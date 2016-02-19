Science of Mind

"This incisive, witty, and sophisticated work combines much of what is good in current philosophy of science with much of what is good in the new (i.e., external, social, and institutional) history of psychology. He provides a fresh perspective on the making of science. ...du Preez's text is riddled with insightful observations. ...du Preez's generally well-crafted prose and his striking metaphors, figures of speech, and examples add leavening and spice to his rich account. This relatively brief but engaging and insightful essay can be read with profit by any research (or practicing) psychologist to help clarify what it is that psychologists do, would like to do, and actually can do." --Contemporary Psychology