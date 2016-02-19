Science for Public Policy
1st Edition
Description
Since World War II, national and international policy makers have been confronted by a growing number of complex problems the resolution of which hangs, to a significant degree, on scientific knowledge or technical insights. This puts a premium on the quality and clarity of scientific/technical advice they receive. From their vantage points as scientists, policy makers or science advisors from both East and West, the authors of this book examine the issues involved in science for public policy and explore ways to improve the quality and timeliness of the scientific advice available to decision makers. Environmental problems provide much of the focus for the analysis.
Readership
For advanced students and academics in the fields of social and political science and international relations; national and international policy makers.
Table of Contents
Introduction and overview, H Brooks. Science and government in the USA, D F Hornig. Science and government: a European perspective, J J Salomon. The Netherlands, Scientific Council for Government Policy, T Quene. Long-term forecasting for science and policy: experiences in Poland, Z Kaczmarek. A new branch of Science Inc., H Nowotny. Uncertainty, ignorance and policy, J R Ravetz. Uncertainty - technical and social, B Wynne. Science and socialist society, F Charvat. Lay participation in decision-making involving science and technology, L Graham. The role of international research institutions, H Brooks. A history of the acid rain issue, G S Wetstone. The C02 challenge, C L Cooper. The diversion of water resources into the Caspian Sea Basin, G Voropaev. Report of Panel 1, H Brooks & L Graham. Report of Panel 2, P Aigrain & J R Ravetz. Report of Panel 3, N Emanuel & W C Clark. Appendices. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 12th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286600
About the Editor
H. Brooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, USA
C.L. Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Resources for the Future, Washington, DC, USA
Reviews
@qu:...provocative and stimulating...Recommended. @source:Choice @qu:A very timely book, well within the competence of the general reader. @source:Aslib Book News @qu:The book is informative and fills a gap in the existing literature. @source:International Review of Administrative Sciences