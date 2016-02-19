Schooling in the ASEAN Region
1st Edition
Primary and Secondary Education in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand
Description
Schooling in the ASEAN Region evaluates primary and secondary education in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.
The book describes the type of present-day schooling in these countries and, to some extent, their cooperative efforts to pursue common goals. The text discusses the aims of schooling; the structure and process of schooling; and the cooperative education ventures present in the ASEAN region. The book describes the social conditions and government efforts toward developing education in each of the five countries. The text summarizes the historical background of the country as it relates to education, the quality and supply of teachers, the curriculum, administrative structure of the educational system, and some data on school enrollment.
The book also notes the problems that are present in the educational system of each country, and the existence of non-formal education in some countries. The book then addresses the education trend and future of education. The last chapter then evaluates the performance and achievements of these five countries toward reaching the goals they had set. The book also lists the challenges that these countries face in the future, such as expanding educational needs, improved quality of learning, effective educational structure, administrative efficiency, teacher supply, and better intercountry cooperation.
The text can prove informative for historians, educators, school administrators, government policymakers in education, and education students and professors.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Illustrations
1. Ways to View Schooling in ASEAN Countries
The Aims of Schooling
The Structure and Process of Schooling
Cooperative Educational Ventures in the ASEAN Region
References
2. Indonesia
Out of Diversity - One People, One Country, One Language
The Government and Its Development Plans
Governance of the Islands - The Historical Background
The Evolution of Schooling in Indonesia
Formal Schooling in the 1970s - Problems and Solutions
Non-formal Education
The Research and Development Center
Improving Administrative Efficiency
Improving the Supply of Teachers
Future Problems and Prospects
References
3. Malaysia
The Country's Geography and Ethnic Groups
The Education System
Present School Structure and Enrollment
Administrative Structure
Curriculum
Examinations
Teacher Education
Problems and Priorities
References
4. The Philippines
The Islands and the People
The Economy and Education
Governance of the Philippines, Past and Present
The Historical Roots of Today's Schools
The Formal School System Today
Roles for Non-formal Education
The Administrative Structure of Schooling
Trends in Curriculum Development
Evaluating, Promoting, and Certifying Students
Supplying Teachers for the Schools
The Future of Schooling in the Philippines - Plans and Problems
Conclusion
References
5. Singapore
Raffles and British Colonialism
The Origins of the Education System
The Modern School System (1959-1979) - Goals and Structure
The Contributions of Non-formal Education
Administrative Efficiency
Approaches to Curriculum Development
Teacher Education
Problems and Prospects for the Future
References
6. Thailand
Land of the Free
The Education System
Present School Structure and Enrollment
Administrative Structure
Curriculum
Examinations
Teacher Preparation
Problems and Priorities
Conclusion
References
7. The Future
Expanding Elementary and Secondary Education
Qualitative Improvement of Education
Achieving a More Effective Structure for Education
Increasing Administrative Efficiency
Improving the Teacher-Supply System
Inter-country Cooperation
Postscript
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157986
About the Editor
T. Neville Postlethwaite
R. Murray Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Education, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA