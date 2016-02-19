Science, Technology and Global Problems
1st Edition
The United Nations Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology for Development
Science, Technology and Global Problems: The United Nations Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology for Development documents the contributions and roles of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology (ACAST) in society and nation development. The book is divided into three parts; the first of which gives a historical perspectives of the committee, including its origin, strategy for development, and plan of action. The second part enumerates and details the various areas and sectors ACAST assisted and considered in their goal to achieve quality advancement. The last part provides the overview of ACAST programs. The text will be invaluable to government agencies and offices, especially those in charge of community development. Those who want to dig deeper in the existence and role of ACAST will also benefit from the book.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Part I - Historical Perspectives
The Origins of ACAST
A Strategy for Development
The World Plan of Action
Part II - Introduction
A. The Choice of Appropriate Technologies
Industrial Technologies
Technology and Employment
Computers and Computation Techniques
Technology and the Environment
Technology for Agriculture and Rural Development
B. Technology Transfer
Brain Drain
C. Technology Assessment
D. National Institution-Building and Policy-Making for Science and Technology
E. United Nations Policy and Co-ordination
F. Science Education
G. Natural Resources
Energy
H. Natural Disasters
I. Problems of the Human Environment
United Nations Conference on the Human Environment
The International Registry of Potentially Toxic Chemicals
Energy
Desertification
J. Population
K. Adequate Food Supplies
L. Improvement of Health
M. Human Settlements
N. Industrialization
0. Computer Technology for Development
P. Space Technology
Q. Other Matters Considered by ACAST
Transportation and Communications
Marine Science and Technology
Science, Technology and Human Rights
R. Objectives and Policy Measures for Science and Technology in the Second United Nations Development Decade
S. World Plan of Action
T. The United Nations Conference on Science and Technology for Development
U. Conclusion
Part III - Overview of Programs
Annex I - List of Selected Substantive Reports and Publications Relating to the Work of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology to Development, 1964-1979
Annex II - List of Past and Present Members of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology to Development Since Its Inception
Details
- No. of pages:
- 70
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189451