Science for Motor Vehicle Engineers
1st Edition
Description
The primary aim of this book is to provide the necessary scientific principles for NVQ students specialising in motor vehicle engineering at levels 2 and 3. Unlike many other engineering science texts, it emphasises the topics most useful to vehicle engineers, and includes numerous real-life examples, with questions directly related to cars, motor cycles and commercial vehicles.
Key Features
- Theory and questions all set in an automotive context
- Theory followed by worked examples and graded questions to aid learning
- Up-to-date with current technology
Readership
Students taking NVQ level 3 in motor vehicle engineering. Also those taking a GNVQ advanced course in engineering.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction - SI systems Exam questions Part 2: Mechanics - Mass, density and volume Force Friction Moments Stress and Strain Frameworks Bending Torsion Motion Centripetal and centrifugal action Simple harmonic motion Energy Part 3: Thermofluids - Introduction Pressure Heat Gas laws S F E E Fluids Part 4: Systems - System modelling Instrumentation Tools and equipment Part 5: Chemistry - Electrochemistry Materials Part 6: Basic Electricity Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928685
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340645277
About the Author
Peter Twigg
Affiliations and Expertise
Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Reviews
"...well written...explains a difficult topic in a clear concise way." Association of Motor Vehicle Teachers