Science of Gluten-Free Foods and Beverages
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Part 1: Celiac Disease: An Introduction
- Chapter 1: THE EPIDEMIOLOGY OF CELIAC DISEASE
- SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- CD PREVALENCE IN THE GENERAL POPULATION
- CD IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES
- CD PREVALENCE IN AT-RISK GROUPS
- THE CELIAC ICEBERG
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 2: REFRACTORY COELIAC DISEASE: AN OPPORTUNITY TO PREVENT A T-CELL LYMPHOMA
- INTRODUCTION
- PATHOGENESIS OF RCD GENETIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
- DIAGNOSTIC APPROACH TO RCD
- RCD I VERSUS RCD II
- HLA-DQ TYPING
- SMALL INTESTINAL BIOPSIES
- IMMUNOPHENOTYPING OF IEL
- MEDICAL TREATMENT OPTIONS
- FOLLOW-UP AND OVERT LYMPHOMA IN RCD
- Part 2: Detection of Food Allergens and the Safety of Gluten-Free Foods
- Chapter 3: GLUTEN-FREE DIET AND FOOD LEGISLATION
- FOODS FOR NORMAL CONSUMPTION
- THE RULE OF AOECS
- IMPROVEMENTS OF FURTHER WORLDWIDE CODEX STANDARDS AND GUIDELINES
- SPECIAL DIETARY FOODS
- THE INTERNATIONAL GLUTEN-FREE SYMBOL
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 4: CHALLENGES IN DETECTING FOOD ALLERGENS—ANALYTICAL METHODS IN THE LEGAL CONTEXT
- LEGISLATION
- METHODS AND VALIDATION
- HARMONISATION OF METHODS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 5: DETECTION OF GLUTEN AND RELATED PROTEINS IN FOODS AND BEVERAGES AND SAFETY ISSUES RELATED TO GLUTEN FREE FOODS—SPECIFIC DETECTION WITH THE R5 ANTIBODY IN A READY-TO-USE TEST KIT FOR INDUSTRY
- INTRODUCTION
- ANALYSIS
- EXTRACTION
- STANDARD
- COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE TEST KITS BASED ON THE R5 ANTIBODY
- HOW TO SELECT A METHOD
- Part 3: Plant Breeding to Produce Gluten-Free Raw Materials
- Chapter 6: OVERVIEW OF PEPTIDES CAUSING CELIAC DISEASE AND STRATEGIES FOR THEIR ELIMINATION
- INTRODUCTION
- HOW MANY GLUTEN PROTEINS CONTAIN CD-TOXIC SEQUENCES?
- ARE SOME PROTEINS MORE TOXIC THAN OTHERS?
- THE NEED TO REVISIT THE TOXIC MECHANISM
- SURFACE ACTIVE PROPERTIES
- INTERACTION WITH TG-2
- THE RATIONALE OF DEVELOPING LOW-TOXICITY WHEAT
- THE BACKBONE OF WHEAT TECHNOLOGICAL QUALITY
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 7: OVERVIEW OF GLUTEN-FREE (CEREALS AND OTHER) RAW MATERIALS AND THEIR PROPERTIES
- INTRODUCTION
- CEREAL-BASED FOODS
- SUBSTITUTION OF GLUTEN IN BAKERY AND PASTA PRODUCTS—PRECONDITIONS AND POSSIBILITIES
- GLUTEN-FREE RAW MATERIALS FOR BAKERY AND PASTA PRODUCTS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 8: OATS—AN OVERVIEW FROM A CELIAC DISEASE POINT OF VIEW
- INTRODUCTION
- METHODS
- RESULTS
- DISCUSSION
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 9: GLUTEN-FREE INGREDIENTS
- INTRODUCTION
- DETECTION OF GLUTEN
- GLUTEN-FREE INGREDIENTS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Part 4: Gluten-Free Cereal Products and Beverages
- Chapter 10: NOVEL APPROACHES IN THE DESIGN OF GLUTEN-FREE CEREAL PRODUCTS
- INTRODUCTION
- GLUTEN-FREE INGREDIENTS
- NOVEL PROCESSING TECHNIQUES
- CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 11: EXPLOITATION OF THE METABOLIC POTENTIAL OF LACTIC ACID BACTERIA FOR IMPROVED QUALITY OF GLUTEN-FREE BREAD
- INTRODUCTION
- MICROBIOTA OF SOURDOUGHS AND GLUTEN-FREE CEREAL FERMENTATIONS
- INFLUENCE OF THE SOURDOUGH MICROBIOTA ON BREAD QUALITY
- USE OF SOURDOUGH AND PROTEASES FOR DETOXIFICATION OF WHEAT FLOURS
- CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 12: PRODUCING GLUTEN-FREE BEER—AN OVERVIEW
- CELIAC DISEASE
- BEER AS A RISK FACTOR FOR CELIAC PATIENTS
- STRATEGIES FOR MAKING BEERS FOR CELIAC PATIENTS
- Chapter 13: MALTING OF SORGHUM AND BUCKWHEAT FOR BREWING PURPOSES—A GLUTEN-FREE ALTERNATIVE TO BARLEY?
