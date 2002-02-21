Science Technology Synergy for Research in the Marine Environment: Challenges for the XXI Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505910, 9780080951416

Science Technology Synergy for Research in the Marine Environment: Challenges for the XXI Century, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: L. Beranzoli P. Favali G. Smriglio
eBook ISBN: 9780080951416
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st February 2002
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
175.00
148.75
235.00
199.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements (L. Beranzoli, P. Favali, G. Smriglio).

Preface (J. Boissonnas).

Part I - Why deep-sea observatories?

Perspectives and challenges in marine research (G. Ollier, P. Favali, G. Smriglio, F. Gasparoni).

Research for the protection of the deep sea (H. Thiel).

Deep physical oceanography experimentation and benefits from bottom observatories (C. Millot).

Why global geomagnetism needs ocean-bottom observatories (F. J. Lowes).

Ocean-bottom seismology in the third millennium (J. Bialas, et al.).

Part II - Sea floor observatories : state of the art and ongoing experiments.

Development of seismic real-time monitoring systems at subduction zones around Japanese islands using decommissioned submarine cables (J. Kasahara).

Geophysical ocean bottom observatories or temporary portable networks? (J.-P. Montagner, et al.).

H2O: the Hawaii-2 observatory (A. D. Chave, et al.).

The MBARI Margin Seismology Experiment: a prototype sea floor observatory (D. S. Stakes, et al.).

Towards a quasi-permanent deep sea observatory: the GEOSTAR European experiment (P. Favali, et al.).

NEMO: a project for a Km3-scale neutrino telescope in the Mediterranean Sea near the south Italy coasts (A. Capone).

Part III - Marine technologies for deep-sea observatories. Deep sea challenges of marine technology and oceanographic engineering (G. Clauss, S. Hoog ). From Abel to GEOSTAR: development of the first European deep-sea scientific observatory (F. Gasparoni, D. Calore, R. Campaci). Design and realization of communication systems for the GEOSTAR project (J. Marvaldi, et al.). Gravimeter for deep sea measurements (V. Iafolla, S. Nozzoli). Part IV - Marine environmental and risk assessment.

The deep sea as an area for geotechnical intervention (H. U. Oebius, H. W. Gerber).

Offshore hydrocarbon leakage: hazards and monitoring (G. Etiope, et al.). The use of a coastal HF radar system for determining the vector field of surface currents (G. Budillon, G. Dallaporta, A. Mazzoldi).

The Italian tsunami warning system: state of the art (A. Maramai, A. Piscini, G. D'Anna, L. Graziani).

Advanced technologies: equipment for environmental monitoring in coastal areas (G. Zappalà).

Description

This volume is one of the most significant results of the conference "Science-Technology Synergy for Research in Marine Environment: Challenges for the XXI Century" held in Erice and Ustica, Italy, September 1999. It presents state of the art developments in technology and scientific research in sea floor observatories. Scientific conclusions of earth science and environmental studies obtained from these observatories as well as results from long term monitoring are provided. Descriptions of new technologies enabling deep sea long term observatories are offered and marine environment and risk assessment issues are discussed.

This is the first work detailing recent and on going experiments world wide specifically devoted to deep sea multi disciplinary observation systems, the technology enabling sea floor observatories, and the presentation of first results from these systems.

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080951416

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L. Beranzoli Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Nazionale de Geofiscia e Vulcanologica, Via di Vigna Murata 605, 00143 Roma, Italy

P. Favali Editor

G. Smriglio Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.