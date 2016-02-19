Schooling in the ASEAN Region - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242897, 9781483157986

Schooling in the ASEAN Region

1st Edition

Primary and Secondary Education in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand

Editors: T. Neville Postlethwaite R. Murray Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483157986
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 346
Description

Schooling in the ASEAN Region evaluates primary and secondary education in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.
The book describes the type of present-day schooling in these countries and, to some extent, their cooperative efforts to pursue common goals. The text discusses the aims of schooling; the structure and process of schooling; and the cooperative education ventures present in the ASEAN region. The book describes the social conditions and government efforts toward developing education in each of the five countries. The text summarizes the historical background of the country as it relates to education, the quality and supply of teachers, the curriculum, administrative structure of the educational system, and some data on school enrollment.
The book also notes the problems that are present in the educational system of each country, and the existence of non-formal education in some countries. The book then addresses the education trend and future of education. The last chapter then evaluates the performance and achievements of these five countries toward reaching the goals they had set. The book also lists the challenges that these countries face in the future, such as expanding educational needs, improved quality of learning, effective educational structure, administrative efficiency, teacher supply, and better intercountry cooperation.
The text can prove informative for historians, educators, school administrators, government policymakers in education, and education students and professors.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Illustrations

1. Ways to View Schooling in ASEAN Countries

The Aims of Schooling

The Structure and Process of Schooling

Cooperative Educational Ventures in the ASEAN Region

References

2. Indonesia

Out of Diversity - One People, One Country, One Language

The Government and Its Development Plans

Governance of the Islands - The Historical Background

The Evolution of Schooling in Indonesia

Formal Schooling in the 1970s - Problems and Solutions

Non-formal Education

The Research and Development Center

Improving Administrative Efficiency

Improving the Supply of Teachers

Future Problems and Prospects

References

3. Malaysia

The Country's Geography and Ethnic Groups

The Education System

Present School Structure and Enrollment

Administrative Structure

Curriculum

Examinations

Teacher Education

Problems and Priorities

References

4. The Philippines

The Islands and the People

The Economy and Education

Governance of the Philippines, Past and Present

The Historical Roots of Today's Schools

The Formal School System Today

Roles for Non-formal Education

The Administrative Structure of Schooling

Trends in Curriculum Development

Evaluating, Promoting, and Certifying Students

Supplying Teachers for the Schools

The Future of Schooling in the Philippines - Plans and Problems

Conclusion

References

5. Singapore

Raffles and British Colonialism

The Origins of the Education System

The Modern School System (1959-1979) - Goals and Structure

The Contributions of Non-formal Education

Administrative Efficiency

Approaches to Curriculum Development

Teacher Education

Problems and Prospects for the Future

References

6. Thailand

Land of the Free

The Education System

Present School Structure and Enrollment

Administrative Structure

Curriculum

Examinations

Teacher Preparation

Problems and Priorities

Conclusion

References

7. The Future

Expanding Elementary and Secondary Education

Qualitative Improvement of Education

Achieving a More Effective Structure for Education

Increasing Administrative Efficiency

Improving the Teacher-Supply System

Inter-country Cooperation

Postscript

References

Index

