson
- Chapter 9: Editor: Shawn E. Larson
- Chapter 10: Editor: James L. Bodkin
- Chapter 11: Editor: Shawn E. Larson
- Chapter 12: Editor: Shawn E. Larson
- Chapter 13: Editor: James L. Bodkin
- Chapter 14: Editor: James L. Bodkin
- Preface
- Chapter 1. The Conservation of Sea Otters: A Prelude
- Introduction
- Natural History
- Conservation Successes and Challenges
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Natural History, Ecology, and the Conservation and Management of Sea Otters
- History
- Form and Function
- Associated Species
- Food Web
- Ecosystems
- Human Emotions
- Discussion
- References
- Chapter 3. Historic and Contemporary Status of Sea Otters in the North Pacific
- Introduction
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Challenges to Sea Otter Recovery and Conservation
- Introduction
- Threats: Past, Present and Future
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Sea Otter Conservation Genetics
- Introduction
- The Sea Otter Story and Conservation Genetics
- Conservation Genetic Approaches
- Methods
- Sea Otter Genetic Research Findings
- Future Work
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. Evaluating the Status of Individuals and Populations: Advantages of Multiple Approaches and Time Scales
- Introduction
- The North Pacific Example
- Tools of the Trade
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Veterinary Medicine and Sea Otter Conservation
- Unique Features in Natural History are Important
- Veterinary Medicine and the Evolution of Sea Otter Capture and Handling
- Physical and Chemical Immobilization of Sea Otters
- Role of Sea Otter Anatomy and Physiology on Conservation
- The Veterinary Contribution to Sea Otter Conservation
- Sea Otter Conservation, Disease, and Veterinary Medicine
- Future Roles of Veterinary Medicine in Sea Otter Conservation
- References
- Chapter 8. Sea Otters in Captivity: Applications and Implications of Husbandry Development, Public Display, Scientific Research and Management, and Rescue and Rehabilitation for Sea Otter Conservation
- Introduction
- Part One: Small Numbers of Sea Otters in Captivity
- Part Two: Temporary Holding of Large Numbers of Wild Animals
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. The Value of Rescuing, Treating, and Releasing Live-Stranded Sea Otters
- Introduction
- Sea Otter Strandings and Stranding Response
- Caseload Management and Ethical Challenges
- The Surrogacy Project
- Creating Value
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10. The Use of Quantitative Models in Sea Otter Conservation
- Introduction
- Models of Behavior
- Models of Population Dynamics
- Models of Community Dynamics
- Some Examples: Applied Conservation Models
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 11. First Nations Perspectives on Sea Otter Conservation in British Columbia and Alaska: Insights into Coupled Human–Ocean Systems
- Introduction: Regime Shifts and Transformations along North America’s Northwest Coast
- Sea Otter Use in Ancient Times
- Ancient Governance and Management Protocols of Coastal Marine Resources and Sea Otters
- Balancing the Needs of People and Nature: First Nations Perspectives
- Navigating Towards Ecological and Social Resilience on the Northwest Coast
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Shellfish Fishery Conflicts and Perceptions of Sea Otters in California and Alaska
- California
- Conclusion
- Disclaimer
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Conservation in Practice
- Introduction
- Impact of the Commercial Fur Trade on Sea Otter Populations
- Laws and Treaties to Protect Sea Otters
- Reintroduction of Sea Otters
- Protecting Habitat
- Endangered Species Legislation
- Species Recovery Versus Ecological Community Recovery
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Synopsis of the History of Sea Otter Conservation in the United States
- Introduction
- Protection and Security of Fur-Bearing Mammals in Alaskan Territorial Waters in the Nineteenth Century, Following the 1867 Treaty of Cession
- Protection of Sea Otters in International Waters
- Protective Laws and Protocols in the Individual States
- Development of Contemporary Protocols of Individual States benefiting the Conservation of Sea Otters
- Regional-Scale Non-Governmental Organizations with Foci on the Conservation of Sea Otters
- The IUCN Red List and Key Federal Legislation as Tools for Sea Otter Conservation
- Protection of Federally Managed Habitat Spaces and Waters Utilized by Sea Otters
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 5th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016879
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128014028
About the Editor
Shawn Larson
Dr. Shawn Larson received her Ph.D. from the University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fishery Science, has been the Curator of Conservation Research at the Seattle Aquarium for 22 years, and has been studying shark biology and ecology for 14 years. Dr. Larson has published over 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers and abstracts on the biology and ecology of marine animals. Dr. Larson has organized and run international shark conservation workshops for over 12 years and is currently a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Northeast Pacific Shark Specialist Group tasked with defining the conservation status of all shark species in the northeastern Pacific.
Affiliations and Expertise
Seattle Aquarium, Seattle, WA, USA
James Bodkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Alaska Science Center, USGS, Anchorage, AK, USA
Glenn VanBlaricom
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, USGS, and School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA