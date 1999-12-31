Science and Engineering of Droplets: - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514367, 9780815518945

Science and Engineering of Droplets:

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Authors: Huimin Liu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514367
eBook ISBN: 9780815518945
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1999
Page Count: 539
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
173.00
121.10
121.10
121.10
138.40
121.10
121.10
138.40
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
250.00
175.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
168.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
145.00
101.50
101.50
101.50
116.00
101.50
101.50
116.00
180.00
126.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
126.00
126.00
144.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first book to encompass the fundamental phenomenon, principles, and processes of discrete droplets of both normal liquids and melts. It provides the reader with the science and engineering of discrete droplets, and provides researchers, scientists and engineers with the latest developments in the field. The book begins with a systematic review of various processes and techniques, along with their applications and associations with materials systems. This is followed by a description of the phenomena and principles in droplet processes. Correlations, calculations, and numerical modeling of the droplet processes provide insight into the effects of process parameters on droplet properties for optimization of atomizer design. Droplets are found in the areas of metallurgy, materials, automotive, aerospace, medicine, food processing, agriculture, and power generation, and encountered in a huge range of engineering applications.

Readership

Metallurgy, materials, automotive, aerospace, medicine, food processing, agriculture, and power generation, and encountered in a huge range of engineering applications.

Table of Contents

  1. General Introduction
  2. Processes and Techniques for Droplet Generation 2.1.0 Atomization of Normal Liquids 2.2.0 Atomization of Melts
    1. Fundamental Phenomena and Principles in Droplet Processes 3.1.0 Droplet Formation 3.2.0 Droplet Deformation on a Surface
  3. Empirical and Analytical Correlations of Droplet Properties 4.1.0 Concept and Definitions of Droplet Size Distribution 4.2.0 Correlations for Droplet Sizes of Normal Liquids 4.3.0 Correlations for Droplet Sizes of Melts 4.4.0 Correlations for Droplet Deformation Characteristics on a Surface
  4. Theoretical Calculations and Numerical Modeling of Droplet Processes 5.1.0 Energy Requirements and Efficiency 5.2.0 Modeling of Droplet Processes of Normal Liquids 5.3.0 Modeling of Droplet Processes of Melts 5.4.0 Modeling of Droplet Deformation on a Surface
  5. Measurement Techniques for Droplet Properties and Intelligent Control of Droplet Processes 6.1.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Size 6.2.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Velocity 6.3.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Number Density 6.4.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Temperature 6.5.0 Measurement Techniques for Droplet Deformation on a Surface 6.6.0 Intelligent Control of Droplet Processes References Index

Details

No. of pages:
539
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1999
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514367
eBook ISBN:
9780815518945

About the Author

Huimin Liu

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Irvine, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.