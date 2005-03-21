Science-Based Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Theories into Practice
Description
Physiotherapy as a profession has changed radically in the last few years with the rapid development of interventions based on a wider and sounder theoretical basis, the development of reliable measurement tools and vigorous testing of outcomes. Science-based Rehabilitation describes various aspects of rehabilitation by a distinguished group of international contributors who share a passion for scholarship and a vision of translating theory into practice. The authors cover assessment through to the nature and contribution of impairments to disability and finally handicap and reflect the research outcomes of physiotherapists. It is a clear illustration of where we are now and where we have come from.
Table of Contents
Bridging the gap between theory and practice. We only treat what it occurs to us to assess: the importance of knowledge-based assessment. The quest for measurement of infant motor performance.
Muscle performance after stroke. Changing the way we view the contribution of motor impairments to physical disability after stroke. How muscles respond to stretch. Cardiorespiratory fitness after stroke. Training gait after stroke: a biomechanical perspective.
Assessment and training of locomotion after stroke: evolving concepts. Strategies to minimize impairments, activity limitations and participation restrictions in Parkinson's disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 21st March 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038525
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750655644
About the Author
Kathryn Refshauge
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia
Louise Ada
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, The University of Sidney, Sidney, Australia
Elizabeth Ellis
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, The University of Sidney, Sidney, Australia