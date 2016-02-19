Scientific Perspectives on Animal Welfare
Scientific Perspectives on Animal Welfare is a compendium of papers presented at the First Conference on Scientific Perspectives in Animal Welfare. This book discusses the role of scientists in the human use of animals in biomedical experiments. This text reviews the use of animals in medical research and also expounds on the work and goals of the Scientists Center for Animal Welfare. Section 1 discusses the responsibilities of the researcher involved in animal experimentations, including his choice of species and his compliance with guidelines and principles in the animal’s treatment. Section II describes the responsibilities of institutions involved in animal experimentation. One paper cites the Swedish Animal Welfare Act of 1944 with amendments incorporated in 1979 that can serve as a model. Section III describes the responsibilities of the funding agency in animal experimentation. One paper summarizes the agency’s responsibilities to include evaluation of animal issues during preaward merits, random site visits, and accountability of concerned committees. Section IV covers editorial responsibilities in animal experimentation such as publication polices and tasks. Section V deals with public policy and recommendations. The text also outlines the responsibility of the individual researcher and scientific societies in determining public policy. This collection of papers is suitable for scientists and technicians whose work involves animal experimentations, for veterinarians, and for students whose disciplines are in medicine, biology, or chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Overview
Introduction
Developments in the History of the Use of Animals in Medical Research
Toward Refinement, Replacement, and Reduction in the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals
Section I Investigator Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation
The Investigator's Responsibilities in Research Using Animals
Animal Experimentation and the Scientist
Investigator Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation
Summary of Workshop on Investigator Responsibilities
Section II Institutional Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation
Responsibilities of Institutions for the Welfare of Experimental Animals
Swedish Law on Laboratory Animals
Institutional Responsibilities: The Committee's Role
Summary of Workshop on Institutional Responsibilities
Section III Funding Agency Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation
Responsibilities of Funding Agencies for Animal Experimentation
Responsibility of Funding Agencies: Central or Local Control
Funding Agency Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation
Summary of Workshop on Funding Agency Responsibilities
Section IV Editorial Responsibilities in Animal Experimentation
Editorial Responsibilities in Animal Research
Editorial Policy for Animal Experimentation
Editorial Responsibilities in the Care and Management of Animals Used in Research
Summary of Workshop on Editorial Responsibilities
Section V Public Policy and Recommendations
The Responsibility of Scientists in Determination of Public Policy for the Use of Animals in Biomedicai Research
Summary of Recommendations on Animal Experimentation
Participants
