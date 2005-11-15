Science of Heat and Thermophysical Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519542, 9780080459769

Science of Heat and Thermophysical Studies

1st Edition

A Generalized Approach to Thermal Analysis

Authors: Jaroslav Sestak
eBook ISBN: 9780080459769
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519542
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th November 2005
Page Count: 486
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23300.00
19805.00
295.44
251.12
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
250.00
212.50
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Science of Heat and Thermophysical Studies provides a non-traditional bridging of historical, philosophical, societal and scientific aspects of heat with a comprehensive approach to the field of generalized thermodynamics. It involves Greek philosophical views and their impact on the development of contemporary ideas. Covered topics include:

• the concept of heat
• thermometry and calorimetry
• early concepts of temperature and its gradients
• non-equilibrium and quantum thermodynamics
• chemical kinetics
• entropy, order and information
• thermal science applied to economy(econophysics), ecosystems, and process dynamics or mesoscopic scales (quantum diffusion)
• importance of energy science and its influence to societal life

Readership

This title is recommended to specialists in thermal science as well as the general scientist. It can serve as a reference text for those interested in the many concepts behind thermal analysis and its applications in other areas, providing the reader with a wide background and framework of thermal sciences.

Table of Contents

  1. Some Philosophical Aspects of Scientific Research.
  2. Miscellaneous Features of Thermal Science.
  3. Fire as a Philosophical and Alchemical Archetype.
  4. Concept of Heat in the Renaissance and New Age.
  5. Understanding Heat, Temperature and Gradients.
  6. Heat, Entropy and Information.
  7. Thermodynamics and Thermostatics.
  8. Thermodynamics, Econophysics, Ecosystems and Societal Behavior.
  9. Thermal Physics of Processes Dynamics.
  10. Modeling Reaction Mechanism: The use of Euclidian and Fractal Geometry.
  11. Non-Isothermal Kinetics by Thermal Analysis.
  12. Thermometry and Calorimetry.
  13. Thermophysical Examinations and Temperature Control.

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080459769
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519542

About the Author

Jaroslav Sestak

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physics of the Academy of Sciences, Praha, Czech Republic

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.