- STEEPING
- GERMINATION
- KILNING
- CONCLUSIONS
- Part 5: Health and Functional Food
- Chapter 14: DIETARY FIBRE IN A GLUTEN-FREE DIET
- IMPORTANCE OF DIETARY FIBRE IN NUTRITION AND HEALTH
- EFFECTS OF GLUTEN-FREE DIET ON INTAKE OF DIETARY FIBRE
- SOURCES OF DIETARY FIBRE IN GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS
- POTENTIAL OF OAT IN PROVIDING GRAIN FIBRE AND WHOLE GRAIN IN THE GLUTEN-FREE DIET
- Chapter 15: ENZYMES IN THE PRODUCTION OF FUNCTIONAL FOOD INGREDIENTS—THE ARABINOXYLAN CASE
- INTRODUCTION
- ARABINOXYLAN
- ENZYME TOOLS FOR ARABINOXYLAN MODIFICATION
- ENZYME TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCTION OF SOLUBLE HIGH MOLECULAR WEIGHT ARABINOXYLANS
- ENZYME TECHNOLOGY AND ARABINOXYLAN DERIVED PREBIOTICS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Part 6: Marketing, Labelling, Consumer Perception of Gluten-Free Foods and Beverages
- Chapter 16: THE ROLE OF THE COELIAC SOCIETIES
- EVOLUTION
- CURRENT ROLE
- FUTURE ROLE
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 17: STRATEGIC MARKETING OF GLUTEN-FREE CEREAL PRODUCTS AND BEVERAGES
- THE GLUTEN-FREE MARKET
- STRATEGIC MARKETING IN THE HEALTH/WELLNESS MARKET
- THE TARGET MARKET FOR GLUTEN-FREE FOODS AND BEVERAGES
- PRODUCT POSITIONING
- STRATEGIC MARKETING OF GLUTEN-FREE CEREAL PRODUCTS AND BEVERAGES
- THE ROLE OF THE BRAND IN THE GLUTEN-FREE MARKET
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS AND THE GLUTEN-FREE MARKET
- PRICING AND THE GLUTEN-FREE MARKET
- GLUTEN-FREE CEREAL PRODUCTS AND BEVERAGES: MARKET-ORIENTED NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
- CONCLUSIONS
- INDEX
Description
In genetically susceptible individuals, the ingestion of gluten and related proteins triggers an immune-mediated enteropathy known as celiac disease (CD). Recent epidemiological studies have shown that 1 in 100 people worldwide suffers from CD—a rate that establishes CD as one of the most common food intolerances. CD patients that eat wheat or related proteins, such as hordeins (barley) and secalins (rye), undergo an immunological response, localized in the small intestine, that destroys mature absorptive epithelial cells on the surface of the small intestine.
Currently, the only way to treat CD is the total life-long avoidance of gluten ingestion. Therefore, people that have CD must follow a very strict diet and avoid products that contain wheat, rye, and barley. Avoiding cereals leads to a recovery from the disease and significant improvement of the intestinal mucosa and its absorptive functions. Celiac patients are not in the position to eat some of the most common foods, such as breads, pizzas, and biscuits, or to drink beer and whiskey. Because of the unique properties of gluten, producing good-quality gluten-free products is a big challenge for scientists.
Science of Gluten-Free Foods and Beverages covers the work presented at the First International Conference on Gluten-Free Cereal Products and Beverages. The area of gluten-free foods and beverages is becoming more and more important, since the number of people with CD and gluten allergies is rising. In the United Kingdom, 10% of the population claims to have food allergies.
This book will be extensively referenced. It is meant to give an overview of the work being carried out in the area of gluten-free science.
Key Features
- Covers the work presented at the First International Conference on Gluten-Free Cereal Products and Beverages
- Provides an overview of the work being carried out in the area of gluten-free science
- Supports the production good-quality gluten-free products
Readership
Food scientists
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st January 2009
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104552
Reviews
"The advantage of this book is that the main topic is extremely important in the present day ... recommended for both public and academic libraries." --Journal of Agricultural and Food Information
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Elke Arendt Author
Specialty: Gluten-Free Food Products Education: MSc, PhD, DSc
Affiliations and Expertise
Elke K. Arendt, Professor, Cereal and Beverage Science Research Group, School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College Cork, Cork, Ireland
Fabio Dal Bello Author
Specialty: Gluten-Free Food Products Education: PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Director, Sacco Srl, Cadorago, Como, Italy