Science and Engineering of Droplets:
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
This is the first book to encompass the fundamental phenomenon, principles, and processes of discrete droplets of both normal liquids and melts. It provides the reader with the science and engineering of discrete droplets, and provides researchers, scientists and engineers with the latest developments in the field. The book begins with a systematic review of various processes and techniques, along with their applications and associations with materials systems. This is followed by a description of the phenomena and principles in droplet processes. Correlations, calculations, and numerical modeling of the droplet processes provide insight into the effects of process parameters on droplet properties for optimization of atomizer design. Droplets are found in the areas of metallurgy, materials, automotive, aerospace, medicine, food processing, agriculture, and power generation, and encountered in a huge range of engineering applications.
Readership
Metallurgy, materials, automotive, aerospace, medicine, food processing, agriculture, and power generation, and encountered in a huge range of engineering applications.
Table of Contents
- General Introduction
- Processes and Techniques for Droplet Generation
2.1.0 Atomization of Normal Liquids
2.2.0 Atomization of Melts
- Fundamental Phenomena and Principles in Droplet Processes 3.1.0 Droplet Formation 3.2.0 Droplet Deformation on a Surface
- Empirical and Analytical Correlations of Droplet Properties 4.1.0 Concept and Definitions of Droplet Size Distribution 4.2.0 Correlations for Droplet Sizes of Normal Liquids 4.3.0 Correlations for Droplet Sizes of Melts 4.4.0 Correlations for Droplet Deformation Characteristics on a Surface
- Theoretical Calculations and Numerical Modeling of Droplet Processes 5.1.0 Energy Requirements and Efficiency 5.2.0 Modeling of Droplet Processes of Normal Liquids 5.3.0 Modeling of Droplet Processes of Melts 5.4.0 Modeling of Droplet Deformation on a Surface
- Measurement Techniques for Droplet Properties and Intelligent Control of Droplet Processes 6.1.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Size 6.2.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Velocity 6.3.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Number Density 6.4.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Temperature 6.5.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Deformation on a Surface 6.6.0 Intelligent Control of Droplet Processes References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 539
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514367
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518945
About the Author
Huimin Liu
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Irvine, USA