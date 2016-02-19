Screening Methods in Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127042527, 9781483264233

Screening Methods in Pharmacology

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: Robert Turner Peter Hebborn
eBook ISBN: 9781483264233
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 308
Description

Screening Methods in Pharmacology, Volume II is a collection of papers that presents practical techniques and information on the selection of a screening program for a particular pharmacological activity. The book contains the most reliable, simplest, and the most preferred screening methods in pharmacology. The text presents screening methods for alpha and beta Adrenergic blocking agents; compounds for antianginal activity; topical products for excessive eccrine sweating; antidepressant agents; and agents with analgesic and analgesic antagonist activity. Pharmacologists, pharmacists, researchers, and physicians will find this book a good source of information.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Introduction

Chapter 1. α-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

I. General Considerations

II. Methods

References

Chapter 2. ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Screening for ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

III. Classification of New ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

IV. Metabolic Effects of ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

V. Comparison of Methods

VI. Use of ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents in Therapy

References

Chapter 3. Agents Acting on Coronary Blood Vessels

I. Introduction

II. Isolated Organs

III. Measurement of Coronary Blood Flow of the Heart in Situ

IV. Experimental Coronary Insufficiency

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4. Agents with Kinin-like Activity

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Assaying Components of the Plasma Kinin System

References

Chapter 5. Androgenic and Anabolic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Methods

References

Chapter 6. Estrogenic and Antiestrogenic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Screening Methods for Estrogens

III. Screening Methods for Antiestrogens

References

Chapter 7. Anovulatory Agents

I. Introduction

II. Screening Assays

References

Chapter 8. Progestational Agents

I. Introduction

IL Screening Methods for Progestational Agents

III. General Comments

References

Chapter 9. Antihyperlipidemic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. Etiology

IV. Therapy in Atherosclerosis

V. Screening Methods

References

Chapter 10. Immunosuppressive Agents

I. Introduction

II. Screening Procedures

References

Chapter 11. Agents Affecting Mucociliary Activity

I. Introduction

II. In Vitro Methods

III. In Vivo Methods

References

Chapter 12. Antiperspirant Agents

I. Introduction

II. Methods

References

Chapter 13. Antidepressant Agents

I. Introduction

II. Antagonism of the Effects of Reserpine-like Drugs

III. Potentiation of Phenethylamines

IV. Muricide Antagonism in Rats

V. Effects of Antidepressants on the Autonomic Nervous System

VI. Inhibition of Norepinephrine Uptake and Release

VII. Monoamine Oxidase Inhibition

References

Chapter 14. Agents with Analgesic Activity and Dependence Liability

I. Introduction

II. Analgesic Evaluation

III. Characterization for Abuse Potential

References

Chapter 15. Natriuretic and Antihypertensive Agents Screened by Sequential Methods

I. Introduction

II. The Design of a Sequential Procedure

III. Use of Controls

IV. Examples of Design and Use of Sequential Procedures

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Robert Turner

Owner and CEO, Network Neurology, Charleston SC, USA

Peter Hebborn

