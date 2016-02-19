Scientific Foundations of Biochemistry in Clinical Practice
2nd Edition
Description
Scientific Foundations of Biochemistry in Clinical Practice, Second Edition describes the pathological aspects of general metabolic disorders. This book is organized into 10 sections encompassing 45 chapters that discuss the nature of disorders involving disturbance in hydrogen ion concentration and blood gases, as well as the disorders of fluid and electrolyte balance.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the chemical analysis of urine; neonatal screening for biochemical disorders; clinical biochemistry of alcohol, in intensive and postoperative care; psychiatric disorders of biochemical origin; abnormalities of the plasma proteins; assessment of gastrointestinal function; and calcium metabolism. Other chapters examine the nature, conditions, and diagnosis of bone disorders. A chapter emphasizes the functions of hypothalamus and pituitary. Another chapter looks into the biochemistry and toxicology of metals. The final chapters are devoted to the classification of connective tissue diseases and to the examination of clinical biochemistry of the central nervous system.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, biochemists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section 1 General Metabolic Disorders
1. Nutritional Disorders
2. Obesity
3. Disorders Involving Disturbance in Hydrogen Ion Concentration and Blood Gases
4. Disorders of Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
5. Polyuria and Disorders of Thirst
6. Diabetes Mellitus
7. The Clinical Biochemistry of Alcohol
8. Psychiatric Disorders of Biochemical Origin
9. The Clinical Biochemistry of Neoplasia
Section 2 Clinical Biochemistry in the Care of Sick Patients
10. Clinical Biochemistry in Intensive and Postoperative Care
11. Clinical Biochemistry and Transplantation Surgery
12. Nutrition of the Sick Patient
Section 3 Clinical Biochemistry ofPregnancy and Childhood
13. Prenatal Screening for Neural Tube Defects and Down's Syndrome 231
14. Prenatal Diagnosis of Inherited Metabolic Diseases
15. Neonatal Screening for Biochemical Disorders
16. Inherited and Acquired Mental Deficiency
17. Neonatal and Paediatric Biochemistry
Section 4 Disorders of the Renaltract
18. The Chemical Analysis of Urine
19. Tests of Kidney Function
20. Renal Stones
Section 5 Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
21. The Assessment of Gastrointestinal Function
22. Tests of the Functions of the Liver
23. Clinical Diagnosis and the Acute Abdomen
Section 6 Disorders of the Blood Constituents
24. Haem Synthesis and the Porphyrias
25. Haemoglobinopathies
26. Disorders of Iron Metabolism
27. Anemias
28. Abnormalities of the Plasma Proteins
29. Clinical Biochemistry of Blood Coagulation 495
Section 7 Disorders of the Neuromuscular System
30. Calcium Metabolism and Disorders of Bone
31. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
32. Clinical Biochemistry of the Central Nervous System
33. The Biochemistry of Coma
Section 8 Disorders of the Cardiovascular System
34. Hypertension
35. Hyperlipidaemia
36. Chest Pain
Section 9 Endocrine Disorders
37. The Hypothalamus and Pituitary and Tests of Their Functions
38. The Thyroid Gland and Its Disorders
39. Hypoglycaemia
40. Gastrointestinal Hormones
41. Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex
42. Disorders of the Reproductive System
Section 10 Biochemical Aspects of Toxilogy and Pharmacology
43. The Biochemistry and Toxicology of Metals
44. Laboratory Investigation of the Poisoned Patient
45. The Regulation and Monitoring of Drug Therapy
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 806
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 20th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193625