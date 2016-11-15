Science and Technology of Fruit Wine Production
1st Edition
Description
Science and Technology of Fruit Wine Production includes introductory chapters on the production of wine from fruits other than grapes, including their composition, chemistry, role, quality of raw material, medicinal values, quality factors, bioreactor technology, production, optimization, standardization, preservation, and evaluation of different wines, specialty wines, and brandies.
Wine and its related products have been consumed since ancient times, not only for stimulatory and healthful properties, but also as an important adjunct to the human diet by increasing satisfaction and contributing to the relaxation necessary for proper digestion and absorption of food. Most wines are produced from grapes throughout the world, however, fruits other than grapes, including apple, plum, peach, pear, berries, cherries, currants, apricot, and many others can also be profitably utilized in the production of wines.
The major problems in wine production, however, arise from the difficulty in extracting the sugar from the pulp of some of the fruits, or finding that the juices obtained lack in the requisite sugar contents, have higher acidity, more anthocyanins, or have poor fermentability. The book demonstrates that the application of enzymes in juice extraction, bioreactor technology, and biological de-acidification (MLF bacteria, or de-acidifying yeast like schizosaccharomyces pombe, and others) in wine production from non-grape fruits needs serious consideration.
Key Features
- Focuses on producing non-grape wines, highlighting their flavor, taste, and other quality attributes, including their antioxidant properties
- Provides a single-volume resource that consolidates the research findings and developed technology employed to make wines from non-grape fruits
- Explores options for reducing post-harvest losses, which are especially high in developing countries
- Stimulates research and development efforts in non-grape wines
Readership
Students and researchers in enology, food science, postharvest technology, food biotechnology, food microbiology and those in industry-related R&D
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Science and Technology of Fruit Wines: An Overview
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Origin and History of Wine
- 3. Role of Wine as Food and Its Health Benefits
- 4. Fruit Wines, Their Types and Diversity
- 5. Fruit Cultivation Practices and Their Varieties
- 6. Role of Genetic Engineering in Wine
- 7. Technology of Fruit Wine Production
- 8. General Methods for Fruit Winemaking
- 9. Technology of Wine Production From Various Fruits
- 10. Special Wines
- 11. Nongrape Fruit Wine Industry: Global Status
- 12. Summary and Future Strategies
- Chapter 2. Microbiology of Fruit Wine Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microbial Biodiversity Detected During Fruit Wine Production
- 3. Selection of Yeast as Starter Cultures for Production of Fruit Wines
- 4. Factors Affecting the Yeast Growth During Fruit Wine Fermentation
- 5. Malolactic Fermentation in Fruit Wines
- 6. Use of Immobilized Biocatalysts in Winemaking
- 7. Spoilage of Fruit Wines
- 8. Microbiological Analysis in Fruit Winemaking
- 9. Genetically Modified Microorganisms for Fruit Winemaking
- 10. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Chemistry of Fruit Wines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types of fermentation
- 3. Chemistry of Winemaking
- 4. Role of Enzymes in Winemaking
- 5. Use of Antimicrobials
- 6. Malolactic Fermentation
- 7. Fermentation Bouquet and Yeast Flavor Compounds
- 8. Chemical Changes Occurring During Fermentation of Sparkling and Fortified Wines
- 9. Toxic Metabolites of Nitrogen Metabolism
- 10. Chemistry of Wine Spoilage
- 11. Composition and Nutritional Significance of Wine
- 12. Summary and Future Outlook
- Chapter 4. Composition, Nutritional, and Therapeutic Values of Fruit and Berry Wines
- 1. Composition of Fruit and Berry Wines
- 2. Main Classes of Phenolic Compounds From Fruit and Berry Wines With Health Benefit Potential
- 3. Nutritional Facts
- 4. Enzymatic Transformations of Phenolic Compounds During Vinification
- 5. Bioavailability of the Major Health Benefit Components of Fruit Wines
- 6. Health Benefit Potential of Different Fruit and Berry Wines
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Methods of Evaluation of Fruit Wines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physicochemical Analysis
- 3. Chromatographic Analysis
- 4. Microbiological Analysis
- 5. Sensory Analysis
- 6. Future Prospects
- Chapter 6. Chemical Engineering Aspects of Fruit Wine Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Emerging Methods for Fruit Juice Extraction
- 3. Development of Membrane Technologies Applied to Fruit Winemaking
- 4. Racking Process and Transport of Wine
- 5. Preservation Processes Applicable to Wine Production
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Specific Features of Table Wine Production Technology
- Subchapter 7.1. Pome Fruit Wines: Production Technology
- Subchapter 7.2. Stone Fruit Wines
- Subchapter 7.3. Berry and Other Fruit Wines
- Subchapter 7.4. Citrus Wines
- Subchapter 7.5. Production of Wine From Tropical Fruits
- Chapter 8. Technology for the Production of Agricultural Wines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mahua Wines
- 3. Mead
- 4. Rhododendron Wine
- 5. Sweet Potato Wine
- 6. Tomato Wine
- 7. Whey Wines
- 8. Cocoa Wine
- 9. Regulations for Making Agricultural Wines
- Chapter 9. Technology for Production of Fortified and Sparkling Fruit Wines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Vermouth
- 3. Sparkling Wine
- 4. Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 10. Fruit Brandies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Distillation Systems
- 3. Pome Fruit Brandy
- 4. Stone Fruit Brandy
- 5. Berry Fruit Brandy
- 6. Other Fruit Brandy
