Science-Based Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750655644, 9780702038525

Science-Based Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Theories into Practice

Authors: Kathryn Refshauge Louise Ada Elizabeth Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9780702038525
Paperback ISBN: 9780750655644
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st March 2005
Page Count: 262
Description

Physiotherapy as a profession has changed radically in the last few years with the rapid development of interventions based on a wider and sounder theoretical basis, the development of reliable measurement tools and vigorous testing of outcomes. Science-based Rehabilitation describes various aspects of rehabilitation by a distinguished group of international contributors who share a passion for scholarship and a vision of translating theory into practice. The authors cover assessment through to the nature and contribution of impairments to disability and finally handicap and reflect the research outcomes of physiotherapists. It is a clear illustration of where we are now and where we have come from.

Table of Contents

Bridging the gap between theory and practice. We only treat what it occurs to us to assess: the importance of knowledge-based assessment. The quest for measurement of infant motor performance.

Muscle performance after stroke. Changing the way we view the contribution of motor impairments to physical disability after stroke. How muscles respond to stretch. Cardiorespiratory fitness after stroke. Training gait after stroke: a biomechanical perspective.

Assessment and training of locomotion after stroke: evolving concepts. Strategies to minimize impairments, activity limitations and participation restrictions in Parkinson's disease.

Details

About the Author

Kathryn Refshauge

Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Louise Ada

Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, The University of Sidney, Sidney, Australia

Elizabeth Ellis

Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, The University of Sidney, Sidney, Australia

