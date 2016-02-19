Scrap Tire Technology and Markets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513179, 9780815518952

Scrap Tire Technology and Markets

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Meardon Dexter Russell Charlotte Clark
eBook ISBN: 9780815518952
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513179
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 328
Description

This book is presented in two parts. Part I covers the problems associated with scrap tires and identifies existing and potential source reduction and utilization methods that may be effective in solving the scrap tire problem. Barriers to increased utilization and options for removing the barriers are identified and evaluated. Part II provides information on the use of whole, scrap tires and tire-derived fuel (TDF) as combustion fuel, and on the pyrolysis of scrap tires.

Readership

Processors of scrap tires for recycling and use as fuel.

Table of Contents

Overview Introduction Source Reduction Alternatives Recycling Alternatives Tire Combustion Tire Pyrolysis Part I. Markets for Scrap Tires Executive Summary

  1. Asssessment of Present Situation Introduction Generation of Waste Tires Environmental Problems Associated with Waste Tire Stockpiles Source Reduction of Waste Tires Disposal of Waste Tires Utilization Alternatives
  2. Market Barriers to WasteTire Utilization Introduction Rubber Asphalt Paving Systems Combustion Pyrolysis
  3. Options for Mitigating the Waste Tire Problem Introduction Regulatory Options---Based on Existing State Programs Other Regulatory and Non-Regulatory Options
  4. Conclusions References Appendix A: EPA Regional Offices Appendix B: State Contacts for Waste Tire Programs Appendix C: Additional Sources of Information on Scrap Tires Part II. Tires for Fuel and Tire Pyrolysis Executive Summary
  5. Introduction 1.1 Waste Tire Generation and Disposal 1.2 Waste Tires As Fuel 1.3 Markets for Tires As Fuel 1.4 State Waste Tire Disposal Programs 1.5 Methodology 1.6 References
  6. Overview of Process Units Burning Tires for Fuel 2.1 Kilns 2.2 Boilers 2.3 References
  7. Dedicated Tires-to-Energy Facilities 3.1 Industry Description 3.2 Process Description 3.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 3.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 3.5 Cost Considerations 3.6 Conclusions 3.7 References
  8. Tire and TDF Use in Portland Cement Kilns 4.1 Industry Description 4.2 Process Description 4.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 4.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 4.5 Cost Considerations 4.6 Conclusions 4.7 References
  9. TDF as Fuel in Waste Wood Boilers at Pulp and Paper Mills 5.1 Industry Description 5.2 Process Description 5.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 5.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 5.5 Cost Considerations 5.6 Conclusions 5.7 References
  10. Tires and TDF as Supplemental Fuel in Electric Utility Boilers 6.1 Industry Description 6.2 Process Description 6.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 6.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 6.5 Cost Considerations 6.6 Conclusions 6.7 References
  11. Use of TDF as a Supplemental Fuel at Other Industrial Facilities 7.1 Description of Industries 7.2 Process Description 7.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 7.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 7.5 Cost Considerations 7.6 Conclusions 7.7 References
  12. Scrap Tire Pyrolysis 8.1 Process Description 8.2 Specific Reactor Types 8.3 Environmental Impacts 8.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 8.5 Cost Considerations 8.6 Conclusions 8.7 References

About the Author

Kenneth Meardon

Dexter Russell

Charlotte Clark

Ratings and Reviews

