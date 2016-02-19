Science for Better Environment
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Congress on the Human Environment (Hesc) (Kyoto, 1975)
Description
Science for Better Environment: Proceedings of the International Congress on the Human Environment (HESC) focuses on the applications of science in health, human settlements, and protection of the environment. The selection first offers information on the background of HESC, including human settlements and habitat, environment and development, natural disasters, and energy. The text then discusses human’s place in natural ecosystems, along with essential properties of ecosystem, auto-regulation in ecosystem, and collapse of symbiosis between human and nature. The compilation presents a summary of the environmental problems in Japan, including progress and outstanding issues in the environmental field. The water pollution from 1970 to 1975 and air pollution control in the country are underscored. The text also explains the development of antipollution laws in the country. Topics include local government antipollution laws, creation of antipollution laws, and clarifying the responsibility of industries in antipollution drives. The book also touches on the role of scientists in the task of achieving a better environment; challenges of stress on human health in urban ecosystems; and environmental problems on a global scale. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the application of science for the improvement of the environment.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Opening Session
Opening Address
Give Nature Back to Nature
Progress report
Background for HESC
Greetings
Only One Earth
Proposals and Conclusion: Priorities in the Agenda for Scientific Research in the Field of Environmental Studies
Priorities in Research for SCOPE
Priorities in the Agenda for Research As Seen by Social Scientists
Priorities for International Cooperative Actions
Closing Address
A Leap Forward
Special Lectures
Man's Place in Natural Ecosystems
Environment and Technology: New Frontiers for the Social and Natural Sciences
Current Environmental Problems in Japan
Water Pollution in Japan, 1970-1975
Air Pollution Control in Japan —On the Issue of Automobile Gas Emission—
Noise Pollution
Merits and Demerits of Atomic Power Generation
Regional Development, Public Works and Environment
The Role of Citizen's Movements
Creation and Development of Japan's Antipollution Laws
Japan's Pollution Litigations
Orientation of the Problems to the Congress
Man's Impacts on the Terrestrial Ecosystems: Food-Energy Interrelationships
The Role of the Scientists in the Task of Achieving a Better Environment
Toward a Better Human Environment: Analytical Tools and Policy Instruments For Conservation and Improvement Of the Environment
Environmental Impact Assessment
Technology Assessment in Environmental Systems: Trade-Offs in Multiple Objectives
Human Settlements as Sociotechnical-Economic Processes
The U.S. National Environmental Policy Act: Its Requirements, Accomplishments and Prospects for Imitation by Japan
Views from the Field of Jurisprudence
Economic Policy for Preservation of the Environment
Working Group A: Interdisciplinary Discussion on Man's Impact on Terrestrial Ecosystems
A-1: Agro-Ecosystems
Energy Efficiency and Other Problems in Heavily Fertilized Agroecosystems
Water Consumption in Crop Production
The Javanese Home-Garden as an Integrated Agro-Ecosystem
Paddy Ecosystem Affected by Nitrogenous Fertilizer and Insecticides
Incoming and Outgoing of Fertilizer Nutrients in Cropped Lands
An Analysis of Food Production Systems Which Minimize Adverse Environmental Impact
A-2: Urban Ecosystems: (A) Basic Approaches in Urban Ecosystem Studies
Methodology of Urban Ecosystem Studies
A Study on the Metabolism of Cities
An Ecological Grading of Human Settlements with Special Reference to the Urban Habitat
Urban Wildlife—Wildlife Habitat and Implications for Man
A-2: Urban Ecosystems: (B) Socio-Environmental Problems in Urban Ecosystems
