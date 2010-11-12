Science of Awakening, Volume 93
1st Edition
Description
With recent advances of modern medicine more people reach the 'elderly age' around the globe and the number of dementia cases are ever increasing. This book is about various aspects of dementia and provides its readers with a wide range of thought-provoking sub-topics in the field of dementia. The ultimate goal of this monograph is to stimulate other physicians' and neuroscientists' interest to carry out more research projects into pathogenesis of this devastating group of diseases.
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 315
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 12th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813244
About the Serial Volume Editors
Angela Clow Serial Volume Editor
Angela Clow is Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London. Angela is trained in neuroscience and psychology and likes to work at the interface of these disciplines exploring how mind-body links affect physical and mental health. For her PhD (Institute of Psychiatry, London) she investigated the mechanism of action of antipsychotic drugs. During her post-doctoral studies (Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London) she researched the biochemistry of addiction and stress. In 1989 she joined the University of Westminster where she became a founder member of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently she investigates the impact of environmental and psychosocial stress on the circadian pattern of cortisol secretion and consequent health outcomes. She also has an interest in evaluating strategies to reverse the negative impact of stress on health. Angela has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers, 5 books, and 30 book chapters or reviews. Angela is a UK National Teaching Fellow and a frequent public speaker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London.