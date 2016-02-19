Scientific Foundations of Ophthalmology
Scientific Foundations of Ophthalmology focuses on scientific grounds of ophthalmology, including anatomy, genetics, pathology, and epidemiology of blindness and blinding diseases.
The selection first offers information on aqueous outflow pathway in vertebrate eyes; retinal receptors and pigment epithelium; and vascular supply of the optic disc. Discussions focus on glaucomatous cupping of the optic disc, venous drainage, receptor synapses, outer plexiform layer, primates, and lower mammals. The book then ponders on anatomical and neurophysiological review of cerebral control of ocular movements and the structure and transparency of the cornea.
The publication elaborates on the biochemistry of lens, regulation of retinal blood flow, and biochemical basis of toxic amblyopias. The text also takes a look at the hereditary aspects of glaucoma, inborn errors of metabolism, retinal dystrophies, and gyrate atrophy of the choroid and retina with hyperornithinaemia. Vitreoretinal degenerations in myopia, retinitis pigmentosa, albinism, lens dislocation, and storage disorders involving complex lipids and carbohydrates are discussed.
The selection is highly recommended for ophthalmologists and readers interested in ophthalmology.
Table of Contents
Section I Structure and Ultrastructure
1. The Aqueous Outflow Pathway in Vertebrate Eyes
2. The Retinal Receptors and the Pigment Epithelium
3. The Vascular Supply of the Optic Disc
4. The Cerebral Control of Ocular Movements: An Anatomical and Neurophysiological Review
Section II Physiology and Biochemistry
5. The Cornea: Structure and Transparency
6. The Biochemistry of the Lens: Selected Topics
7. The Regulation of Retinal Blood Flow
8. The Biochemical Basis of the Toxic Amblyopias
Section III Genetics and the Eye
9. Genetics in Clinical Medicine
10. Prenatal Diagnosis in Ophthalmology
11. Hereditary Aspects of Glaucoma
12. Inborn Errors of Metabolism
13. Retinal Dystrophies
14. Gyrate Atrophy of the Choroid and Retina with Hyperornithinemia
15. The Histocompatibility Antigen (Hl-A 27) and Acute Anterior Uveitis
Section IV Immunology
16. The Basis of the Immune Response
17. Immune Mechanisms of Ocular Inflammation
18. The Immunological Aspects of Ocular Tumors
19. The Immunological Aspects of the Lens
Section V Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
20. Aetiology and Pathogenesis of Diabetic Retinopathy
21. Dysthyroid Eye Disease
Section VI Epidemiology
22. Introduction to Epidemiology
23. Epidemiology of Trachoma and Other Communicable Ophthalmia
24. Onchocerciasis: Epidemiological Problems
25. The Epidemiology of Keratomalacia
26. The Epidemiology of Blindness
Section VII The Effect of Light
27. The Visual Pigments
28. The Neurophysiology of the Vertebrate Retina
29. The Central Visual Pathways
Section VIII Psychophysiology
30. Assessment of the Visual Fields
31. The Function of Color Vision
Section IX Binocular Vision
32. Sensory Aspects of Normal Binocular Vision
33. Sensory Aspects of Deranged Binocular Vision
Section X Diagnostic Techniques
34. New Types of Tonometer
35. Diagnostic Value of Fluorescein Angiography
36. Special X-ray Techniques
37. Electrophysiological Tests in Clinical Ophthalmology
38. Ultrasonography in Diagnosis
Section XI Treatment
39. Antiviral Agents in Herpes Simplex
40. Photocoagulation in Retino Vascular Disease
41. Treatment of Serous Detachment of the Central Retina
42. The Laser Treatment of Glaucoma
43. The Management of Ocular Malignant Disease
44. Surgery of Strabismus
