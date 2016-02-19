Scientific Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122892530, 9781483296043

Scientific Computing

1st Edition

An Introduction with Parallel Computing

Authors: Gene Golub James Ortega
eBook ISBN: 9781483296043
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th January 1993
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
43.99
37.39
95.41
81.10
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book introduces the basic concepts of parallel and vector computing in the context of an introduction to numerical methods. It contains chapters on parallel and vector matrix multiplication and solution of linear systems by direct and iterative methods. It is suitable for advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate courses in computer science, applied mathematics, and engineering. Ideally, students will have access to a parallel or Vector computer, but the material can be studied profitably in any case.

Key Features

  • Gives a modern overview of scientific computing including parallel an vector computation
  • Introduces numerical methods for both ordinary and partial differential equations
  • Has considerable discussion of both direct and iterative methods for linear systems of equations, including parallel and vector algorithms
  • Covers most of the main topics for a first course in numerical methods and can serve as a text for this course

Readership

AUDIENCE: Academia and upper undergraduates students in mathematics, electrical engineering, and computer science involved with numerical methods and differential equations general appeal to researchers in analysis.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. The World of Scientific Computing

Chapter 2. Linear Algebra

Chapter 3. Parallel and Vector Computing

Chapter 4. Polynomial Approximation

Chapter 5. Continuous Problems Solved Discretely

Chapter 6. Direct Solution of Linear Equations

Chapter 7. Parallel Direct Methods

Chapter 8. Iterative Mathods

Chapter 9. Conjugated Gradient-Type Methods

Bibliography Author Index Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483296043

About the Author

Gene Golub

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University

James Ortega

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Virginia, Charlottesville

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.