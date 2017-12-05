Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Geriatric Medicine
Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine
Preface: Screening and Prevention in the Modern Era
The Medicare Annual Wellness Visit
Individualized Approach to Cancer Screening in Older Adults
Frailty Screening and Interventions: Considerations for Clinical Practice
Screening for Medication Appropriateness in Older Adults
Screening for Geriatric Syndromes: Falls, Urinary/Fecal Incontinence, and Osteoporosis
Screening Older Adults for Mental Disorders
Cardiovascular Screening and Primary Prevention in Older Adults
Preoperative Screening
Driving Dilemmas: A Guide to Driving Assessment in Primary Care
Prevention and Screening of Unhealthy Substance Use by Older Adults
Vaccinations in Older Adults
Exercise and Older Adults
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edtied by Drs. Danelle Cayea and Samuel C. Durso, is devoted to Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine. Articles in this issue include: The Medicare Annual Wellness Visit; Individualized Cancer Screening; Frailty; Medication Appropriateness; Geriatric Syndromes; Mental Health; Cardiovascular Screening; Preoperative Screening; Safety; Substance Use Disorders; Sexuality; Vaccines; and Excercise.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569811
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323569804
About the Authors
Danelle Cayea Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Samuel Durso Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine