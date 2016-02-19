Scientific Uncertainty, and Information

Table of Contents



Dedication

Introduction

Part I - Information and Imagination in Science

Chapter I - Thermodynamics, Statistics, and Information

1 Sadi Carnot—A Pioneer

2 Two Principles of Thermodynamics

3 Thermal Engines

4 Entropy and Value, Negentropy, and Energy Degradation

5 Entropy and Probability

6 Thermodynamics and Information Theory

7 A Precise Definition of "Information"

8 Information and Negentropy

References

Chapter II - The Importance of Scientific Laws

1 The Role of Scientific Laws

2 Scientific Laws and Negentropy

3 Quanta and Uncertainty Principle

4 Criticisms and Suggestions

5 The Information Content of an Empirical Law

6 Examples and Discussion

7 How Is Science Actually Being Built? The Meaning of an Experiment

8 Empirical and Theoretical Laws

9 The Conditions for an Ideal Theory

10 Importance and Value of Theories

References

Chapter III - Mathematical Theorems and Physical Theories

1 Necessary Distinction Between Mathematics and the Physical Sciences

2 Basic Formulations in Mathematics

3 The Viewpoint of Experimental Scientists

4 The Opinion of Max Born

5 The Experimental Customer is Always Right

References

Chapter IV - Imagination and Invention in a Theory

1 The Birth of a Scientific Law

2 A Scientific Law Is an Interpretation of Nature by Human Thought

3 Bridgman's Operational Method

4 Scientific Theories are Born in Our Imagination

5 Connections or Overlapping: Conditions Relating to Different Theoretical Models

References

Chapter V - The Opinions of Planck, Bohr, and Schrödinger

1 Beware of "isms 2 Max Planck's Criticism of Positivism

3 Science Based on Experience

4 The Outside World and Physical Representation of the World

5 Schrödinger and the Greek Inheritance

6 Bohr's Complementarity

7 Incomplete Models, Complementarity and Uncertainty

References

Chapter VI - The Arrow of Time

1 Is Time Reversible or Not?

2 The Role Played by Time in Problems of Wave Propagation

3 General Remarks About Retarded Waves

4 Short Historical Survey; the Ritz-Einstein Discussion

5 Past, Future and Relativity

6 Recent Discussions About Time Irreversibility

7 Causality or Finality: Bergson, Fantappié, Arcidiacono, and Elsasser

8 Time Arrow and Causality

References

Chapter VII - Causality and Determinism; Empirical Limitations

1 Strict Determinism or Loose Causality?

2 A Very Simple Example: Radioactivity

3 Emission of Light by Atoms

4 Philosophical Significance of Einstein's Formulas

5 Quantized Waves Do Not Support Determinism

6 Born's Statistical Interpretation of Waves

7 Superquantization

8 Transformations and Metamorphosis of the Idea of Fields

9 Some Examples of Overlapping Theoretical Models

References

Part II - Uncertainty in Classical Mechanics

Chapter VIII - Weaknesses and Limitations of Mechanics

1 The Need to Scrutinize Classical Mechanics. What is Space?

2 Errors and Information in Mechanics

3 The Objective World and the Problem of Determinism

4 A Simple Example for Discussion of Uncertainties in Mechanics

5 Some More Examples: Anharmonic Oscillators, and a Rectifier

6 The Anomaly of the Harmonic Oscillator

7 The Problem of Determinism

8 Information Theory and Our Preceding Examples

9 Observations and Interpretation

10 Conclusions

References

Chapter IX - Poincaré and the Shortcomings of the Hamilton-Jacobi Method for Classical or Quantized Mechanics

1 Poincaré's "Science and Hypothesis 2 Poincaré's Great Theorem on Celestial Mechanics

3 The Methods of Analytical Dynamics for Separated Variables

4 NonSeparable Variables. Hamilton-Jacobi Procedure

5 Successive Approximations

6 Approximations for NonDegenerate Systems

7 Poincaré's Great Theorem Again

8 The Role of Degeneracy Conditions in Poincaré's Theorem

9 Degeneracy Conditions and the Possibility of Finding a Hamilton-Jacobi Transformation Function

10 Sketch of a Discussion of the Possibilities of Convergence for NonSeparated Variables

11 Discussion of a Simple Example with Two Variables; Degeneracy Means Instability or Resonance

12 Some General Conclusions. Determinism versus Statistical Mechanics

References

Chapter X - Examples of Uncertainty in Classical Mechanics

1 Introduction

2 The Hamilton-Jacobi Method

3 Conditions of Discontinuity and Cases of Resonance

4 One Degree of Freedom and A Single Frequency Equal to Zero

5 Motions in Space

6 Coupled Oscillators

7 Some Examples in Astronomy

8 Problems of Applied Mechanics

9 Negative Resistances in Oscillators

10 Wheel Shimmy in Cars; Wing Flutter in Airplanes

11 Transition from Classical Mechanics to Wave Mechanics

12 Wave Scattering

13 Conclusion

References

Books Published by L. Brillouin

Subject Index

