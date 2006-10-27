This 4th edition continues to provide the comprehensive coverage you've come to expect, of all aspects of sclerotherapy and surgical treatment of varicose and telangiectatic leg veins. It has been completely revised, with all figures and drawings now in full color. Packed with everything you need to know about sclerotherapy, this classic reference provides extensive discussions of the latest techniques, solutions, and possible complications. The practical instructions contained in the book are now complimented by a professionally produced DVD which demonstrates all of the techniques.