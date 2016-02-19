Scientific Perspectives on Animal Welfare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122191404, 9781483263434

Scientific Perspectives on Animal Welfare

1st Edition

Editors: W. Jean Dodds F. Barbara Orlans
eBook ISBN: 9781483263434
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1983
Page Count: 146
Description

Scientific Perspectives on Animal Welfare is a compendium of papers presented at the First Conference on Scientific Perspectives in Animal Welfare. This book discusses the role of scientists in the human use of animals in biomedical experiments. This text reviews the use of animals in medical research and also expounds on the work and goals of the Scientists Center for Animal Welfare. Section 1 discusses the responsibilities of the researcher involved in animal experimentations, including his choice of species and his compliance with guidelines and principles in the animal’s treatment. Section II describes the responsibilities of institutions involved in animal experimentation. One paper cites the Swedish Animal Welfare Act of 1944 with amendments incorporated in 1979 that can serve as a model. Section III describes the responsibilities of the funding agency in animal experimentation. One paper summarizes the agency’s responsibilities to include evaluation of animal issues during preaward merits, random site visits, and accountability of concerned committees. Section IV covers editorial responsibilities in animal experimentation such as publication polices and tasks. Section V deals with public policy and recommendations. The text also outlines the responsibility of the individual researcher and scientific societies in determining public policy. This collection of papers is suitable for scientists and technicians whose work involves animal experimentations, for veterinarians, and for students whose disciplines are in medicine, biology, or chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Overview

Introduction

Developments in the History of the Use of Animals in Medical Research

Toward Refinement, Replacement, and Reduction in the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals

Section I Investigator Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation

The Investigator's Responsibilities in Research Using Animals

Animal Experimentation and the Scientist

Investigator Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation

Summary of Workshop on Investigator Responsibilities

Section II Institutional Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation

Responsibilities of Institutions for the Welfare of Experimental Animals

Swedish Law on Laboratory Animals

Institutional Responsibilities: The Committee's Role

Summary of Workshop on Institutional Responsibilities

Section III Funding Agency Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation

Responsibilities of Funding Agencies for Animal Experimentation

Responsibility of Funding Agencies: Central or Local Control

Funding Agency Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation

Summary of Workshop on Funding Agency Responsibilities

Section IV Editorial Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation

Editorial Responsibilities in Animal Research

Editorial Policy for Animal Experimentation

Editorial Responsibilities in the Care and Management of Animals Used in Research

Summary of Workshop on Editorial Responsibilities

Section V Public Policy and Recommendations

The Responsibility of Scientists in Determination of Public Policy for the Use of Animals in Biomedicai Research

Summary of Recommendations on Animal Experimentation

Participants


About the Editor

W. Jean Dodds

F. Barbara Orlans

