Sea Mammals and Oil: Confronting the Risks
1st Edition
Description
Sea Mammals and Oil: Confronting the Risks summarizes the effects of spilled petroleum, or “oil”, on five groups of marine mammals, including seals, whales and dolphins, sea otters, polar bears, and manatees. It poses questions concerning the extent of oil spill effects on marine mammals; the vulnerability of each species; and the probable effects to humans, domestic animals, and laboratory animals. After an introduction to the composition and fate of petroleum and spill-treating agents in the marine environment, the book discusses the use of risk assessment and mathematical/computer models in evaluating the effects of oil in marine mammal populations. Chapters 3 to 11 examine the ecological perspectives, physiologic, and toxic effects of oil on five mammal groups. The effect of oil on their behavior and the detection and avoidance of oil spill are also discussed. With a strong focus on risk assessment, this book is ideal for petroleum chemists and technologists, marine biologists, and veterinary medicine researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 Composition and Fate of Petroleum and Spill-Treating Agents in the Marine Environment
Introduction
Composition and Toxicity of Petroleum
Sources of Petroleum in the Marine Environment
Fate of Petroleum in the Marine Environment
Oil Dispersants
Other Methods of Treating Spills
Interactions between Petroleum and Marine Mammals
Effects of Oil Dispersants
Conclusion
References
2 Effects of Oil on Marine Mammal Populations: Model Simulations
Introduction
Marine Mammals in the Southern California Bight
Northern Fur Seals in the Bering Sea
Bowhead and Gray Whales in Alaskan Waters
Sea Otters in California
Summary
References
3 Pinnipeds and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives
Introduction
Life Histories
Habitat Use
Social Organization and Behavior
Demography
References
4 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Pinnipeds
Historical Notes
Detection and Avoidance of Oil
Behavioral Effects
Surface Contact
Oil Ingestion
Inhalation
Summary
References
5 Cetaceans and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives
Introduction
Life Histories
Habitat
Social Organization and Behavior
Summarizing the Risk
References
6 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Cetaceans
Historical Notes
Detection and Avoidance
Surface Contact
Inhalation
Baleen Fouling Ingestion and Accumulation
Summary
References
7 Sea Otters and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives
Introduction
Distribution and Abundance
Preferred Habitat
Site Fidelity and Movement Patterns
Reproduction
Social Organization and Reproductive Behavior
Trophic Levels and Feeding Habits
Metabolism and Thermorégulation
Summarizing the Risk
References
8 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Sea Otters
Historical Perspective
Detection and Avoidance
Surface Fouling
Toxic Effects
Rehabilitating Fouled Otters
Summary
References
9 Polar Bears and Oil: Ecologie Perspectives
Introduction
Distribution
Life History
Exploration and Production Activities in Prime Habitats
Habitat Modification
Behavior
Summarizing the Risk
References
10 Physiologic and Toxic Effects on Polar Bears
Historical Notes
Detection and Avoidance
Surface Contact
Oil Ingestion
Summary
References
11 Oil Effects on Manatees: Evaluating the Risks
Introduction
Distribution and Abundance
Life History
Preferred Habitat, Seasonal Movements, and Migration
Habitat Use and Physiology
Historical Notes on the Effects of Oil
Presumed Effects of Oil
References
12 Summary and Conclusions
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157124