Scrap Tire Technology and Markets
1st Edition
Description
This book is presented in two parts. Part I covers the problems associated with scrap tires and identifies existing and potential source reduction and utilization methods that may be effective in solving the scrap tire problem. Barriers to increased utilization and options for removing the barriers are identified and evaluated. Part II provides information on the use of whole, scrap tires and tire-derived fuel (TDF) as combustion fuel, and on the pyrolysis of scrap tires.
Readership
Processors of scrap tires for recycling and use as fuel.
Table of Contents
Overview Introduction Source Reduction Alternatives Recycling Alternatives Tire Combustion Tire Pyrolysis Part I. Markets for Scrap Tires Executive Summary
- Asssessment of Present Situation Introduction Generation of Waste Tires Environmental Problems Associated with Waste Tire Stockpiles Source Reduction of Waste Tires Disposal of Waste Tires Utilization Alternatives
- Market Barriers to WasteTire Utilization Introduction Rubber Asphalt Paving Systems Combustion Pyrolysis
- Options for Mitigating the Waste Tire Problem Introduction Regulatory Options---Based on Existing State Programs Other Regulatory and Non-Regulatory Options
- Conclusions References Appendix A: EPA Regional Offices Appendix B: State Contacts for Waste Tire Programs Appendix C: Additional Sources of Information on Scrap Tires Part II. Tires for Fuel and Tire Pyrolysis Executive Summary
- Introduction 1.1 Waste Tire Generation and Disposal 1.2 Waste Tires As Fuel 1.3 Markets for Tires As Fuel 1.4 State Waste Tire Disposal Programs 1.5 Methodology 1.6 References
- Overview of Process Units Burning Tires for Fuel 2.1 Kilns 2.2 Boilers 2.3 References
- Dedicated Tires-to-Energy Facilities 3.1 Industry Description 3.2 Process Description 3.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 3.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 3.5 Cost Considerations 3.6 Conclusions 3.7 References
- Tire and TDF Use in Portland Cement Kilns 4.1 Industry Description 4.2 Process Description 4.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 4.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 4.5 Cost Considerations 4.6 Conclusions 4.7 References
- TDF as Fuel in Waste Wood Boilers at Pulp and Paper Mills 5.1 Industry Description 5.2 Process Description 5.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 5.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 5.5 Cost Considerations 5.6 Conclusions 5.7 References
- Tires and TDF as Supplemental Fuel in Electric Utility Boilers 6.1 Industry Description 6.2 Process Description 6.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 6.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 6.5 Cost Considerations 6.6 Conclusions 6.7 References
- Use of TDF as a Supplemental Fuel at Other Industrial Facilities 7.1 Description of Industries 7.2 Process Description 7.3 Emissions, Control Techniques and Their Effectiveness 7.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 7.5 Cost Considerations 7.6 Conclusions 7.7 References
- Scrap Tire Pyrolysis 8.1 Process Description 8.2 Specific Reactor Types 8.3 Environmental Impacts 8.4 Other Environmental and Energy Impacts 8.5 Cost Considerations 8.6 Conclusions 8.7 References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1993
- Published:
- 31st December 1993
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518952
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513179