Science for Motor Vehicle Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340645277, 9780080928685

Science for Motor Vehicle Engineers

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Twigg
eBook ISBN: 9780080928685
Paperback ISBN: 9780340645277
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 304
Description

The primary aim of this book is to provide the necessary scientific principles for NVQ students specialising in motor vehicle engineering at levels 2 and 3. Unlike many other engineering science texts, it emphasises the topics most useful to vehicle engineers, and includes numerous real-life examples, with questions directly related to cars, motor cycles and commercial vehicles.

Key Features

  • Theory and questions all set in an automotive context
  • Theory followed by worked examples and graded questions to aid learning
  • Up-to-date with current technology

Readership

Students taking NVQ level 3 in motor vehicle engineering. Also those taking a GNVQ advanced course in engineering.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction - SI systems Exam questions Part 2: Mechanics - Mass, density and volume Force Friction Moments Stress and Strain Frameworks Bending Torsion Motion Centripetal and centrifugal action Simple harmonic motion Energy Part 3: Thermofluids - Introduction Pressure Heat Gas laws S F E E Fluids Part 4: Systems - System modelling Instrumentation Tools and equipment Part 5: Chemistry - Electrochemistry Materials Part 6: Basic Electricity Index.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928685
Paperback ISBN:
9780340645277

About the Author

Peter Twigg

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Reviews

"...well written...explains a difficult topic in a clear concise way." Association of Motor Vehicle Teachers

