Sclerotherapy Expert Consult - Online and Print
5th Edition
Treatment of Varicose and Telangiectatic Leg Veins, Text with DVD
Description
Sclerotherapy: Treatment of Varicose and Telangiectatic Leg Veins, by Drs. Mitchel P. Goldman, Jean-Jerome Guex, and Robert A Weiss, equips you to implement the latest cosmetic procedures for the treatment of varicose and telangiectatic leg veins. Completely revised with contributions from U.S.-based and international authorities, this classic reference is packed with everything you need to know about sclerotherapy, and provides extensive discussions of the latest techniques, solutions, and possible complications. Case studies, detailed color illustrations, and procedural videos on DVD-ROM offer practical, step-by-step visual guidance as well as expert hints and tips for implementing the latest cosmetic procedures into your practice including foam sclerotherapy, endovenous radiofrequency (RF) and laser closure, ambulatory phlebectomy and laser treatment of spider telangiectasia. You can also access the full content and videos online at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Optimize outcomes and improve your surgical, injection and laser techniques with comprehensive, visual guidance about common pitfalls and "tricks of the trade" from practically minded, technically skilled, hands-on experts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 31st January 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081184
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323073677
About the Author
Mitchel Goldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Volunteer Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Medicine, University of California at San Diego; Medical Director, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and West Dermatology, California, USA
Robert Weiss
Affiliations and Expertise
Immediate Past-President, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery; Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Director, MD Laser Skin & Vein Institute (Private Practice), Hunt Valley, MD, USA
Reviews
More than 500 figures illustrate the book, most in color and are new compared to the previous edition. They allow to understand the anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology of AVCHD and how to treat based on the experience of the authors. A DVD is included with the book and it is particularly easy to use...this book should be in your library and, most importantly, it must be read. Phlébologie – Annales Vasculaires, 2011; 64, 2 p unkown