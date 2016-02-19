Scientific Research and Social Goals
1st Edition
Towards a New Development Model
Scientific Research and Social Goals: Towards a New Development Model is designed to contribute to the task of producing a development model, based on human needs, social goals, and the value of research. The book is organized into three sections: concepts and philosophy; methodological approaches; and practicalprograms in different parts of the world. These sections consist of a total of 19 chapters that discuss topics on national policy implications of the basic needs model; scientific progress and the social goals of science; an International Program on research and human needs; and the role of methodology in the research and human needs program. The contribution of research to human needs and an action program on research and human needs are also described.
Table of Contents
Preface: Science, Technology and Social Priorities
Foreword
Introduction
Section 1. Research and Human Needs
Research and Human Needs: a Challenge and a Hope
National Policy Implications of the Basic Needs Model
Closing the Widening Gap
Scientific Progress and the Social Goals of Science
Science and Intellectual Needs
Science and Human Needs: An Artist's Response
Section 2. Methodologies: Practices and Perspectives
Introduction: An International Program on Research and Human Needs
The Role of Methodology in the Research and Human Needs Program
Research Priorities and Human Needs
A Human Needs Approach to Science
Assessing the Contribution of Research to Human Needs: A Possible Methodology
Human Needs and Global Development Models
An Action Program on Research and Human Needs
Section 3. Global, Regional and National Approaches
Research and Human Needs: an Attack on Global Problems
The Research and Human Needs Program in Latin America
Science, Technology and a New Model of Human Needs
Research and Human Needs: The African Perspective
Problems of Developing Countries: Some Case Studies
Section 4. Conclusions
Conclusions
Appendix: An Opportunity in Interdependence: The Fulfillment of Basic Needs
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147093