Environmental Assessment in Multidisciplinary, Time-Sequence Perspective
Urban Ecological Planning: The First Step in a First Application to Japan
Realization of an Ideal Hydrosphere Environment
A-2: Urban Ecosystems: (C) Impact of Urbanization on Organisms and Man
An Approach to the Mechanism of the Pollution by Heavy Metals in Urban Ecosystems
Creation of the Green in Cities: The Effect of Urbanization on the Plant Community
Bryophytes as Indicators of Air Pollution
The Challenge of Stress on Human Health in Urban Ecosystems
A-2: Urban Ecosystems: (D) Environmental Problems in Urban Ecosystems
Problems of the Urban Environment: A Case Study of Delhi (India)
Regional Planning on Waste Recycling System for Urban Metabolism
A Short Selection of Conceivable Ecodisasters
A-3: Ecological Cycle in Regional Scale
Ecological Approach in National Planning: Conversion into Nature Oriented Japan
Developing a Steady State for Man and Land: Energy Procedures for Regional Planning
Industrial Ecology and Its Application to Environmental Assessment: A Case of the Seto Inland Sea
Models in the Management of Semi-Arid Grazing Lands
A-4: Problems Relating to Regions: (I) Environmental Problems of Lake Biwa
General Consideration on Environmental Problems of Lakes
Analysis of the Present Situation of Lake Biwa
The Nitrogen Cycle in the Lake
Regional Environmental Contamination with PCB's in and around the Coast of Lake Biwa
The Pollution of the Lake Biwa in the Light of the Distribution of Heavy Metals
Some Ecological and Biochemical Aspects of Bacterial Population in Lake Biwa
Organisms Living in Lake Biwa and Environment Problems—From the Standpoint of Larger Organisms
Organisms Living in Lake Biwa and Environmental Problems—From the Standpoint of Fisheries
Eutrophication of Lake Biwa—^Nutrient Load Generation
Practical Plans to Prevent Eutrophication of Lake Biwa
On Fisheries of Lake Biwa
Pollution Problems of Lake Biwa and Their Legal Countermeasures
Environmental Problems of Lake Biwa
A-4: Problems Relating to Regions: (II) Seto Inland Sea and Its Coastal Region
The Problems of Industrial Development in Coastal Areas around the Japanese
Organic Pollution and the Outbreaks of Red Tides in Seto Inland Sea
Eutrophication in Mikawa Bay
Working Group B: Problems mainly within the Purview of Natural Sciences
B-3: Environmental Problems on a Global Scale
Global Air Pollution
Action and Reaction Times in Global Marine Pollution Problems
Activities of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission Related to Global Marine Pollution Monitoring
B-1: Environmental Toxicology (Scientific Basis for Toxicological Evaluation of Industrial Chemicals)
Can Permissible Levels of Carcinogenic Compounds in the Environment Be Established?
General Toxicological Considerations of Extrapolation from Animals to Man
Problems in the Interpretation of Liver Nodules
Toxicology of Chlorinated Solvents
Inhalation Carcinogenesis
Toxicology of Heavy Metals: The Scientific Basis for Toxicological Evaluation
New Aspects of Environmental Protection Against Developmental Malformations and the Cancer Incidence
Movements of Pesticidal Residues in the Environment
Ecotoxicology of Polychlorinated Organic Compounds
Elemental Composition of Human Hair Determined by Activation Analysis as an Indicator of Environmental Contamination in Man
Attitudes Concerning Industrial and Especially Pesticide Chemicals in the United States
B-4: Methodology of Environmental Monitoring and Assessment: (A) Methodology of Environmental Monitoring
Environmental Monitoring Systems and an Intelligent Transmitter
A Simple Mathematical Form for the Urban Environmental Pollution Management
The Methodology of Water-Quality Monitoring: Prediction and Detection of Pollution Sources
Modeling for Prediction of Air Pollution Levels by Non-Physical Models
Preliminary Description of Materials/Energy Balance Statistical Subsystem (MEBSS)
B-4: Methodology of Environmental Monitoring and Assessment: (B) Methodology of Environmental Assessment
An Approach to Technology Assessment
Preference Models of Environmental Impact
An Economic Modeling Analysis of the Electric Power Industry in the United States
Environmental Assessment in Regional Planning
B-2: Alternative Technologies—Recycling of Domestic and Industrial Refuse:(A) Problem of Recycling of Industrial Refuse
Pollution and Disposal of Sulfite Wastes from SO2 Removal Plant for Fuel Gas
Pollution Due to Non-Biodegradable and Recalcitrant Organic Substances
The Computer-Aided Control of the Refuse Incinerator
Incineration of Industrial Waste Liquor and Recovery of Inorganic Valuables
B-2: Alternative Technologies—Recycling of Domestic and Industrial Refuse: (B) Disposal Problem of Domestic Refuse
On the Disposal Problems of Domestic Refuse
Combined System of Dewatering and Incineration through the Heat Treating Method for Sewage Sludge
Studies on Fuel Gas Production from Organic Wastes with Bioconversion in Japan
Recycling of Glass Containers and Waste Paper
The Useful Conversion of Agricultural and Animal Wastes
Recovery of Energy from Urban Waste: Prospects for Commercialization
Energy from Organic Wastes: Comparison and Update
Working Group C: Problems mainly in the Purview of Social Sciences
C-1: Human Right to the Environment
A Legal Right to Environmental Quality (Kankyo Ken)
The Fundamental Right to a Decent Environment under the Law of the FederalRepublic of Germany
Peut-Il Exister un Droit Fondamental a I'Environnement? Les Donnees du Probleme en France
Automobile Ownership, Traffic Congestion and Environmental Problems in Lagos
C-2: Legislative Techniques for Environmental Protection
A General Survey of the Problem
Role of Court Justice in Environmental Issues in Japan
The Development of Environmental Assessment Duty in Environmental Litigation in Japan —Structure and Elements of Limit of Endurance Theory—
Ethical Fundamentals of Environmental Legislation
Les Techniques Juridiques de Protection de Tenvironnement en France
Legislative Techniques for Environmental Protection
C-3: Environment and Market Mechanism
The Relationship between Judicial and Administrative Techniques in the Control of Pollution
Environmental Protection and the Role for Lawyers: Activities of the JFBA against Environmental Pollution in Japan
Assessment of Social Costs
On the Polluter-Pay Principle
C-4: Development and Environment: (A) Resources and Assessment
The Fiction of Consumers' Sovereignty
Economic Evaluation and Its Policy Implications for Environmental Control
Fundamental Rights and Environmental Quality
Environmental Standard and the Limitations of So-Called "Regulation of Total Emission"
C-4: Development and Environment: (B) Human Settlements
Procedural Aspect of EIA in Japan and Proposal for Legal Policy
Environment and Development: The Case of the Canadian Arctic
Epidemiological and Clinical Study of Mercury Pollution on Indian Reservations in Northwestern Ontario, Canada
The Cause and Channels of Mercury Pollution in Western Ontario
Life of Canadian Indians and the Influence of Mercury Poisoning on It
Minamata Disease as a Social Disaster
Proposals on Houses and Public Facilities for Minamata Disease Patients
Mercury Pollution in Tokuyama
Administrative Responsibility for 'Minamata Disease'
Discussion on Canadian Mercury Pollution
Working Group D: Problems mainly in the Field of Cultural Studies
D-1: Problem of the Cultural Environment
Scenic Preservation
Basic Problems of Cultural Environment
A New Road for Preservation of Buried Cultural Properties in Japan
In Quest of New Transdisciplinary Concepts of 'Environment' in Education and Culture
Environment and Education of Children in Japan
Social-Cultural Environment in Human Settlements
D-2: Information and Education on the Environment
Background of Education against Environmental Disruption in Japan
Educational Practices at Primary and Secondary School Level in Japan
Scientific Education & Environmental Problems: Report from Kawasaki City
Pollution of Seto Inland Sea
Citizens' Movements and Environmental Education: A Report from Numazu City, Japan
Social Education for Environmental Assessment and Control
Education to Meet the Needs of the Human Environment
Education and Environment
Environmental Education
Plenary Session Comments
Scope President's Speech
Index
