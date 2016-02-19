Scientific Foundations of Biochemistry in Clinical Practice, Second Edition describes the pathological aspects of general metabolic disorders. This book is organized into 10 sections encompassing 45 chapters that discuss the nature of disorders involving disturbance in hydrogen ion concentration and blood gases, as well as the disorders of fluid and electrolyte balance. Some of the topics covered in the book are the chemical analysis of urine; neonatal screening for biochemical disorders; clinical biochemistry of alcohol, in intensive and postoperative care; psychiatric disorders of biochemical origin; abnormalities of the plasma proteins; assessment of gastrointestinal function; and calcium metabolism. Other chapters examine the nature, conditions, and diagnosis of bone disorders. A chapter emphasizes the functions of hypothalamus and pituitary. Another chapter looks into the biochemistry and toxicology of metals. The final chapters are devoted to the classification of connective tissue diseases and to the examination of clinical biochemistry of the central nervous system. The book can provide useful information to doctors, biochemists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Section 1 General Metabolic Disorders

1. Nutritional Disorders

2. Obesity

3. Disorders Involving Disturbance in Hydrogen Ion Concentration and Blood Gases

4. Disorders of Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

5. Polyuria and Disorders of Thirst

6. Diabetes Mellitus

7. The Clinical Biochemistry of Alcohol

8. Psychiatric Disorders of Biochemical Origin

9. The Clinical Biochemistry of Neoplasia

Section 2 Clinical Biochemistry in the Care of Sick Patients

10. Clinical Biochemistry in Intensive and Postoperative Care

11. Clinical Biochemistry and Transplantation Surgery

12. Nutrition of the Sick Patient

Section 3 Clinical Biochemistry ofPregnancy and Childhood

13. Prenatal Screening for Neural Tube Defects and Down's Syndrome 231

14. Prenatal Diagnosis of Inherited Metabolic Diseases

15. Neonatal Screening for Biochemical Disorders

16. Inherited and Acquired Mental Deficiency

17. Neonatal and Paediatric Biochemistry

Section 4 Disorders of the Renaltract

18. The Chemical Analysis of Urine

19. Tests of Kidney Function

20. Renal Stones

Section 5 Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract

21. The Assessment of Gastrointestinal Function

22. Tests of the Functions of the Liver

23. Clinical Diagnosis and the Acute Abdomen

Section 6 Disorders of the Blood Constituents

24. Haem Synthesis and the Porphyrias

25. Haemoglobinopathies

26. Disorders of Iron Metabolism

27. Anemias

28. Abnormalities of the Plasma Proteins

29. Clinical Biochemistry of Blood Coagulation 495

Section 7 Disorders of the Neuromuscular System

30. Calcium Metabolism and Disorders of Bone

31. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases

32. Clinical Biochemistry of the Central Nervous System

33. The Biochemistry of Coma

Section 8 Disorders of the Cardiovascular System

34. Hypertension

35. Hyperlipidaemia

36. Chest Pain

Section 9 Endocrine Disorders

37. The Hypothalamus and Pituitary and Tests of Their Functions

38. The Thyroid Gland and Its Disorders

39. Hypoglycaemia

40. Gastrointestinal Hormones

41. Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex

42. Disorders of the Reproductive System

Section 10 Biochemical Aspects of Toxilogy and Pharmacology

43. The Biochemistry and Toxicology of Metals

44. Laboratory Investigation of the Poisoned Patient

45. The Regulation and Monitoring of Drug Therapy

