Science and the Second Renaissance of Europe

1st Edition

Authors: A. Danzin
Description

Science and the Second Renaissance of Europe focuses on the role of science in the cultural, economic, and social fabric of Europe. This book analyzes Europe's situation in areas such as demography, economics, and technology and demonstrates its vulnerability where space is limited and the balance of the environment easily upset. It argues that Europe lacks the primary resources essential for its development and will soon be facing serious demographic problems, and proposes a suitable policy for scientific and technical research. This book is divided into three sections and begins with a discussion on what the European identity can be and a reflection on its long-term consequences. A balance sheet showing Europe's political situation, demography, geographical and economic data, and capacity for innovation is presented. The idea-forces of Western European culture are also considered. The second section is a plea for European development based on the strength of European culture and the abilities of the Europeans. In this framework, emphasis is placed on intellectual activities, activities in information dissemination and processing, and cooperation with developing countries. The third section outlines a plan for science and technology that could lead to a Second Renaissance in the European Community. This monograph will be a valuable resource for scientists and science policymakers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I. The Search for the European Identity

Chapter 1. The Balance-Sheet

The Political Evolution

Population Trends

Geographical Data

Economic Equilibria

Capacity for Innovation

The Challenging of Moral Values

What are the Conclusions of the "Balance-Sheet"?

Chapter 2. The Cultural Forces

The Idea-Forces of Western Europe's Culture

Attachment to Diversity

Chapter 3. Aspirations to a New Development

Free Time; The Hope for a New Development

Information Activities: Free Scope for New Growth

The Call for a New Development

Euro-South Solidarity

Competitiveness and Size

Work and Quality of Life

Mastery of Complexity

Complexity and Policy

Conclusions to Part I

Part II. Proposals for Mild Treatment: A Community Scientific and Technical Policy

Introduction

Is European Research Competitive? Is it Correctly Oriented?

Science Challenged

An Attempt to Devise a Strategy of Priorities

Catalysis of Research and Innovation

National Strategies and Community Strategy

Conclusions to Part II

Conclusion. Towards the Second Renaissance?

About the Author

A. Danzin

Ratings and Reviews

