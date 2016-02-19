Science, Technology and European Cultural Heritage
1st Edition
Proceedings of the European Symposium, Bologna, Italy, 13-16 June 1989
Description
Science, Technology and European Cultural Heritage is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the European Symposium of the same title held in Bologna, Italy on June13-16, 1989. The papers discuss the critical issues related to the scientific and technical aspects of the protection and conservation of the cultural heritage of Europe. Participants of the symposium identify and describe the main research and development issues that are common to cultural heritage problems, and increase cooperation in these areas. Other papers examine the applicability of research and development through better matching with the real needs of conservators, restorers, policy makers, and the general public. The participants also discuss specific research and development directions for the future, including the provision of a scientific basis for European Community policies on environment and culture. One paper presents some of the scientific research done both in the field and laboratory of specific historical areas, monuments, indoor objects. As an example, archaeologists can use infrared thermal image analysis as an enhanced tool to detect buried archeological and historical sites. Another paper analyzes the chemical and physical properties of deteriorated stones in historical monuments in Castile-Leon. The collection can prove useful for archaeologists, historians, museum curators, and policy makers involved in national and cultural preservation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Opening Address: Manfredo Macioti
The Role of the International Scientific Community in the Protection of European Cultural Heritage
Sir John Kendrew
Introduction
Overview Papers
The State of Europe's Architectural Heritage: A Personal View
Scientists and the Preservation of Cultural Heritage
Assessment and Management of Risks to Cultural Property
Environment and Microclimate
History of Air Pollution and Damage to the Cultural Heritage of European Cities
Atmospheric Deposition and its Measurement with Regard to Air Pollution Legislation to Protect Monuments
The Cultural Heritage: Causes of Damage
Methods for Assessing the Deterioration of Stone Monuments
Modern Micro-Analytical Techniques to Elucidate the Causes and Mechanisms of Damage to Cultural Property
Evaluating Damage and Accelerated Exposure and Field Studies: Modeling Techniques
Causes, Mechanisms and Measurement of Damage in Stone Monuments
Causes, Mechanisms and Measurement of Damage in Cultural Heritage Materials: The State of the Art: Concrete Structures
Causes, Mechanisms and Measurements of Damage to Mortars, Bricks and Renderings
Causes, Remedies and Research on the Degradation of Organic Materials in Relation to Conservation
Mural Paintings
Glass Objects: Causes, Mechanisms and Measurements of Damage
Ancient Metal Objects in Outdoor Exposure: Causes, Mechanisms and Measurements of Damage
The Establishment and Use of Damage Functions
The Application ofSscience and Technology to Conservation Practice
Development and Application of New Technologies, Conservation Processes and Materials: An Industrial Viewpoint
The Evaluation of Conservation Materials
The Application of Laboratory Processes and Studies to Real Structures
Trends in the Application of Analysis in the Museum Laboratory
Imaging Techniques: Results and Prospects
Soil as a Medium of Preservation for Artefacts
Case Studies
Indoor and Outdoor Microclimate Case Studies: The Trajan Column and Sistine Chapel
Weathering and Conservation Studies at Wells Cathedral, England
The Restoration of the Marcus Aurelius
Conservation of Archaelogical Sites: The Greek Monuments
Collaboration in the Conservation of the Parthenon
In Situ Conservation of Archaelogical Sites in Turkey, with Particular Reference to the Temple of Rome and Augustus, Ankara
The Book of Kells: The Exhibition and Transport of an Ancient Manuscript
Poster Papers
A. Environmental Monitoring, Deposition; Natural and Anthropogenic Factors
Determination of Oxalic Acid in Air by Means of Diffusion Tubes
About a C14 Dating Laboratory for Environmental Measurements
The Ratio Between the Dry Deposition of Sulfur by Aerosol and by Gas on Vertical Stone Surfaces
Lichens on Monuments: Environmental Bioindicators
Environmental Air Pollution Studies Using Oleander Plants as a Biological Monitor
Getty Conservation Institute Environmental Research Program
An Example of Recovery and Exhibition in the Egyptian Museum of Turin: The Tomb of the Unknown Owners (2400 B.C.)
A Palaeoecological Research Project in Southeast of Iberian Peninsula
B. Microclimate and Damage
Climate and Coastline Variations in Historical Times
Eco-Archaeometry in Egypt
Geographie, Climatic, and Environmental Factors which Influence the Mechanisms of Weathering of the Stone used in the Main Monuments of the City of Alicante, Spain
A Continuous Monitor for Time of Wetness (TOW) Measurements in the Micro-Environment
Influences of Environmental Parameters Upon the Deterioration of 'Caen Limestone' Used as a Building Material
Methodology for Microclimate Analysis and Conditioning System Design in Historical Buildings
Conservative Control of an Archaeological Excavation: The Tomb of 'Demoni Azzurri' of Tarquinia
C. Mechanisms of Environmental Damage: Natural Weathering, Air Pollution Effects and Biological Mechanisms
Weathering of Crystalline Marble: New Results
Deterioration of Historic Brick Buildings
Nitric Acid and Nitrates in the Atmosphere of Athens and their Effects on Pentelic Marble
Attack of Atmospheric Pollution (Sulfur Compounds) on Interior Building Stones
Field Studies of Stone Decay in the UK
Building Stone Decay in a 'clean' Environment: Western Northern Ireland
Agents and forms of Weathering in Granitic Rocks Used in Monuments
Marble Deterioration in the Urban Atmosphere
Gypsum Crust Formation and 'Stratigraphy' in Weathered Building Limestones: A SEM Study of Stone Decay in the UK
Atmospheric Alumino-Silicate Microspherules Inside the Black Crust of Altered Limestone at Fontevraud, Abbey, France
Contribution of Calcium from Limestone and Mortar to the Decay of Granite Walling
Black Crusts as Air Pollution Indicators
The effects of Air Pollution on Historic Buildings and Monuments: A Collaborative Programme of Research
Degradation of Coupled Stones by Artificial Acid Rain Solution
Laboratory Exposure Chamber Studies: Pollutant and Acid Rain Preservation Rates and Stone Degradation
Microbial Communities Involved in the Weathering of Three Historic Buildings in Northern Germany
The Impact of Microorganisms - Especially Nitric Acid Producing Bacteria - on the Deterioration of Natural Stones
On the Influence of Restoration Activities on Microbial Biodeterioration of Mural Paintings
Procedures and Methods for the Assessment of Microbiological Influences on Stone Decay
Root Penetration of Solid Porous Medium
Weeds Settling in Spanish Cathedrals (Salamanca, Seville and Toledo)
Ultrastructural Investigations on Algal Species Deteriorating Roman Frescoes
Destruction of the Sites and Mural Paintings of Cappadocia: Natural and Human Causes
Fungal Colonization of the Salamanca Cathedral Sandstones: Some patterns of Degradation
Heterotrophic Bacteria: Potent Allies of the Filamentous Fungi and Yeasts on Weathering Building Stones and Monuments
D. Measurement and Definition of Envronmental Damage: Non-Destructive Methods, Modern Imaging Methodologies, Analytical Techniques
Characterization of Organic Compounds in Weathered Stones
Sulfated Crusts: A Microscopic, Inorganic and Organic Analysis
Baumberger Kalksandstein: A mineralogie, Petrographie and Petrophysical Characterization of a Prominent Building and Stone Cutting Material in North West Germany
Time Series Analysis of Anions and Cations in Runoff from Daily Washed and Unwashed New Limestone Catchments at Trinity College, Dublin during June 1988
Environmental Auditing and Measurement Methodologies in Museums
Non-Destructive Ultrasonic Procedure to Evaluate in Situ the Relative Deterioration of Monumental Stones: Preliminary Results
Data Base and Image Processing in Cultural Heritage: Two Userfriendly Applications
Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography (PyGc) Applied to the Study of Natural Waxes in Art and Archaeology
A Colour Analysis on the Brancacci Chapel Frescoes
A Methodology for Epidemiological Studies of Deterioration in Historic Stone Buildings
Use of Thermography as an Investigatory Method in Conservation Research: Outline of Problems
Study of Element Profiles in Artificially Weathered Stone Samples by Proton-Microprobe Analysis
A Scanning Device for IR Relectography
A Multi-Gamma Attenuation Technique for the Quantitative Characterization of Archaelogical Metal Alloys
Non-Destructive Testing for Soundness of Stone Architectural Pieces
Holographic Contouring Technique for Marble Erosion Measurements
Tracing of Archaeological Marbles by Cathodoluminescence
Moisture Transport in Porous Building Materials
Ultrasonic Velocity and Humidity in Monumental Stones
Infrared Spectroscopy as a Complementary Technique to Identify Inorganic Salts in Ancient Deteriorated Mortars, Grouts and Plasters
Brunselleschi Dome in S. Maria del Fiore- Florence: Correlation Between the Theoretical Direct Solar Radiation and the Thermal Behavior Obtained Through Thermographie Survery
Advanced Electrochemical Monitoring of Underside Corrosion of Sheet Lead Roof Coverings
E. Environmental Protection, Scientific Principles of Conservation, Restoration and Maintenance
Optimum Conservation Conditions in Museums: Lighting and Climate
Optimal Environmental Conditions in Museums
Effects of Mould Growth on Serena Stone Samples Untreated and Treated with Resin
Biological Degradation of Archival Documents: Prevention and Study
Polyvinyl Acetate in the Conservation of Wall Paintings
The Detection and Destruction of Basidiomycetes in the Timber of Artefacts of Historical or Archaelogical Interest
Surface Water Repellants: Unification of Tests Methods
A New Chemical and Engineering Approach for Development and Optimization of Stone Protecting Materials
The Use of Gamma Radiation for Conservation Purposes
The Restoration of the Roman Aqueduct of Segovia (Spain): Seventeen Years After
Studies on the Relationship Between Water Absorption and Crystallisation Test for Impregnated Stone Materials
Studies of the Use of Preservative Treatments on Historic Buildings
Architectural Detail, Weathering and Stone Decay
Local Natural Substitutes for Weathered Historical Building Stones in Flanders
Stone Deterioration Problems Caused by Previous Restorations at the Citadel of Lindos (Rhodes)
Preservation of Stained Glass Windows: New Materials and Techniques
Traditional Methods for Surface Treatment of Villamayor Sandstone Used in Historical Buildings in Salamanca (Spain)
Research on Cleaning Methods Applied to Historical Stonevmonuments
An objective Assessment of Stone Conservation Using Krypton 85 Labelling
Study of the Weathering of Bare and Treated Limestones in Ambient Atmospheric Conditions
Conservation of Crystalline Marble with the Acrylic-Total-Impregnation Process
The Restoration of the Wooden Painted Ceiling in the 'Confrraternita del Rosario' - S. S. Filippo and Giacomo Church - Ospedaletto d'Alpinolo (AV)
Fields of Action and Goals of the Building Recovery Research Project Recently Launched by CNR's Progetto Finalizzato Edilizia
Ultrasound Surveys and Static Restoration of the Columns of S. Tommaso Apostolo Church in Acquanegra sul Chiese (Prov. of Mantova)
Preservation of Canvas Paintings: Structural Solutions in Relation to Environmental Changes
High Technology Ceramic Anchorages for Wall Mosaics Presenting Areas of Detachment
Equiping and Conservation in Museums, Libraries and Archives: Surveys and Feasibility Studies
Equilibrium Moisture Content and Dynamic Behavior of Some Types of Silica Gel
Betaradiography: Non-Destructive Technique for Watermark Reproduction
The Restoration of the Polychromed Sculptures on the South Portal of the Church of Notre Dame du Fort - Etampes
Restoration of the 'Vasca del Pincio' in Rome
The Knowledge of Ancient Buildings: Conceptual Instruments and Practical Methods
Research to Find the Most Suitable System of Illumination for the Preservation of the Scrovegni Chapel, the Battistero of Parma and the Sistine Chapel
Funerary Monument of Giovanni and Pietro dé Medici by Andrea del Verrocchio: Cleaning of Stone Surfaces
The Ancient Bronze Statuettes in the Estense collection in Modena (Italy): From Analyses to Restoration
Preservation Problems: Visitors and Deterioration on the Painted Etruscan Tomb
Microbiological Investigations on the Conservation State of G. Matera's 'l Pasturi', Shown in the Museum Pitre, Palermo, Italy
Building Stone Conservation in Practice
F. Natural Hazards
Solar Wind Hydrogen Systems: Chances to Prevent Cultural Sites Abroad from Being Flooded in Case of Increasing Greenhouse Effects
Relationships Between Cultural Resources and the Natural Environment
Inundation and Restoration of the Excavation in Corbeddu Cave, Oliena (Nu.) Sardinia
Geological Investigations on a Seismic Region: A Remote Sensing Methodology Aimed to a Detailed Zoning for a Correct Planning
G. Modeling Methodology and Data Banks
The Presence and Transport of Ozone in the Museum Environment
Simultaneous Measurement of Rate Constants, Mass Transfer Coefficients and Adsorption Equilibrium Constants in Gas-Solid Reactions
A Locational Model for Archaeology: A Case Study in South-East Italy
Documentation and Data Processing in Integrated Conservation
The CORINE Environmental Information System: Applications to the Protection of Europe's Cultural Heritage
MONUFAKT: The Federal Environmental Agency's Database for the Protection of Historic Monuments and Cultural Heritage
Electronic Catalogue of the Historical Artistic Heritage of Veneto
A Prediction Model for Environmental Impact Studies in Tourism
Information Technologies for the Documentation and the Recovery of the Mediterranean Basin's Minor Architecture
H. Field and Laboratory Studies of Specific Historic Areas, Monuments and Indoor Artefacts
Engineering-Geological Study of St. George Castle of Cephalonia
A System of Classification of the Decay of Stone Monuments
Chemical Characterisation of the Weathering Crust of the Jeronimos Monastery
The Colour of the Sandstone from the Whole Cathedral of Salamanca
Corrosion Phenomena of Bohemian and Potsdam glasses from the 17th and 18th Centuries
Stone decay: Effects of Weathering and Air Pollution. The Case of Jeronimos monastery, Lisbon, Portugal
Assessment of the Stone Inventory and Weathering State of the Tombstones of the Old Cemetery of Bonn/FRG as a Constraint for Urban Planning
IRT - Remote Sensing Analysis to Locate Archaeological Sites in the Strait of Messina Area. Its Role in the Bridge Preliminary Project
The Deterioration of 'Terracotta': The Case of Cassa Valenti in Faenza
Weathering of Cretaceous Sandstone and Carrara Marble: Illustrative Examples from the Royal Palace, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
The Museo Lapidario Estense in Modena from the Analysis to the Restoration
Weathering Forms and Rock Characteristics of Historical Monuments Carved from Bedrocks in Petra, Jordan
Different Characteristics of Building Sandstone from Old Cathedral of Salamanca
Decay of the industrial heritage of the city of Alcoy: alternative Proposals for its Recovery and Use for Cultural and Educational Purposes
The Wall Paintings of Hosham St Faith Priory: Environmental Causes of Deterioration and their Treatment
Degradation of Building Materials of the Toledo Cathedral, Spain
Studies on Natural Stone Monuments: Methodology and Examples
Study of the Different States of Iron Crystallization in the Sandstones of the Cathedrals of Salamanca, Spain
Diagnosis Study of the St Marienkriche/Lippstadt: A Medieval Green Sandstone Monument for Conservation Planning
Characterization of Blue Pigments in Some Medieval Paints from Andorra
Field and Laboratory Studies of Specific Historical Areas, Monuments, Indoor Objects, etc: Degradation of the Construction Material of the Monumental Front of the 'Arcadi' (Crete)
Alteration of Mortars, Grouts, and Plasters in Toledo's Cathedral due to Humidity
Revitalization of the S. Frutuoso Monument
The Acropolis: Danish Testimonies on its Restoration
An Analysis of the Chemical and Physical Properties of Deteriorated Stones in Historical Monuments in Castile-Leon
Index
Author index
Details
1026
- 1026
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
19th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162874