Sclerotherapy
4th Edition
Treatment of Varicose and Telangiectatic Leg Veins, Text with DVD
Description
This 4th edition continues to provide the comprehensive coverage you've come to expect, of all aspects of sclerotherapy and surgical treatment of varicose and telangiectatic leg veins. It has been completely revised, with all figures and drawings now in full color. Packed with everything you need to know about sclerotherapy, this classic reference provides extensive discussions of the latest techniques, solutions, and possible complications. The practical instructions contained in the book are now complimented by a professionally produced DVD which demonstrates all of the techniques.
Key Features
- Adds a new international editor for a more global perspective.
- Includes a new DVD demonstrating the techniques described in the book.
- Contains new chapters on Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation of Venous Insuffiency and on Foam Sclerotherapy to give you the latest information on these rapidly evolving areas.
- Expands coverage of lasers and updates anatomical terms to comply with latest International Anatomical Classification.
- Incorporates new algorithms to expedite clinical decision making.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy and Histology of the Venous System of the Leg
2. Adverse Sequelae and Complications of Venous Hypertension
3. Pathophysiology of Varicose Veins
4. Pathophysiology of Telangiectasias
5. Non-invasive Examination of the Patient before Sclerotherapy
6. Use of Compression Therapy
7. Mechanism of Action of Sclerotherapy
8. Complications and Adverse Sequelae of Sclerotherapy
9. Clinical Methods for Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins
10. Role of Surgery in Treatment of Varicose Veins
11. Intravascular Approaches to the Treatment of Varicose Veins: Radiofrequency and Lasers
12. Clinical Methods for Sclerotherapy of Telangiectasias
13. Treatment of Leg Telangiectasia with Laser and High-Intensity Pulsed Light
14. Veno-Active drugs
15. Setting up a Sclerotherapy Practice
Appendices
A. Compression Hosiery, Compression Bandages, and Pressure Pads
B. Manufacturers and Distributors of Sclerosing Solutions
C. Sample Patient Questionnaire
D. Sclerotherapy Informed Consent Form
E. Diagrammatic Chart Notes and Follow-up Notes
F. Equipment Sources
G. Patient Brochures
H. Sample Letter to Insurance Company to Accompany Operative Report
I. Fee for Leg Vein Sclerotherapy
J. Patient Insurance Information
K. Patient Information Sheet
L. Postoperative Sclerotherapy Instructions
M. Venous Disorders Entry Form
N. Ambulatory Phlebectomy Operative Report
O. Consent for Ambulatory Phlebectomy
P. Operative Report for Surgical Treatment of Varicose Veins
Q. Consent to Treatment
R. Explanation of Therapy for Varicose Veins
S. Instructions for Small Vein Injections
T. Cooltouch Inc
U. What to tell a patient calling for a varicose haemorrhage?
V. Check-list of questions your secretary must ask before passing you a patient on the telephone.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 27th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323042581
About the Authors
Mitchel Goldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Volunteer Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Medicine, University of California at San Diego; Medical Director, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and West Dermatology, California, USA
Jean-Jérôme Guex
Affiliations and Expertise
Président de la Société Française de Phlébologie; Trésorier de l'Union Internationale de Phlébologie, Nice, France
John Bergan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA; Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla, CA; Clinical Professor of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD
