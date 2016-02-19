Scientific Foundations of Ophthalmology focuses on scientific grounds of ophthalmology, including anatomy, genetics, pathology, and epidemiology of blindness and blinding diseases. The selection first offers information on aqueous outflow pathway in vertebrate eyes; retinal receptors and pigment epithelium; and vascular supply of the optic disc. Discussions focus on glaucomatous cupping of the optic disc, venous drainage, receptor synapses, outer plexiform layer, primates, and lower mammals. The book then ponders on anatomical and neurophysiological review of cerebral control of ocular movements and the structure and transparency of the cornea. The publication elaborates on the biochemistry of lens, regulation of retinal blood flow, and biochemical basis of toxic amblyopias. The text also takes a look at the hereditary aspects of glaucoma, inborn errors of metabolism, retinal dystrophies, and gyrate atrophy of the choroid and retina with hyperornithinaemia. Vitreoretinal degenerations in myopia, retinitis pigmentosa, albinism, lens dislocation, and storage disorders involving complex lipids and carbohydrates are discussed. The selection is highly recommended for ophthalmologists and readers interested in ophthalmology.

Table of Contents



Section I Structure and Ultrastructure

1. The Aqueous Outflow Pathway in Vertebrate Eyes

2. The Retinal Receptors and the Pigment Epithelium

3. The Vascular Supply of the Optic Disc

4. The Cerebral Control of Ocular Movements: An Anatomical and Neurophysiological Review

Section II Physiology and Biochemistry

5. The Cornea: Structure and Transparency

6. The Biochemistry of the Lens: Selected Topics

7. The Regulation of Retinal Blood Flow

8. The Biochemical Basis of the Toxic Amblyopias

Section III Genetics and the Eye

9. Genetics in Clinical Medicine

10. Prenatal Diagnosis in Ophthalmology

11. Hereditary Aspects of Glaucoma

12. Inborn Errors of Metabolism

13. Retinal Dystrophies

14. Gyrate Atrophy of the Choroid and Retina with Hyperornithinemia

15. The Histocompatibility Antigen (Hl-A 27) and Acute Anterior Uveitis

Section IV Immunology

16. The Basis of the Immune Response

17. Immune Mechanisms of Ocular Inflammation

18. The Immunological Aspects of Ocular Tumors

19. The Immunological Aspects of the Lens

Section V Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

20. Aetiology and Pathogenesis of Diabetic Retinopathy

21. Dysthyroid Eye Disease

Section VI Epidemiology

22. Introduction to Epidemiology

23. Epidemiology of Trachoma and Other Communicable Ophthalmia

24. Onchocerciasis: Epidemiological Problems

25. The Epidemiology of Keratomalacia

26. The Epidemiology of Blindness

Section VII The Effect of Light

27. The Visual Pigments

28. The Neurophysiology of the Vertebrate Retina

29. The Central Visual Pathways

Section VIII Psychophysiology

30. Assessment of the Visual Fields

31. The Function of Color Vision

Section IX Binocular Vision

32. Sensory Aspects of Normal Binocular Vision

33. Sensory Aspects of Deranged Binocular Vision

Section X Diagnostic Techniques

34. New Types of Tonometer

35. Diagnostic Value of Fluorescein Angiography

36. Special X-ray Techniques

37. Electrophysiological Tests in Clinical Ophthalmology

38. Ultrasonography in Diagnosis

Section XI Treatment

39. Antiviral Agents in Herpes Simplex

40. Photocoagulation in Retino Vascular Disease

41. Treatment of Serous Detachment of the Central Retina

42. The Laser Treatment of Glaucoma

43. The Management of Ocular Malignant Disease

44. Surgery of Strabismus