Science and the Second Renaissance of Europe
1st Edition
Description
Science and the Second Renaissance of Europe focuses on the role of science in the cultural, economic, and social fabric of Europe. This book analyzes Europe's situation in areas such as demography, economics, and technology and demonstrates its vulnerability where space is limited and the balance of the environment easily upset. It argues that Europe lacks the primary resources essential for its development and will soon be facing serious demographic problems, and proposes a suitable policy for scientific and technical research. This book is divided into three sections and begins with a discussion on what the European identity can be and a reflection on its long-term consequences. A balance sheet showing Europe's political situation, demography, geographical and economic data, and capacity for innovation is presented. The idea-forces of Western European culture are also considered. The second section is a plea for European development based on the strength of European culture and the abilities of the Europeans. In this framework, emphasis is placed on intellectual activities, activities in information dissemination and processing, and cooperation with developing countries. The third section outlines a plan for science and technology that could lead to a Second Renaissance in the European Community. This monograph will be a valuable resource for scientists and science policymakers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part I. The Search for the European Identity
Chapter 1. The Balance-Sheet
The Political Evolution
Population Trends
Geographical Data
Economic Equilibria
Capacity for Innovation
The Challenging of Moral Values
What are the Conclusions of the "Balance-Sheet"?
Chapter 2. The Cultural Forces
The Idea-Forces of Western Europe's Culture
Attachment to Diversity
Chapter 3. Aspirations to a New Development
Free Time; The Hope for a New Development
Information Activities: Free Scope for New Growth
The Call for a New Development
Euro-South Solidarity
Competitiveness and Size
Work and Quality of Life
Mastery of Complexity
Complexity and Policy
Conclusions to Part I
Part II. Proposals for Mild Treatment: A Community Scientific and Technical Policy
Introduction
Is European Research Competitive? Is it Correctly Oriented?
Science Challenged
An Attempt to Devise a Strategy of Priorities
Catalysis of Research and Innovation
National Strategies and Community Strategy
Conclusions to Part II
Conclusion. Towards the Second Renaissance?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138473