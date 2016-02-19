Screening Methods in Pharmacology
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Screening Methods in Pharmacology, Volume II is a collection of papers that presents practical techniques and information on the selection of a screening program for a particular pharmacological activity. The book contains the most reliable, simplest, and the most preferred screening methods in pharmacology. The text presents screening methods for alpha and beta Adrenergic blocking agents; compounds for antianginal activity; topical products for excessive eccrine sweating; antidepressant agents; and agents with analgesic and analgesic antagonist activity. Pharmacologists, pharmacists, researchers, and physicians will find this book a good source of information.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Introduction
Chapter 1. α-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
I. General Considerations
II. Methods
References
Chapter 2. ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Screening for ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
III. Classification of New ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
IV. Metabolic Effects of ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents
V. Comparison of Methods
VI. Use of ß-Adrenergic Blocking Agents in Therapy
References
Chapter 3. Agents Acting on Coronary Blood Vessels
I. Introduction
II. Isolated Organs
III. Measurement of Coronary Blood Flow of the Heart in Situ
IV. Experimental Coronary Insufficiency
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4. Agents with Kinin-like Activity
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Assaying Components of the Plasma Kinin System
References
Chapter 5. Androgenic and Anabolic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Methods
References
Chapter 6. Estrogenic and Antiestrogenic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Screening Methods for Estrogens
III. Screening Methods for Antiestrogens
References
Chapter 7. Anovulatory Agents
I. Introduction
II. Screening Assays
References
Chapter 8. Progestational Agents
I. Introduction
IL Screening Methods for Progestational Agents
III. General Comments
References
Chapter 9. Antihyperlipidemic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. Etiology
IV. Therapy in Atherosclerosis
V. Screening Methods
References
Chapter 10. Immunosuppressive Agents
I. Introduction
II. Screening Procedures
References
Chapter 11. Agents Affecting Mucociliary Activity
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Methods
III. In Vivo Methods
References
Chapter 12. Antiperspirant Agents
I. Introduction
II. Methods
References
Chapter 13. Antidepressant Agents
I. Introduction
II. Antagonism of the Effects of Reserpine-like Drugs
III. Potentiation of Phenethylamines
IV. Muricide Antagonism in Rats
V. Effects of Antidepressants on the Autonomic Nervous System
VI. Inhibition of Norepinephrine Uptake and Release
VII. Monoamine Oxidase Inhibition
References
Chapter 14. Agents with Analgesic Activity and Dependence Liability
I. Introduction
II. Analgesic Evaluation
III. Characterization for Abuse Potential
References
Chapter 15. Natriuretic and Antihypertensive Agents Screened by Sequential Methods
I. Introduction
II. The Design of a Sequential Procedure
III. Use of Controls
IV. Examples of Design and Use of Sequential Procedures
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264233
About the Editor
Robert Turner
Dr. Robert Turner is currently the owner and CEO of Network Neurology in Charleston SC. He is also Associate Clinical Professor of Neurosciences at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, as well as an Associate Researcher with the MIND Research Institute in Irvine CA. Dr Turner maintains a full-time clinical, teaching, and neurophysiology practice with patients throughout the southeastern region of the United States. While continuing full time work at MUSC since 1997, he obtained a Master’s degree in clinical research (epidemiology & biostatistics) in 2003 in the MUSC College of Graduate Studies, and has since then been actively involved in ongoing clinical research with collaborative studies in non-invasive neurostimulation and neuromodulation techniques as well as advanced techniques of EEG source analysis. Current research involves collaborating with colleagues in Charleston, Cape Town, South Africa, Mexico City, Bejing, and with several academic practices throughout the United States.
Dr Turner began as a music and foreign language major in college, changing over to pre-medicine in his 3rd year. During medical school, he also pursued Master’s training in Piano Performance at the University of Nebraska at Omaha Graduate School. After Medical School, his postgraduate training consisted of internship/residency in Pediatrics followed by two fellowships, one in Adult/Child Neurology, and the second in Clinical Neurophysiology/EMG/Neuromuscular Disorders, and his current clinical/research emphases are pediatric epilepsy/epileptogenesis, the non-linear effects of auditory and music stimulation on the brain, as well as neuromodulation techniques. He continues to pursue his love of music, and is an accomplished classical pianist. He has received numerous awards and honors in Charleston over the past 16 years, including multiple Faculty Excellence Awards for teaching, AREA Awards for excellence in ambulatory care, Golde Apple Nominations and Awards, and double honors in humanism with the AAMC Humanism in Medicine Award and the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award
Dr. Turner is multiply Board-Certificated by the National Board of Medical Examiners, became a certified member of the American Society of Neurorehabilitation in 1992, and has eight medical specialty boards certifications:
1. American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology With Special Qualification in Child Neurology,
2. American Board of Pediatrics,
3. American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine,
4. American Board of Clinical Neurophysiology,
5. American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology With Added Qualification in Clinical Neurophysiology,
6. American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology With Added Qualification in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities ,
7. Quantitative Electroencephalograpy (QEEG) Certification Board, and
8. American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology With Added Qualification in Epilepsy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner and CEO, Network Neurology, Charleston SC, USA