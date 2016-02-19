Sea Mammals and Oil: Confronting the Risks summarizes the effects of spilled petroleum, or “oil”, on five groups of marine mammals, including seals, whales and dolphins, sea otters, polar bears, and manatees. It poses questions concerning the extent of oil spill effects on marine mammals; the vulnerability of each species; and the probable effects to humans, domestic animals, and laboratory animals. After an introduction to the composition and fate of petroleum and spill-treating agents in the marine environment, the book discusses the use of risk assessment and mathematical/computer models in evaluating the effects of oil in marine mammal populations. Chapters 3 to 11 examine the ecological perspectives, physiologic, and toxic effects of oil on five mammal groups. The effect of oil on their behavior and the detection and avoidance of oil spill are also discussed. With a strong focus on risk assessment, this book is ideal for petroleum chemists and technologists, marine biologists, and veterinary medicine researchers.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 Composition and Fate of Petroleum and Spill-Treating Agents in the Marine Environment

Composition and Toxicity of Petroleum

Sources of Petroleum in the Marine Environment

Fate of Petroleum in the Marine Environment

Oil Dispersants

Other Methods of Treating Spills

Interactions between Petroleum and Marine Mammals

Effects of Oil Dispersants

2 Effects of Oil on Marine Mammal Populations: Model Simulations

Marine Mammals in the Southern California Bight

Northern Fur Seals in the Bering Sea

Bowhead and Gray Whales in Alaskan Waters

Sea Otters in California

3 Pinnipeds and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives

Life Histories

Habitat Use

Social Organization and Behavior

Demography

4 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Pinnipeds

Detection and Avoidance of Oil

Behavioral Effects

Surface Contact

Oil Ingestion

Inhalation

5 Cetaceans and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives

Life Histories

Habitat

Social Organization and Behavior

Summarizing the Risk

6 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Cetaceans

Detection and Avoidance

Surface Contact

Inhalation

Baleen Fouling Ingestion and Accumulation

7 Sea Otters and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives

Distribution and Abundance

Preferred Habitat

Site Fidelity and Movement Patterns

Reproduction

Social Organization and Reproductive Behavior

Trophic Levels and Feeding Habits

Metabolism and Thermorégulation

Summarizing the Risk

8 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Sea Otters

Detection and Avoidance

Surface Fouling

Toxic Effects

Rehabilitating Fouled Otters

9 Polar Bears and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives

Distribution

Life History

Exploration and Production Activities in Prime Habitats

Habitat Modification

Behavior

Summarizing the Risk

10 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Polar Bears

Detection and Avoidance

Surface Contact

Oil Ingestion

11 Oil Effects on Manatees: Evaluating the Risks

Distribution and Abundance

Life History

Preferred Habitat, Seasonal Movements, and Migration

Habitat Use and Physiology

Historical Notes on the Effects of Oil

Presumed Effects of Oil

12 Summary and Conclusions

Appendix

Index







