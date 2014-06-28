Scientific Computing and Differential Equations
1st Edition
An Introduction to Numerical Methods
Description
Scientific Computing and Differential Equations: An Introduction to Numerical Methods, is an excellent complement to Introduction to Numerical Methods by Ortega and Poole. The book emphasizes the importance of solving differential equations on a computer, which comprises a large part of what has come to be called scientific computing. It reviews modern scientific computing, outlines its applications, and places the subject in a larger context. This book is appropriate for upper undergraduate courses in mathematics, electrical engineering, and computer science; it is also well-suited to serve as a textbook for numerical differential equations courses at the graduate level.
Key Features
- An introductory chapter gives an overview of scientific computing, indicating its important role in solving differential equations, and placing the subject in the larger environment
- Contains an introduction to numerical methods for both ordinary and partial differential equations
- Concentrates on ordinary differential equations, especially boundary-value problems
- Contains most of the main topics for a first course in numerical methods, and can serve as a text for this course
- Uses material for junior/senior level undergraduate courses in math and computer science plus material for numerical differential equations courses for engineering/science students at the graduate level
Readership
Textbook for upper undergraduate and graduate students in mathematics, electrical engineering, and computer science studying numerical methods and differential equations. General appeal to researchers in analysis.
Table of Contents
The World of Scientific Computing. Letting It Fly. Initial Value Problems. Pinning It Down: Boundary Value Problems. More on Linear Systems of Equations. Life Is Really Nonlinear. Is There More Than Finite Differences? N Important Numbers. Space and Time. The Curse of Dimensionality. Appendixes: Analysis of Differential Equations. Linear Algebra. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516691
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122892554
About the Author
Gene Golub
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University
James Ortega
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia, Charlottesville