3rd Edition
Description
Electronic publishing and electronic means of text and data presentation have changed enormously since the first edition of this book was published in 1997. The third edition of Scientific Papers and Presentations applies traditional principles to today's modern techniques and the changing needs of up-and-coming academia. Topics include designing visual aids, writing first drafts, reviewing and revising, communicating clearly and concisely, adhering to stylistic principles, presenting data in tables and figures, dealing with ethical and legal issues, and relating science to the lay audience. This successful legacy title is an essential guide to professional communication, provides a wealth of information and detail and is a useful guide.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of communication for early scientists from research to thesis to presentations.
- Discusses how to use multi-media effectively in presentations and communication
- Includes an extensive appendices section with detailed examples for further guidance
Readership
Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers in every discipline
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Chapter 1. The Semantic Environment of Science
1.1 The Semantic Environment
1.2 Basic Semantic Elements in Communication
References
Chapter 2. Before You Begin
2.1 Kinds of Scientific Communication
2.2 Sources of Help
2.3 Of Pencils, Mice, and Cyberspace
References
Chapter 3. Organizing and Writing a Rough Draft
3.1 Thinking and Writing
3.2 Prewriting Exercises
3.3 Organization and Development
3.4 Coordinating Organization and Development
3.5 Writing the Rough Draft
3.6 Examples
References
Chapter 4. Searching and Reviewing Scientific Literature
4.1 Planning the Literature Search
4.2 Finding the Literature
4.3 Selecting and Evaluating the Literature
4.4 Reviews
References
Chapter 5. The Proposal
5.1 The Graduate Proposal
5.2 The Grant Proposal
5.3 Other Considerations
5.4 Progress Reports
References
Chapter 6. Graduate Theses and Dissertations
6.1 The Thesis and your Graduate Program
6.2 Avoiding Problems
6.3 Planning the Thesis
6.4 Forms for Theses
6.5 The Thesis Defense
References
Chapter 7. Publishing in Scientific Journals
7.1 Planning and Writing the Paper
7.2 Journal Manuscript Contents
7.3 After the Paper is Written
7.4 The Editing and Reviewing Process
References
Chapter 8. Style and Accuracy in the Final Draft
8.1 Style
8.2 Styles in Headings
8.3 Accuracy and Style in Documentation
8.4 Proofreading
References
Chapter 9. Reviewing and Revising
9.1 Reviewing and Revising Your Own Paper
9.2 Requesting other Reviews
9.3 Reviewing Journal Manuscripts for Others
References
Chapter 10. Titles and Abstracts
10.1 Titles
10.2 Abstracts
References
Chapter 11. Publishing Data
11.1 Tables
11.2 Figures
11.3 Summary
References
Chapter 12. Professionalism, Ethics, and Legal Issues
12.1 Professionalism
12.2 Professional Ethics in Scientific Communication
12.3 Professional Respect for Others
12.4 The Legal Issues: Copyrights and Patents
References
Chapter 13. Scientific Presentations
13.1 Academic Seminars
13.2 The Professional Meeting
13.3 Speaking at the Job Interview
13.4 The Question and Answer Session
13.5 Role of the Moderator
13.6 Fit the Occasion
References
Chapter 14. Communication without Words
14.1 Symbols
14.2 Fonts
14.3 Color
14.4 Physical Communication
14.5 Listening
References
Chapter 15. Visual Aids for Presentations
15.1 Slide Composition
15.2 Slide Production
References
Chapter 16. The Oral Presentation
16.1 Conditioning Yourself
16.2 Timing
16.3 The Visual Aids
16.4 Coordinating the Visual Aids and the Speech
16.5 Transitions in an Oral Presentation
16.6 The Peer Review
16.7 Checklist for Professional Oral Presentation
References
Chapter 17. Poster Presentations
17.1 Audience
17.2 Content
17.3 Making it Fit
17.4 Text Size and Style
17.5 Color and Physical Quality
17.6 Spacing and Arrangement
17.7 Presentation of Data
17.8 The Presenter
17.9 Handouts
17.10 Time and Construction
References
Chapter 18. Group Communications
18.1 Group Communication with No Audience
18.2 Group Communication with an Audience
References
Chapter 19. Communicating with the Nonscientist
19.1 The Research Scientist
19.2 The Science Practitioner
19.3 The Science Writer
19.4 Audiences
19.5 Avenues
19.6 Subject
19.7 Techniques
References
Chapter 20. To the International Student
20.1 Becoming Adjusted to U.S. Cultures
20.2 General Cultural Differences
20.3 Scientific Writing in American English
20.4 Oral Presentations
20.5 Body Language
References
APPENDIX 1. Weaknesses in Scientific Writing
APPENDIX 2. The First Draft
APPENDIX 3. Sample Manuscript
APPENDIX 4. Sample Literature Review
APPENDIX 5. Sample Graduate Proposal
APPENDIX 6. Alternate Routes to the Thesis
APPENDIX 7. Sample Review of Manuscript Submitted for Publication
APPENDIX 8. Evolution of a Title
APPENDIX 9. Evolution of an Abstract
APPENDIX 10. Putting Data into Tables and Figures
APPENDIX 11. Sample Letter Requesting Copyright Permission
APPENDIX 12. Use of Color in Visual Aids
APPENDIX 13. Designing Slides and Slide Sets
APPENDIX 14. Oral Presentations at Meetings
Index
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 27th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123847270
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123847287
About the Author
Martha Davis
After teaching English composition and world literature, Martha Davis crossed the line between the humanities and the sciences. Always an aficionado of biology and gardening, her interests led her to the biological and agricultural sciences where she has worked for some 15 years mostly with graduate students relative to their communication skills in science. This handbook is the result of seeking answers to their questions and of recognizing that most other communication handbooks are limited to specific areas of writing or speaking. Scientific Papers and Presentations is her attempt to put under one cover the basic guidelines for the communication endeavors of the graduate student as well as the professional scientist.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, U.S.A.
Kaaron Joann Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Curricular Affairs Coordinator, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA
Marion Dunagan
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean for Graduate Programs, Graduate School of Business, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA
Reviews
"The book specifically lays out ideal techniques for scientific writing. It is easy to follow and has an excellent table of contents and appendix...This book will be beneficial not just to scientists, but anyone who struggles with their writing."--Technical Communication, August 2013