Science, Technology and Global Problems: The United Nations Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology for Development documents the contributions and roles of the Advisory Committee on the Application of Science and Technology (ACAST) in society and nation development. The book is divided into three parts; the first of which gives a historical perspectives of the committee, including its origin, strategy for development, and plan of action. The second part enumerates and details the various areas and sectors ACAST assisted and considered in their goal to achieve quality advancement. The last part provides the overview of ACAST programs. The text will be invaluable to government agencies and offices, especially those in charge of community development. Those who want to dig deeper in the existence and role of ACAST will also benefit from the book.