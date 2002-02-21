Science Technology Synergy for Research in the Marine Environment: Challenges for the XXI Century, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements (L. Beranzoli, P. Favali, G. Smriglio).
Preface (J. Boissonnas).Part I - Why deep-sea observatories?
Perspectives and challenges in marine research (G. Ollier, P. Favali, G. Smriglio, F. Gasparoni).
Research for the protection of the deep sea (H. Thiel).
Deep physical oceanography experimentation and benefits from bottom observatories (C. Millot).
Why global geomagnetism needs ocean-bottom observatories (F. J. Lowes).
Ocean-bottom seismology in the third millennium (J. Bialas, et al.).Part II - Sea floor observatories : state of the art and ongoing experiments.
Development of seismic real-time monitoring systems at subduction zones around Japanese islands using decommissioned submarine cables (J. Kasahara).
Geophysical ocean bottom observatories or temporary portable networks? (J.-P. Montagner, et al.).
H2O: the Hawaii-2 observatory (A. D. Chave, et al.).
The MBARI Margin Seismology Experiment: a prototype sea floor observatory (D. S. Stakes, et al.).
Towards a quasi-permanent deep sea observatory: the GEOSTAR European experiment (P. Favali, et al.).
NEMO: a project for a Km3-scale neutrino telescope in the Mediterranean Sea near the south Italy coasts (A. Capone).Part III - Marine technologies for deep-sea observatories. Deep sea challenges of marine technology and oceanographic engineering (G. Clauss, S. Hoog ). From Abel to GEOSTAR: development of the first European deep-sea scientific observatory (F. Gasparoni, D. Calore, R. Campaci). Design and realization of communication systems for the GEOSTAR project (J. Marvaldi, et al.). Gravimeter for deep sea measurements (V. Iafolla, S. Nozzoli). Part IV - Marine environmental and risk assessment.
The deep sea as an area for geotechnical intervention (H. U. Oebius, H. W. Gerber).
Offshore hydrocarbon leakage: hazards and monitoring (G. Etiope, et al.). The use of a coastal HF radar system for determining the vector field of surface currents (G. Budillon, G. Dallaporta, A. Mazzoldi).
The Italian tsunami warning system: state of the art (A. Maramai, A. Piscini, G. D'Anna, L. Graziani).
Advanced technologies: equipment for environmental monitoring in coastal areas (G. Zappalà).
This volume is one of the most significant results of the conference "Science-Technology Synergy for Research in Marine Environment: Challenges for the XXI Century" held in Erice and Ustica, Italy, September 1999. It presents state of the art developments in technology and scientific research in sea floor observatories. Scientific conclusions of earth science and environmental studies obtained from these observatories as well as results from long term monitoring are provided. Descriptions of new technologies enabling deep sea long term observatories are offered and marine environment and risk assessment issues are discussed.
This is the first work detailing recent and on going experiments world wide specifically devoted to deep sea multi disciplinary observation systems, the technology enabling sea floor observatories, and the presentation of first results from these systems.
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 21st February 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080951416
L. Beranzoli Editor
Instituto Nazionale de Geofiscia e Vulcanologica, Via di Vigna Murata 605, 00143 Roma, Italy