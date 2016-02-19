Scientific Perspectives on Animal Welfare is a compendium of papers presented at the First Conference on Scientific Perspectives in Animal Welfare. This book discusses the role of scientists in the human use of animals in biomedical experiments. This text reviews the use of animals in medical research and also expounds on the work and goals of the Scientists Center for Animal Welfare. Section 1 discusses the responsibilities of the researcher involved in animal experimentations, including his choice of species and his compliance with guidelines and principles in the animal’s treatment. Section II describes the responsibilities of institutions involved in animal experimentation. One paper cites the Swedish Animal Welfare Act of 1944 with amendments incorporated in 1979 that can serve as a model. Section III describes the responsibilities of the funding agency in animal experimentation. One paper summarizes the agency’s responsibilities to include evaluation of animal issues during preaward merits, random site visits, and accountability of concerned committees. Section IV covers editorial responsibilities in animal experimentation such as publication polices and tasks. Section V deals with public policy and recommendations. The text also outlines the responsibility of the individual researcher and scientific societies in determining public policy. This collection of papers is suitable for scientists and technicians whose work involves animal experimentations, for veterinarians, and for students whose disciplines are in medicine, biology, or chemistry.