Screening and Prevention in Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299305, 9780323299480

Screening and Prevention in Primary Care, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 41-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mack Ruffin IV
eBook ISBN: 9780323299480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299305
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd May 2014
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Mack T. Ruffin IV, MD, MPH and Cameron G. Shultz PhD, MSW, is devoted to Preventive Medicine. Articles in this issue include Risk Assessment Approach Screening; Substance Use and Tobacco Screening; Sexually Transmitted Infections; Planned Pregnancy; Violence Screening; Breast Cancer Screening; Lung Cancer Screening; Colorectal Cancer Screening; Prostate Cancer Screening; Heart Disease Screening; Screening for Depression; and Use of Genetic Markers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323299480
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323299305

About the Authors

Mack Ruffin IV Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Chair for Research Programs, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan

