Science Achievement in Seventeen Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080365633, 9781483297019

Science Achievement in Seventeen Countries

1st Edition

Authors: IEA-RETD
eBook ISBN: 9781483297019
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st March 1988
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This preliminary report presents initial findings from the second International Study of Science Achievement that was conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) in the period 1983 to 1986. Achievement results for three school population levels are presented together with some special analysis on growth in achievement between population levels and on sex differences in science achievement.

Readership

For science educators, Ministries of Education and curriculum planners.

Table of Contents

Preface. Executive Summary. Introduction to the study: Population and samples. Construcction of the science tests. Test validities. Test reliabilities and standard errors. The comparisons to be made. Population 1 Test Scores: Student core test results. School achievement. Conclusion. Population 2 Test Scores: Student core test results. Bottom 25 percent. Yield histograms. School achievement. Conclusion. Population 3 Test Scores: Core test results. Science students' test scores. Non-science students' test scores. Conclusion. Special Analyses: Growth. Sex differences in science achievement. Curriculum indices and achievement. Percentage of an age group in school and achievement. Conclusion. Conclusion: Mass education. Elite education. Future comments.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297019

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.