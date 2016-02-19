Science, Technology and Global Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080251318, 9781483189451

Science, Technology and Global Problems

1st Edition

The United Nations Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology for Development

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483189451
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 70
Description

Science, Technology and Global Problems: The United Nations Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology for Development documents the contributions and roles of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology (ACAST) in society and nation development. The book is divided into three parts; the first of which gives a historical perspectives of the committee, including its origin, strategy for development, and plan of action. The second part enumerates and details the various areas and sectors ACAST assisted and considered in their goal to achieve quality advancement. The last part provides the overview of ACAST programs. The text will be invaluable to government agencies and offices, especially those in charge of community development. Those who want to dig deeper in the existence and role of ACAST will also benefit from the book.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Part I - Historical Perspectives

The Origins of ACAST

A Strategy for Development

The World Plan of Action

Part II - Introduction

A. The Choice of Appropriate Technologies

Industrial Technologies

Technology and Employment

Computers and Computation Techniques

Technology and the Environment

Technology for Agriculture and Rural Development

B. Technology Transfer

Brain Drain

C. Technology Assessment

D. National Institution-Building and Policy-Making for Science and Technology

E. United Nations Policy and Co-ordination

F. Science Education

G. Natural Resources

Energy

H. Natural Disasters

I. Problems of the Human Environment

United Nations Conference on the Human Environment

The International Registry of Potentially Toxic Chemicals

Energy

Desertification

J. Population

K. Adequate Food Supplies

L. Improvement of Health

M. Human Settlements

N. Industrialization

0. Computer Technology for Development

P. Space Technology

Q. Other Matters Considered by ACAST

Transportation and Communications

Marine Science and Technology

Science, Technology and Human Rights

R. Objectives and Policy Measures for Science and Technology in the Second United Nations Development Decade

S. World Plan of Action

T. The United Nations Conference on Science and Technology for Development

U. Conclusion

Part III - Overview of Programs

Annex I - List of Selected Substantive Reports and Publications Relating to the Work of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology to Development, 1964-1979

Annex II - List of Past and Present Members of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology to Development Since Its Inception


About the Author

Sam Stuart

