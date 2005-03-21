Physiotherapy as a profession has changed radically in the last few years with the rapid development of interventions based on a wider and sounder theoretical basis, the development of reliable measurement tools and vigorous testing of outcomes. Science-based Rehabilitation describes various aspects of rehabilitation by a distinguished group of international contributors who share a passion for scholarship and a vision of translating theory into practice. The authors cover assessment through to the nature and contribution of impairments to disability and finally handicap and reflect the research outcomes of physiotherapists. It is a clear illustration of where we are now and where we have come from.