Scientific Computing
1st Edition
An Introduction with Parallel Computing
Description
This book introduces the basic concepts of parallel and vector computing in the context of an introduction to numerical methods. It contains chapters on parallel and vector matrix multiplication and solution of linear systems by direct and iterative methods. It is suitable for advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate courses in computer science, applied mathematics, and engineering. Ideally, students will have access to a parallel or Vector computer, but the material can be studied profitably in any case.
Key Features
- Gives a modern overview of scientific computing including parallel an vector computation
- Introduces numerical methods for both ordinary and partial differential equations
- Has considerable discussion of both direct and iterative methods for linear systems of equations, including parallel and vector algorithms
- Covers most of the main topics for a first course in numerical methods and can serve as a text for this course
Readership
AUDIENCE: Academia and upper undergraduates students in mathematics, electrical engineering, and computer science involved with numerical methods and differential equations general appeal to researchers in analysis.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The World of Scientific Computing
Chapter 2. Linear Algebra
Chapter 3. Parallel and Vector Computing
Chapter 4. Polynomial Approximation
Chapter 5. Continuous Problems Solved Discretely
Chapter 6. Direct Solution of Linear Equations
Chapter 7. Parallel Direct Methods
Chapter 8. Iterative Mathods
Chapter 9. Conjugated Gradient-Type Methods
Bibliography Author Index Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 20th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296043
About the Author
Gene Golub
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University
James Ortega
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia, Charlottesville