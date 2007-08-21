Science and Technology in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532022, 9780080932484

Science and Technology in Catalysis, Volume 172

1st Edition

5th Tokyo Conference on Advanced Catalytic Science and Technology

Editors: K Eguchi M Machida I Yamanaka
eBook ISBN: 9780080932484
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532022
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st August 2007
Page Count: 652
Table of Contents

  • Dynamic Processes on the Catalyst Surface
  • Fundamental and Applied Aspects of the Dynamic Behavior of Catalytic Reactors
  • Forced Unsteady-State Operations
  • Reactor Operation with Flow Reversal
  • Unsteady-state Catalytic Reactors for Environmental Protection
  • Micro Catalytic Reactors

Description

Unsteady-state operations of catalytic reactors provide plentiful opportunities for research and commercial realization of efficient heterogeneous catalytic processes. Forced unsteady state conditions generate unique distributions of process parameters and catalyst states often unattainable with traditional, steady-state operation. The unsteady-states can be created by periodic changes in input flow parameters, such as changes in inlet temperature and composition, catalyst circulation through reaction and regeneration zones, or periodic flow reversals through fixed catalyst bed. This can result in increased productivity, selectivity, capital savings and operating cost reduction (higher energy efficiency). Efficient environmental technologies for treatment of toxic emissions, acid rain and greenhouse gas emissions can also be developed using the unsteady-state concept. The Proceedings communicate recent progress in these areas of research and promote future development. The aims are to establish relations between academia, industry, engineers and scientists from all over the world, to stimulate new catalytic technologies as well as fundamental research, and to create new concepts for the development of effective catalytic systems. It presents the most up-to-date research in catalysis.

Key Features

  • contains the most recent developments in catalytic research

  • includes research finding as well as their application to industry

  • a thorough source of information on the latest developments of industrial catalysis in Japan

Readership

Catalysis researchers and chemical engineers in academia and industry, as well as graduate students

Details

About the Editors

K Eguchi Editor

M Machida Editor

I Yamanaka Editor

