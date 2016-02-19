Scientific Research and Social Goals: Towards a New Development Model is designed to contribute to the task of producing a development model, based on human needs, social goals, and the value of research. The book is organized into three sections: concepts and philosophy; methodological approaches; and practicalprograms in different parts of the world. These sections consist of a total of 19 chapters that discuss topics on national policy implications of the basic needs model; scientific progress and the social goals of science; an International Program on research and human needs; and the role of methodology in the research and human needs program. The contribution of research to human needs and an action program on research and human needs are also described.

Preface: Science, Technology and Social Priorities

Foreword

Introduction

Section 1. Research and Human Needs

Research and Human Needs: a Challenge and a Hope

National Policy Implications of the Basic Needs Model

Closing the Widening Gap

Scientific Progress and the Social Goals of Science

Science and Intellectual Needs

Science and Human Needs: An Artist's Response

Section 2. Methodologies: Practices and Perspectives

Introduction: An International Program on Research and Human Needs

The Role of Methodology in the Research and Human Needs Program

Research Priorities and Human Needs

A Human Needs Approach to Science

Assessing the Contribution of Research to Human Needs: A Possible Methodology

Human Needs and Global Development Models

An Action Program on Research and Human Needs

Section 3. Global, Regional and National Approaches

Research and Human Needs: an Attack on Global Problems

The Research and Human Needs Program in Latin America

Science, Technology and a New Model of Human Needs

Research and Human Needs: The African Perspective

Problems of Developing Countries: Some Case Studies

Section 4. Conclusions

Conclusions

Appendix: An Opportunity in Interdependence: The Fulfillment of Basic Needs

