Screening and Prevention in Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 41-2
1st Edition
Authors: Mack Ruffin IV
eBook ISBN: 9780323299480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299305
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd May 2014
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Mack T. Ruffin IV, MD, MPH and Cameron G. Shultz PhD, MSW, is devoted to Preventive Medicine. Articles in this issue include Risk Assessment Approach Screening; Substance Use and Tobacco Screening; Sexually Transmitted Infections; Planned Pregnancy; Violence Screening; Breast Cancer Screening; Lung Cancer Screening; Colorectal Cancer Screening; Prostate Cancer Screening; Heart Disease Screening; Screening for Depression; and Use of Genetic Markers.
Details
About the Authors
Mack Ruffin IV Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chair for Research Programs, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan
