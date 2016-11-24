Sclerotherapy - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323377263, 9780323377287

Sclerotherapy

6th Edition

Treatment of Varicose and Telangiectatic Leg Veins

Authors: Mitchel Goldman Robert Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9780323377287
eBook ISBN: 9780323377270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377263
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2016
Page Count: 464
Description

Both in print and online, this classic resource by Drs. Mitchel P. Goldman, Robert A Weiss, and Jean-Jerome Guex provides highly practical, up-to-date guidance for the effective management of varicose veins and other vascular anomalies. It is an indispensable reference for a wide audience including dermatologists, invasive radiologists, family practitioners, vascular and cosmetic surgeons. Clearly written by global experts, Sclerotherapy, 6th Edition, helps those new to the field to gain a firm understanding of successful techniques, as well as showing seasoned practitioners how to improve and hone their skills with today’s best and newest approaches. Case studies, detailed color illustrations, and procedural videos online offer step-by-step visual guidance.

Key Features

  • Covers everything you need to know with a practical approach, from the pathogenesis of varicosities to diagnostic and treatment options, including evidence-based decision making.

  • Includes access to 15 editor-narrated instructional videos that illustrate key techniques and surgical pearls including modern sclerotherapy, enhanced infrared visualization, PPG digital measuring, foam sclerotherapy, telangiectatic matting and ambulatory phlebectomy.

  • Helps you optimize outcomes and improve your surgical, injection, and laser techniques with comprehensive, visual guidance, including coverage of common pitfalls and "tricks of the trade."

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices and features DBT videos.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Anatomy

Adverse Sequelae and Complications of Venous Hypertension

Pathophysiology of Varicose Veins

Pathophysiology of Telangiectasias

Noninvasive Examination of the Patient Before Sclerotherapy

Use of Compression Therapy

Mechanism of Action of Sclerotherapy

Complications and Adverse Sequelae of Sclerotherapy

Clinical Methods for Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins

Role of Surgery in Treatment of Varicose Veins

Intravascular Approaches to the Treatment of Varicose Veins: Radiofrequency and LASERS

Clinical Methods for Sclerotherapy of Telangiectasias

Treatment of Leg Telangiectasia with Laser and High-Intensity Pulsed Light

Veno-Active drugs

About the Author

Mitchel Goldman

Affiliations and Expertise

Volunteer Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Medicine, University of California at San Diego; Medical Director, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and West Dermatology, California, USA

Robert Weiss

Affiliations and Expertise

Immediate Past-President, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery; Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Director, MD Laser Skin & Vein Institute (Private Practice), Hunt Valley, MD, USA