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Waste From Fruit Wine Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Unavoidable Solid Food and Fruit Waste
- 3. Valorization of Fruit By-Products and Juices
- 4. Cider Lees
- 5. Liquid Stream and Wastewater
- 6. Ecotoxicity
- 7. Sustainability in the Winemaking Sector
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Biorefinery Concept Applied to Fruit Wine Wastes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biotechnological Conversion of Fruit Wine Waste to Platform Chemicals and Energy
- 3. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Innovations in Winemaking
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basic Winemaking
- 3. Innovations in the Vineyard/ORCHARD
- 4. Winery Innovations
- 5. Sparkling Wines
- 6. Fortified Wines
- 7. Sensory Evaluation
- 8. Authenticity
- 9. Future Prospects
- Chapter 14. Technical Guide for Fruit Wine Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fruit Wine Types and Styles
- 3. Methods for Fruit Wine Production
- 4. Traditional Recipes of Fruit Wines
- 5. The Fruit Wines IN the Market
- 6. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 756
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010341
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008508
About the Editor
Maria Kosseva
Dr Maria Kosseva joined the UNNC in 2012 as an Assistant Professor (Lecturer). Her professional background is in chemical cybernetics and bio/chemical engineering. After research spells at the Catholic University of Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), and the University of Cape Town (RSA), she has been occupied with a number of European-funded and industry-related projects at the University of Birmingham (UK), where also gained a PGCHE teaching diploma in 2004. Since 2006, Maria had worked as a Lecturer at the University College Dublin (UCD), Ireland, where also established and led the Microbial Engineering Laboratory. At UCD, she had acted as a Director of the joint Masters’ Programme in Biopharmaceutical Engineering since its launch in 2006.
Dr Kosseva has been an external scientific consultant to a number of international companies, such as Pfizer International Ltd (IRE), Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Sofia Airport (Fuel Department), Petroleum Refinery (BG), Maxsys Ltd (UK), and Hitachi Plant Engineering Ltd (Japan). In 2009 she was invited to Hiroshima University as a Senior Researcher. Maria has been awarded a large number of international research grants such as Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, British Council, Royal Society, Medical Research Council (UK), Foundation of Research and Development (RSA), Water Research Commission (RSA), and so on. She is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), the European Federation of Biotechnology, and others. Maria is acting as an expert on the European Commission programmes and actions such as IEE, KBBE, and Marie Curie.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham Ningbo Campus (UNNC), China
V.K. Joshi
Professor V.K. Joshi, MSc, PhD, is an eminent scientist and a teacher with more than 35 years research experience in fruit fermentation technology, fermented foods, food toxicology, biocolor, quality assurance, and waste utilization.He is fellow of BRSI and ISHA and life member of AFST(I). He is the former head of the Department of Postharvest Technology and the head of Department of Food Science and Technology, at the same university. A recipient of several awards for research and teaching, he has guided several postgraduate students, authored or edited more than 10 books and more than 300 research, reviews, book chapters and popular articles besides presenting several lead papers in conferences and seminars. He had edited special issue of JSIR in 1998 on advances in biotechnology, and Natural Product Radiant on ‘Wine production from Non-Grape fruits’ as a Guest Editor. Had organized Summer School of ICAR as a Director, as a Principal Investigator, handled several research projects funded by ICAR, DBT, DST and NHB. Recently, he retired from the university service and is engaged in editing as Editor-in-chief of International Journal Food and Fermentation Technology besides several other journals , writing/ editing books, providing consultancy on wine production technology, carrying out academic pursuits including scientific input as a member of panel on “Food Contaminants” and “Standards of Alcoholic Beverages” of FSSAI.
Expertise
Wine fermentation technology, waste utilization, biocolour, food fermentation, food microbiology , food processing
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and HeadDepartment of Food Science,Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India
P.S. Panesar
Dr. P.S. Panesar is working as Professor, Food Biotechnology Research Laboratory, Department of Food Engineering & Technology, S.L. Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed University: Established by Govt. of India), Longowal, Punjab. India. In 2005, he has been awarded BOYSCAST (Better Opportunities for Young Scientists in Chosen Areas of Science & Technology) fellowship by Department of Science & Technology (DST), Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, to carry out advance research in Industrial Biotechnology at Chembiotech labs, University of Birmingham Research Park, UK. His postdoctoral research focused on the development of immobilized cell technology for the production of lactic acid from whey. In 1999, Dr Panesar was awarded Young Scientist Fellowship by Punjab State Council for Science & Technology, India. He has published more than 80 international/national scientific papers, 50 book reviews in peer-reviewed journals, 20 chapters and has authored/edited 05 books. He is also member of the editorial Advisory Boards of national/international Journals including “International Journal of Biological Macromolecules”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Longowal, Punjab, India