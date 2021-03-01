Sea Cucumbers
1st Edition
Aquaculture, Biology and Ecology
Description
Presents the latest scientific research on sea cucumbers and their ecological and nutritional benefits. This is a practical reference to help professionals and students understand the basic biology and farming methods of sea cucumbers. It presents the basic knowledge to promote aquaculture and ﬁsheries management in different environments to better the management of sea cucumber health and successful aquaculture operations. Information in this book includes a variety of sea cucumber species, population status, aquaculture development, and the explored beneﬁts of sea cucumbers in unique regions such as Egypt, Turkey, Iran, and Arabian countries of the Persian Gulf.
Key Features
- Covers the recent literature about the biology and ecology of sea cucumbers
- Highlights the medicinal and pharmaceutical values of sea cucumbers
- Presents the advantages of developing sea cucumber farming as a viable aquaculture enterprise
- Includes practical case studies of sea cucumber aquaculture
Readership
Researchers in aquaculture science, marine science, fisheries science, ecology, oceanography, and invertebrate biology. Students in aquaculture and fisheries management
Table of Contents
Part I: General Biology of sea cucumbers
1.1 Morphology
1.2 Anatomy
1.2.1 Body walls
1.2.2 Ossicles
1.2.3 Calcareous ring
1.2.4 Coelomic fluid and coelomocytes
1.2.5 Digestive system
1.2.6 Hemal system
1.2.7 Respiratory tree
1.2.8 Water vascular system
1.2.9 Nervous system
1.2.10 Reproductive system
1.3 Evisceration
1.4 Regeneration
1.5 Aestivation
1.6 Medicinal properties
1.7 Genetic diversity
2 Part II: Sea cucumbers in the Middle East: what is known and what is unknown
2.1 Sea cucumber species
2.2 Hotspots for sea cucumber species in the Middle East
2.2.1 Sea cucumbers in Egypt
2.2.2 Sea cucumbers in Turkey
2.2.3 Sea cucumbers in Iran
2.2.4 Sea cucumbers in the Arab states of the Persian Gulf
Part III: Sea cucumbers mariculture
3.1 Asexual reproduction
3.2 Sexual reproduction
3.2.1 Broodstock collection
3.2.2 Broodstock conditioning
3.2.3 Spawning
3.2.4 Fertilization
3.2.5 Embryonic and larval development
3.2.6 Nursery
3.3 Farming methods
3.4 Sea cucumbers in the integrated multi-trophic aquaculture
3.5 Processing and cooking methods of sea cucumbers
3.6 Feasibility for farming sea cucumbers
Part IV: Stressors and sea cucumbers
4.1 Temperature
4.2 Salinity
4.3 pH
4.4 Hypoxia
4.5 Microplastic
4.6 Stocking density
4.Food quality
4.8 Handling and Transportation
4.9 Presence of Predators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128243770
About the Editors
Mohamed Mohsen
Mohamed Mohsen – H Index 12 Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of oceanology, 7 Nanhai Road, Qingdao, China. Adjunct lecturer, Al-Azhar University, Faculty of Agriculture, Egypt. m.mohsen@azhar.edu.eg
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences, Institute of oceanology, 7 Nanhai Road, Qingdao, China.
Hongsheng Yang
Hongsheng Yang has long been engaged in research on the biology and ecology of sea cucumber, ecological immunology, facilities and techniques for culture and stock enhancement of sea cucumber and artificial reef evaluation and resource restoration techniques. He participated in drafting many national strategy planning documents including the "Eleventh Five-Year plan", "Twelfth Five-Year Plan", “Marine agriculture” special plan of the Ministry of Science and Technology and "Conservation and sustainable use of marine biological resources”, the National Ocean and Technology Development Strategy, Program for Marine Development by Reliance on Science and Technology and several other regional development strategy plans of Shandong Province and Qingdao City. He has published over 100 papers, authorized more than 20 patents and presided over formulating a national industry standard.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director, Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Qingdao, P.R. China
Ratings and Reviews
