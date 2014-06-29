Scully's Medical Problems in Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131238882

Scully's Medical Problems in Dentistry

1st Edition

Authors: Crispian Scully
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131238882
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2014
Page Count: 832
Table of Contents

SECTION A: GENERAL

  1. Medical emergencies

  2. Medical history, examination, investigations and risk assessment

  3. Perioperative care

  4. Signs and symptoms

    5. SECTION B: ORGAN SYSTEMS MEDICINE

  5. Cardiovascular medicine

  6. Endocrinology

  7. Gastrointestinal and pancreatic disorders

  8. Haematology

  9. Hepatology

  10. Mental health

  11. Mucosal, oral and cutaneous disorders

  12. Nephrology

  13. Neurology

  14. Otorhinolaryngology/Maxillofacial disorders

  15. Respiratory medicine

  16. Rheumatology and orthopaedics

    17. SECTION C: OTHER SYSTEMS MEDICINE

  17. Allergies

  18. Autoimmune disease

  19. Immunity, inflammatory disorders, and immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory agents

  20. Immunodeficiencies

  21. Infections and infestations

  22. Malignant disease

  23. Metabolic disorders

  24. Trauma, burns and abuse

    25. SECTION D: OTHER HEALTH ISSUES

  25. Age and gender issues

  26. Complementary and alternative medicine

  27. Dietary factors and health and disease

  28. Impairment and disability

  29. Materials and drugs

  30. Minority groups

  31. Occupational hazards

  32. Reproductive (sexual) health

  33. Sports, travel and leisure, and pets

  34. Substance dependence

  35. Transplantation and tissue regeneration

    36. SECTION E: APPENDIX

  36. Health promotion

  37. Eponymous and acronymous diseases and signs

Details

No. of pages:
832
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131238882

About the Author

Crispian Scully

Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.

Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth

