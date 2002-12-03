Scientific and Engineering Computations for the 21st Century - Methodologies and Applications
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 15th Toyota Conference
Description
The 20th century saw tremendous achievements and progress in science and technology. Undoubtedly, computers and computer-related technologies acted as one of vital catalysts for accelerating this progress in the latter half of the century. The contributions of mathematical sciences have been equally profound, and the synergy between mathematics and computer science has played a key role in accelerating the progress of both fields as well as science and engineering.
Mathematical sciences will undoubtedly continue to play this vital role in this new century. In particular, mathematical modeling and numerical simulation will continue to be among the essential methodologies for solving massive and complex problems that arise in science, engineering and manufacturing. Underpinning this all from a sound, theoretical perspective will be numerical algorithms. In recognition of this observation, this volume focuses on the following specific topics.
(1) Fundamental numerical algorithms
(2) Applications of numerical algorithms
(3) Emerging technologies.
The articles included in this issue by experts on advanced scientific and engineering computations from numerous countries elucidate state-of-the-art achievements in these three topics from various angles and suggest the future directions. Although we cannot hope to cover all the aspects in scientific and engineering computations, we hope that the articles will interest, inform and inspire members of the science and engineering community.
Table of Contents
Preface.
Advances in multidimensional integration (R. Cools).
Material Modeling platform (M. Doi).
Materials by design and the exciting role of quantum computation/simulation (A.J. Freeman).
A coherent analysis of Stokes flows under boundary conditions of friction type (H. Fujita).
Direct simulation of the motion of a settling ellipsoid in Newtonian flow (T.-W. Pan, R. Glowinski, G.P. Galdi).
GASTURBNLAB: A multidisciplinary problem solving environment for gas turbine engine design on a network of non-homogeneous machines (E.N. Houstis, A.C. Catlin, P. Tsompanopoulou, D. Gottfried, G. Balakrishnan, K. Su, J.R. Rice).
Meso-scale fusion: a method for molecular electronic state calculation in in-homogeneous materials (S. Hyodo).
GRAPE project (J. Makino).
Future of supercomputing (Y. Oyanagi).
Parallel evolutionary algorithms for optimization problems in aerospace engineering (J.F. Wang, J. Periaux, M. Sefrioui).
Sensitivity analysis for differential-algebraic equations: The forward and adjoint systems and their numerical solution (Y. Cao, S. Li, L. Petzold).
Applied optimal shape design (B. Mohammadi, O. Pironneau).
Subdivision as a fundamental building block of digital geometry processing algorithms (P. Schröder).
Nonconforming finite element methods (Z.-C. Shi).
Good approximations on the sphere, with applications to geodesy and scattering of sound (I.H. Sloan, R.S. Womersley).
Double exponential transformation and its applications (M. Sugihara).
Efficient and reliable uterative methods for linear systems (H.A. van der Vorst).
The next-generation CIP as a conservative semi-Lagrangian solver for solid, liquid and gas (T. Yabe, Y. Ogata, K. Takizawa, A. Segawa, K. Sakurai).
Advanced general-purpose computational mechanics system for large-scale analysis and design (S. Yoshimura, R. Shioya, H. Noguchi, T. Miyamura).
On a class of product-type Krylov-subspace methods for nonsymmetric linear systems (S.L. Zhang).
Coupled, macro-micro modeling for hot deformation and sintering (T. Aizawa, Y. Prawoto, F. Tsumori).
The high precise/efficient pre/postprocessor (I. Hagiwara, J. Shinoda).
Comparison of criteria on the direction of crack extension (K. Ohtsuka).
Fast linear equations solvers in high performance electromagnetic field analysis (M. Shimasaki, T. Iwashita, T. Mifune).
A parallel algorithm for generating molecular integrals over MO basis sets (K. Nakata, T. Murase, T. Sakuma, T. Takada).
Finite element simulation of single crystal growth process using GSMAC method. (T. Tanahashi, H. Kohno).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2002
- Published:
- 3rd December 2002
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929972
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509949
About the Author
M. Mori
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Denki University, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Saitama, Japan
T. Mitsui
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University, Graduate School of Human Informatics, Nagoya, Japan