Science Achievement in Seventeen Countries
1st Edition
Description
This preliminary report presents initial findings from the second International Study of Science Achievement that was conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) in the period 1983 to 1986. Achievement results for three school population levels are presented together with some special analysis on growth in achievement between population levels and on sex differences in science achievement.
Readership
For science educators, Ministries of Education and curriculum planners.
Table of Contents
Preface. Executive Summary. Introduction to the study: Population and samples. Construcction of the science tests. Test validities. Test reliabilities and standard errors. The comparisons to be made. Population 1 Test Scores: Student core test results. School achievement. Conclusion. Population 2 Test Scores: Student core test results. Bottom 25 percent. Yield histograms. School achievement. Conclusion. Population 3 Test Scores: Core test results. Science students' test scores. Non-science students' test scores. Conclusion. Special Analyses: Growth. Sex differences in science achievement. Curriculum indices and achievement. Percentage of an age group in school and achievement. Conclusion. Conclusion: Mass education. Elite education. Future comments.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st March 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297019