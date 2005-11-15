Science of Heat and Thermophysical Studies
1st Edition
A Generalized Approach to Thermal Analysis
Description
Science of Heat and Thermophysical Studies provides a non-traditional bridging of historical, philosophical, societal and scientific aspects of heat with a comprehensive approach to the field of generalized thermodynamics. It involves Greek philosophical views and their impact on the development of contemporary ideas. Covered topics include:
• the concept of heat
• thermometry and calorimetry
• early concepts of temperature and its gradients
• non-equilibrium and quantum thermodynamics
• chemical kinetics
• entropy, order and information
• thermal science applied to economy(econophysics), ecosystems, and process dynamics or mesoscopic scales (quantum diffusion)
• importance of energy science and its influence to societal life
Readership
This title is recommended to specialists in thermal science as well as the general scientist. It can serve as a reference text for those interested in the many concepts behind thermal analysis and its applications in other areas, providing the reader with a wide background and framework of thermal sciences.
Table of Contents
- Some Philosophical Aspects of Scientific Research.
- Miscellaneous Features of Thermal Science.
- Fire as a Philosophical and Alchemical Archetype.
- Concept of Heat in the Renaissance and New Age.
- Understanding Heat, Temperature and Gradients.
- Heat, Entropy and Information.
- Thermodynamics and Thermostatics.
- Thermodynamics, Econophysics, Ecosystems and Societal Behavior.
- Thermal Physics of Processes Dynamics.
- Modeling Reaction Mechanism: The use of Euclidian and Fractal Geometry.
- Non-Isothermal Kinetics by Thermal Analysis.
- Thermometry and Calorimetry.
- Thermophysical Examinations and Temperature Control.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 15th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459769
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519542
About the Author
Jaroslav Sestak
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physics of the Academy of Sciences, Praha, Czech Republic