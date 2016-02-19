Schooling in the Pacific Islands
1st Edition
Colonies in Transition
Description
Schooling in the Pacific Islands: Colonies in Transition is the third book in a three-volume series describing education in selected countries of Oceania and the Asian regions bordering the Pacific. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with a general outlook on the colonization and schooling in Oceania. Subsequent chapters detail Oceania schools' social and historical backgrounds, the goals of education, the structure and size of the schooling enterprise, administration and finance, curriculum development, the supply of educational personnel, and problems and prospects for the future. Individual island countries covered include Papua New Guinea, Micronesia, New Caledonia and the Society Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, American Samoa and Western Samoa, Tonga, and The Cook Islands.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
1 Colonization and Schooling in Oceania
Representative Islands of Oceania
The Nature of Colonialism and of Independence
The Contents of Chapters 2 through 9
References
2 Papua New Guinea
Geographic and Social Influences
The Evolution of Educational Goals and Structure
The Current System
Curricula and Teaching Methodology
Personnel Supply
Nonformal Education
Problems and Prospects
From Classical Colonialism to Partial Independence
References
3 The U.S. Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands (Micronesia)
Demographic and Social Conditions
Missionaries — Schooling Until 1914
Education in Japanese Times — 1914-1945
Schooling in the U.S. Trust Territory — 1945-1980s
Future Problems and Prospects
Summary
References
4 New Caledonia and the Society Islands
Social and Historical Backgrounds
Modern-Day Sociopolitical Conditions
The Goals of Schooling
Schooling Structure and Enrollment Patterns
Educational Administration and Finance
Teaching Personnel
The Population of Pupils
Curricula and Teaching Methods
Educational Innovations
An Evolving Pacific Adaptation of French Schooling
References
5 Vanuatu
Geographic and Social Foundations
The School in Society
The Size and Structure of Formal Education
Administering the Schools
Curriculum Development
Personnel Supply
The Future
From Condominium to Independence, 1970 and 1983
References
6 Fiji
The Arrival of Missionaries, the British, and Indians
Goals of Education
The Structure and Size of the School System
Educational Administration
Curriculum Development
Supplying Educational Personnel
Future Prospects
Mid-Colonialism to Independence, 1925-1983
References
7 American Samoa and Western Samoa
Traditional Samoan Life and the Missionary Effort — Prehistory to 1900
Education in American Samoa — 1900-1980s
Education in Western Samoa — 1900-1980s
The Two Samoas — From Classical Colonialism Toward Self-Reliance, 1930s and 1980s
References
8 Tonga
The Geographic and Historical Setting
Education's Historical Backgrounds
The Education System's Structure and Size
Administration and Finance
Curricula and Examinations
Supplying Educational Personnel
Problems and Prospects
The 1880s and 1980s Compared
References
9 The Cook Islands
Backgrounds of the Present-Day School System
The Goals of Present-Day Schooling
The Educational Structure
Administrative Structure and Finance
Educational Personnel
Trends in Curriculum Development
Educational Assessment
Future Trends
Comparing Benevolent Colonialism with Self-Governance
References
10 Country Comparisons and the Future
Colonies in Transition — Past and Present
Country Comparisons — Education in the 1980s
Future Prospects and Problems
Conclusion
References
Index
