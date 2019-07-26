Science and Engineering of Short Fibre-Reinforced Polymer Composites
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to short fibre<REINFORCED composites
2. Extrusion compounding and injection moulding
3. Major factors affecting the performance of short fibre<REINFORCED polymers
4. Stress transfer in short fibre-reinforced polymers
5. Strength of short fibre reinforced polymers
6. Elastic modulus of short fibre<REINFORCED polymers
7. Flexural modulus of short fibre<REINFORCED polymers
8. Thermal conductivity and expansion of short fibre<REINFORCED composites
9. Electrical conductivity of short fibre<REINFORCED polymers
10. Nonlinear stress<STRAIN behaviour
11. Fracture mechanics
12. Creep and fatigue of short fibre composites
Description
Science and Engineering of Short Fibre Reinforced Polymer Composites, Second Edition, provides the latest information on the ‘short fiber reinforced composites' (SFRP) that have found extensive applications in automobiles, business machines, durable consumer items, sporting goods and electrical industries due to their low cost, easy processing and superior mechanical properties over parent polymers. This updated edition presents new developments in this field of research and includes new chapters on electrical conductivity, structural monitoring, functional properties, self-healing, finite element method techniques, multi-scale SFRCs, and both modern computational and process engineering methods.
Key Features
- Reviews the mechanical properties and functions of short fiber reinforced polymer composites (SFRP)
- Examines recent developments in the fundamental mechanisms of SFRP's
- Assesses major factors affecting mechanical performance, such as stress transfer and strength
- Includes new chapters on electrical conductivity, structural monitoring, functional properties, self-healing, finite element method techniques, multi-scale SFRCs, modern computational methods, and process engineering methods
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in materials development as well as manufacturers
About the Authors
Shao-yun Fu Author
Professor Shao-Yun Fu is Division Head, Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Bernd Lauke Author
Dr Bernd Lauke is Group Leader, Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden, Dresden, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research, Germany
Y.-W. Mai Author
Dr Yiu-Wing Mai is Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia