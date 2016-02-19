Science, Technology and Communism
1st Edition
Some Questions of Development
Science, Technology, and Communism: Some Questions of Development focuses on the relationship of science, technology, and communism, including indicator of incentives, formation of funds, technological processes, and production processes.
The book first offers information on science as a direct productive force in society and material incentives for the development of science and technology. Discussions focus on basic indicator of incentives, formation of funds for the development of science and technology and material incentives, and system of collective and individual material incentives. The text then elaborates on the general tasks in the development of science and technology, including the development and improvement of existing technological processes, automation and mechanization of production processes, and improvement of methods for planning national economic development.
The publication ponders on directions in the development of science and technology and planning the development of science and technology. Topics include mechanical energy, chemical products, distribution of productive forces in an economic district, choice of scientific and scientific-technical tasks to be included in plans for the development of science and technology, and perspective planning of the development of science and technology.
The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the relationship of science, technology, and communism.
Preface
Introduction
Chapter I. Science as a Direct Productive Force in Society
Chapter II. Material Incentives for the Development of Science and Technology
Basic Indicator of Incentives
Formation of Funds for the Development of Science and Technology
Formation of Funds for Material Incentives
System of Collective and Individual Material Incentives
Chapter III. General Tasks in the Development of Science and Technology
Improvement of Methods for Planning National Economic Development
The Development of New Types of Products
Development of New and Improvement of Existing Technological Processes
Mechanization of the Production Processes
Automation of Production Processes
Chapter IV. Some Directions in the Development of Science and Technology
Fuel
Mechanical Energy
Industrial Raw Materials
Materials
Chemical Products
Semi-Finished Products
Equipment
Distribution of the Productive Forces in an Economic District
Chapter V. Planning the Development of Science and Technology
Basic Indicator for Planning Scientific and Technical Development
Choice of Scientific and Scientific-Technical Tasks to be Included in Plans for the Development of Science and Technology
Perspective Planning of the Development of Science and Technology
