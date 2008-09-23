Science and the Media
1st Edition
Delgado's Brave Bulls and the Ethics of Scientific Disclosure
Description
Of great utility for every scientist faced with publicizing their discoveries via the media, this book addresses questions of responsibility for the balance and accuracy of scientific reporting, and attempts to be a guide for the scientist in their quest to inform the general public about their research in honest, truthful, and still interesting ways. Case studies by leading scholars in the fields of bioethics (pharmaceutical research (Declan Doogan, Senior VP Pfizer), medical journal editing (Jerome Kassirer, former editor of NEJM), science journalism, philosophy of science, history of medicine (John Warner, chair history of medicine Yale), public health (Ruth Katz, Dean public health, George Washington University), and philosophy of religion (Reverend Wesley Carr, former Dean of Westminster) illustrate positions and points of view and offer unique perspectives on the complex dance between science and the media.
Key Features
- Provides a compelling overview and analysis of the difficulties of dealing with mass media and collects tips and solutions.
- Includes case studies from the experience of a number of high-profile contributors from different fields
- Provides an easy-to-read, carefully selected and synthesized overview well suited to teaching and as further reading source in respective classes
- Includes a famous movie from Jose Delgado that shows his attempts in the 60s to demonstrate "remote control" of a bull
Readership
practicing scientists of all disciplines; scientific journalists; text for use in graduate level courses on medical and research ethics; text for use in professional schools of journalism and communication; also be of interest to historians of science, members of institutional review boards, and to graduate and medical students across a wide range of fields of study.
Table of Contents
1 Snyder, Mayes: Introduction: The Ethics of Scientific Disclosure 2 John Warner, History of Medicine, Yale: Medicine, Media and the Dramaturgy of Biomedical Research: Historical Perspectives 3 Snyder: Delgado's Brave Bulls: The Marketing of a Seductive Idea and a Lesson for Contemporary Biomedical Science 4 Dennis Spencer, Neurosurgery, Yale: Adrenal Transplantation for Parkinson's Disease 5 Peter Fonagy, University College London: The Use of SSRIs in the Treatment of Childhood Depression: A Scientific Dialectic 6 David Smith, Yale Interdisciplinary Bioethics Project, Aaron Klink, Duke University School of Divinity, and Julius Landwirth, Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics, Yale: Media Coverage of Stem Cell Research 7 Jerome Kassirer, Tufts: Medicine's Obsession with Disclosure of Financial Conflicts: Fixing the Wrong Problem 8 Declan Doogan, Pfizer: In Support of Industry-Sponsored Clinical Research 9 The Very Reverenc Wesley Carr, Romsey, UK: Prevailing Truth: The Interface Between Religion and Science 10 Patricia Shipman, Dept Anthropology, Pennsylvania State University: Science Meets Fundamentalist Religion 11 Ruth Katz, School of Public Health and Health Services, George Washington University: Uneasy Alliance: The Intersection of Government Science, Politics and Policymaking 12 Robert Levine, Yale Center for Bioethics: On The Relations Between Scientists and Journalist: Reflections by an Ethicist 13 Laura Spinnney, Science Journalist, London: Don't Shoot the Messenger 14 Harry McConnell, Ashley Pardy, Australia: Future Trends in Medical Research Publishing 15 Peter Snyder, Linda Mayes, Dennis Spencer: Conclusion: The Ethics of Scientific Disclosure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 23rd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736796
About the Author
Peter Snyder
Affiliations and Expertise
Lifespan Hospital System & Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
Linda Mayes
Prof. Linda C. Mayes has served as the Special Assistant to the Dean, Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT) since 2008. In this role, she is also responsible for management of scientific integrity for the medical school and its faculty who are spread across affiliated hospitals. Dr. Mayes is the Arnold Gesell Professor of Child Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Psychology, and Epidemiology and Public Health in the Yale Child Study Center, and her research integrates perspectives from child development, behavioral neuroscience, psychophysiology and neurobiology, developmental psychopathology, and neurobehavioral teratology. She has published widely in the developmental psychology, pediatrics, and child psychiatry literature. Dr. Mayes is also trained as an adult and child psychoanalyst and is the chairman of the directorial team of the Anna Freud Centre in London as well as the coordinator of the Anna Freud Centre program at the Yale Child Study Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Dennis Spencer
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurosurgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA Chair