Science Technology Synergy for Research in the Marine Environment: Challenges for the XXI Century, Volume 12

Perspectives and challenges in marine research (G. Ollier, P. Favali, G. Smriglio, F. Gasparoni).

Research for the protection of the deep sea (H. Thiel).

Deep physical oceanography experimentation and benefits from bottom observatories (C. Millot).

Why global geomagnetism needs ocean-bottom observatories (F. J. Lowes).

Ocean-bottom seismology in the third millennium (J. Bialas, et al.).

Development of seismic real-time monitoring systems at subduction zones around Japanese islands using decommissioned submarine cables (J. Kasahara).

Geophysical ocean bottom observatories or temporary portable networks? (J.-P. Montagner, et al.).

H2O: the Hawaii-2 observatory (A. D. Chave, et al.).

The MBARI Margin Seismology Experiment: a prototype sea floor observatory (D. S. Stakes, et al.).

Towards a quasi-permanent deep sea observatory: the GEOSTAR European experiment (P. Favali, et al.).

NEMO: a project for a Km3-scale neutrino telescope in the Mediterranean Sea near the south Italy coasts (A. Capone).

Deep sea challenges of marine technology and oceanographic engineering (G. Clauss, S. Hoog ). From Abel to GEOSTAR: development of the first European deep-sea scientific observatory (F. Gasparoni, D. Calore, R. Campaci). Design and realization of communication systems for the GEOSTAR project (J. Marvaldi, et al.). Gravimeter for deep sea measurements (V. Iafolla, S. Nozzoli).

The deep sea as an area for geotechnical intervention (H. U. Oebius, H. W. Gerber).

Offshore hydrocarbon leakage: hazards and monitoring (G. Etiope, et al.). The use of a coastal HF radar system for determining the vector field of surface currents (G. Budillon, G. Dallaporta, A. Mazzoldi).

The Italian tsunami warning system: state of the art (A. Maramai, A. Piscini, G. D'Anna, L. Graziani).

Advanced technologies: equipment for environmental monitoring in coastal areas (G. Zappalà).