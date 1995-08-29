SDL '95 with MSC in CASE

Introduction. Use in Telecoms. Industrial experience of using SDL in IskraTEL (A. Robnik et al.). A distributed SDL-based intelligent network laboratory (P. Csurgay, F.A. Aagesen). SDL-92 support for re-use in protocol system specifications - some early experience (A. Sinton, M. Crowther). MSC Session 1. Using MSC-92 effectively (Ø. Haugen). Generating tools for message sequence charts (S. Mauw, E.A. van der Meulen). Syntax requirements of message sequence charts (M.A. Reniers). MSC Session 2. Message sequence chart: Composition techniques versus OO-techniques - "Tema con Variazioni". (E. Rudolph et al.). ASN.1 exchange format for MSC graphics (M. Törõ et al.). Object Orientation. A development method for SDL-92 specifications based on OMT (D. Witaszek et al.). Translation of OMT to SDL-92 (F. Guo, T.W. MacKenzie). CASE Experience. A methodology for modelling large and complex systems, used on an advanced transport telematics architecture (T. Frotveit). High quality design using SDL technology (Z. Koono, B.H. Far). Software process improvement with SDL (K.Kimbler, G. Opsahl). Tools. Design issues of RASTA SDL-92 translator (N. Mansurov et al.). A generic, high capacity computing platform for SDL systems execution (G. Millstein et al.). Tool-aided understanding of SDL (L. Tufvesson). Language Design Issues. Description for hierarchical processing in SDL design (Y. Shigeta et al.). Modifying and using SDL to specify ODP-based telecommunications services (B.B. Nørbœk, M.F. Jørgensen). Validation and Verification. GOAL: Observing SDL behaviors with GEODE (B. Algayres et al.). Performance evaluation of SDL systems adjunct by queuing models (M. Diefenbruch et al.). MSCs to express service requirements as properties on a SDL model: Application to service interaction detection (P. Combes et al.). Methods with Other Languages. Integrating SDL and a configuration language (J. Floch). Development of SDL specifications in focus (K. Stølen). Integrated use of SDL and GDMO (A. Bartocci, A. Ferrero). Testing. Partial order simulation of SDL specifications (D. Toggweiler et al.). Test case specification based on MSCs and ASN.1 (J. Grabowski et al.). Statistical usage testing using SDL (P. Runeson et al.). Industrial Use. SDL-based software development in Siemens A/S - experience of introducing rigorous use of SDL and MSC (G. Amsjø, A. Nyeng). The application of SDL to control systems for industrial machines (T.I. Morley). Use of SDL to specify airbus future air navigation systems (F. Goudenove, L. Doldi). Demonstrations. Melba Tools. MuSiC++. ProGen and the PCL Toolset. ObjectGEODE. SDL Tranputer Tool Suite. SDT and ITEX. SICAT. SISU - Electronic Methodology Handbook. Taskon/OORAM. Author Index. Bibliography.