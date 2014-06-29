Scully's Medical Problems in Dentistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION A: GENERAL
- Medical emergencies
- Medical history, examination, investigations and risk assessment
- Perioperative care
- Signs and symptoms
- Cardiovascular medicine
- Endocrinology
- Gastrointestinal and pancreatic disorders
- Haematology
- Hepatology
- Mental health
- Mucosal, oral and cutaneous disorders
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Otorhinolaryngology/Maxillofacial disorders
- Respiratory medicine
- Rheumatology and orthopaedics
- Allergies
- Autoimmune disease
- Immunity, inflammatory disorders, and immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory agents
- Immunodeficiencies
- Infections and infestations
- Malignant disease
- Metabolic disorders
- Trauma, burns and abuse
- Age and gender issues
- Complementary and alternative medicine
- Dietary factors and health and disease
- Impairment and disability
- Materials and drugs
- Minority groups
- Occupational hazards
- Reproductive (sexual) health
- Sports, travel and leisure, and pets
- Substance dependence
- Transplantation and tissue regeneration
- Health promotion
- Eponymous and acronymous diseases and signs
SECTION B: ORGAN SYSTEMS MEDICINE
SECTION C: OTHER SYSTEMS MEDICINE
SECTION D: OTHER HEALTH ISSUES
SECTION E: APPENDIX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 29th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131238882
About the Author
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth