Science, Technology and Communism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115658, 9781483279459

Science, Technology and Communism

1st Edition

Some Questions of Development

Authors: I. G. Kurakov
eBook ISBN: 9781483279459
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 138
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Science, Technology, and Communism: Some Questions of Development focuses on the relationship of science, technology, and communism, including indicator of incentives, formation of funds, technological processes, and production processes.

The book first offers information on science as a direct productive force in society and material incentives for the development of science and technology. Discussions focus on basic indicator of incentives, formation of funds for the development of science and technology and material incentives, and system of collective and individual material incentives. The text then elaborates on the general tasks in the development of science and technology, including the development and improvement of existing technological processes, automation and mechanization of production processes, and improvement of methods for planning national economic development.

The publication ponders on directions in the development of science and technology and planning the development of science and technology. Topics include mechanical energy, chemical products, distribution of productive forces in an economic district, choice of scientific and scientific-technical tasks to be included in plans for the development of science and technology, and perspective planning of the development of science and technology.

The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the relationship of science, technology, and communism.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter I. Science as a Direct Productive Force in Society

Chapter II. Material Incentives for the Development of Science and Technology

Basic Indicator of Incentives

Formation of Funds for the Development of Science and Technology

Formation of Funds for Material Incentives

System of Collective and Individual Material Incentives

Chapter III. General Tasks in the Development of Science and Technology

Improvement of Methods for Planning National Economic Development

The Development of New Types of Products

Development of New and Improvement of Existing Technological Processes

Mechanization of the Production Processes

Automation of Production Processes

Chapter IV. Some Directions in the Development of Science and Technology

Fuel

Mechanical Energy

Industrial Raw Materials

Materials

Chemical Products

Semi-Finished Products

Equipment

Distribution of the Productive Forces in an Economic District

Chapter V. Planning the Development of Science and Technology

Basic Indicator for Planning Scientific and Technical Development

Choice of Scientific and Scientific-Technical Tasks to be Included in Plans for the Development of Science and Technology

Perspective Planning of the Development of Science and Technology

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279459

About the Author

I. G. Kurakov

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.