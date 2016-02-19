Science of Mind
1st Edition
The Quest for Psychological Reality
Description
This book explains the social factors that shape the nature of theory and research traditions in psychology. It presents a broad treatment of the construction of theory and knowledge in science and philosophy with particular emphasis on psychological thinking. Du Preez, emphasizing the "evolution of knowledge," discusses theory and research across behaviorism, psychoanalysis, phenomenology, cognitive psychology, and many other psychological areas, placing them in their socio-philosophical contexts.
Key Features
- Sketches a theory of mind which is reflexively applicable to the theorist
- Identifies selectors which influence the evolution of research traditions
- Uses Kuhn's concept of a disciplinary matrix to describe the structure of research traditions
- Illustrates the concept of a research tradition by reference to existential phenomenology, psychoanalysis, genetic epistemology, and radical behaviorism
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in psychology and philosophy of science
Table of Contents
Research Traditions in Psychology: The Knowledge Matrix. Paradigms and Disciplinary Matrixes. Research Traditions and Theories. Rhetoric and Change in Research Traditions: The Uses of Metaphor; or a Hatful of Larks. Displacements: Metaphor/Metonymy/Myth. The Fulcrum of Reason: Truism/Axiom/Tautology. Problem-solving and the Evolution of Theory. Problem-solving and Strategies of Competition. Values. The Quest for the Real. Toward a Reflexive Psychology: Polyphonic Beings. Epilogue. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 12th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288437
About the Author
Reviews
"This incisive, witty, and sophisticated work combines much of what is good in current philosophy of science with much of what is good in the new (i.e., external, social, and institutional) history of psychology. He provides a fresh perspective on the making of science. ...du Preez's text is riddled with insightful observations. ...du Preez's generally well-crafted prose and his striking metaphors, figures of speech, and examples add leavening and spice to his rich account. This relatively brief but engaging and insightful essay can be read with profit by any research (or practicing) psychologist to help clarify what it is that psychologists do, would like to do, and actually can do." --Contemporary Psychology