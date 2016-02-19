Science for Public Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080347707, 9781483286600

Science for Public Policy

1st Edition

Editors: H. Brooks C.L. Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9781483286600
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th January 1987
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Since World War II, national and international policy makers have been confronted by a growing number of complex problems the resolution of which hangs, to a significant degree, on scientific knowledge or technical insights. This puts a premium on the quality and clarity of scientific/technical advice they receive. From their vantage points as scientists, policy makers or science advisors from both East and West, the authors of this book examine the issues involved in science for public policy and explore ways to improve the quality and timeliness of the scientific advice available to decision makers. Environmental problems provide much of the focus for the analysis.

Readership

For advanced students and academics in the fields of social and political science and international relations; national and international policy makers.

Table of Contents

Introduction and overview, H Brooks. Science and government in the USA, D F Hornig. Science and government: a European perspective, J J Salomon. The Netherlands, Scientific Council for Government Policy, T Quene. Long-term forecasting for science and policy: experiences in Poland, Z Kaczmarek. A new branch of Science Inc., H Nowotny. Uncertainty, ignorance and policy, J R Ravetz. Uncertainty - technical and social, B Wynne. Science and socialist society, F Charvat. Lay participation in decision-making involving science and technology, L Graham. The role of international research institutions, H Brooks. A history of the acid rain issue, G S Wetstone. The C02 challenge, C L Cooper. The diversion of water resources into the Caspian Sea Basin, G Voropaev. Report of Panel 1, H Brooks & L Graham. Report of Panel 2, P Aigrain & J R Ravetz. Report of Panel 3, N Emanuel & W C Clark. Appendices. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286600

About the Editor

H. Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, USA

C.L. Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

Resources for the Future, Washington, DC, USA

Reviews

@qu:...provocative and stimulating...Recommended. @source:Choice @qu:A very timely book, well within the competence of the general reader. @source:Aslib Book News @qu:The book is informative and fills a gap in the existing literature. @source:International Review of Administrative Sciences

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.