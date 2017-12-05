Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569804, 9780323569811

Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Danelle Cayea Samuel Durso
eBook ISBN: 9780323569811
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323569804
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Geriatric Medicine

Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine

Preface: Screening and Prevention in the Modern Era

The Medicare Annual Wellness Visit

Individualized Approach to Cancer Screening in Older Adults

Frailty Screening and Interventions: Considerations for Clinical Practice

Screening for Medication Appropriateness in Older Adults

Screening for Geriatric Syndromes: Falls, Urinary/Fecal Incontinence, and Osteoporosis

Screening Older Adults for Mental Disorders

Cardiovascular Screening and Primary Prevention in Older Adults

Preoperative Screening

Driving Dilemmas: A Guide to Driving Assessment in Primary Care

Prevention and Screening of Unhealthy Substance Use by Older Adults

Vaccinations in Older Adults

Exercise and Older Adults

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edtied by Drs. Danelle Cayea and Samuel C. Durso, is devoted to Screening and Prevention in Geriatric Medicine. Articles in this issue include: The Medicare Annual Wellness Visit; Individualized Cancer Screening; Frailty; Medication Appropriateness; Geriatric Syndromes; Mental Health; Cardiovascular Screening; Preoperative Screening; Safety; Substance Use Disorders; Sexuality; Vaccines; and Excercise.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323569811
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323569804

About the Authors

Danelle Cayea Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Samuel Durso Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

