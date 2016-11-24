Sclerotherapy
6th Edition
Treatment of Varicose and Telangiectatic Leg Veins
Both in print and online, this classic resource by Drs. Mitchel P. Goldman, Robert A Weiss, and Jean-Jerome Guex provides highly practical, up-to-date guidance for the effective management of varicose veins and other vascular anomalies. It is an indispensable reference for a wide audience including dermatologists, invasive radiologists, family practitioners, vascular and cosmetic surgeons. Clearly written by global experts, Sclerotherapy, 6th Edition, helps those new to the field to gain a firm understanding of successful techniques, as well as showing seasoned practitioners how to improve and hone their skills with today’s best and newest approaches. Case studies, detailed color illustrations, and procedural videos online offer step-by-step visual guidance.
- Covers everything you need to know with a practical approach , from the pathogenesis of varicosities to diagnostic and treatment options, including evidence-based decision making.
- Includes access to 15 editor-narrated instructional videos that illustrate key techniques and surgical pearls including modern sclerotherapy, enhanced infrared visualization, PPG digital measuring, foam sclerotherapy, telangiectatic matting and ambulatory phlebectomy.
- Helps you optimize outcomes and improve your surgical, injection, and laser techniques with comprehensive, visual guidance, including coverage of common pitfalls and "tricks of the trade."
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices and features DBT videos.
Introduction
Anatomy
Adverse Sequelae and Complications of Venous Hypertension
Pathophysiology of Varicose Veins
Pathophysiology of Telangiectasias
Noninvasive Examination of the Patient Before Sclerotherapy
Use of Compression Therapy
Mechanism of Action of Sclerotherapy
Complications and Adverse Sequelae of Sclerotherapy
Clinical Methods for Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins
Role of Surgery in Treatment of Varicose Veins
Intravascular Approaches to the Treatment of Varicose Veins: Radiofrequency and LASERS
Clinical Methods for Sclerotherapy of Telangiectasias
Treatment of Leg Telangiectasia with Laser and High-Intensity Pulsed Light
Veno-Active drugs
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377287
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377270
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377263
Mitchel Goldman
Volunteer Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Medicine, University of California at San Diego; Medical Director, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and West Dermatology, California, USA
Robert Weiss
Immediate Past-President, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery; Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Director, MD Laser Skin & Vein Institute (Private Practice), Hunt Valley, MD, USA