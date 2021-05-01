School Security
2nd Edition
How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
School Security: How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program, Second Edition emphasizes a proactive rather than reactive approach to school security. Readers are introduced to basic loss prevention and safety concepts, including how to communicate safety information to students and staff, how to raise security awareness, and how to prepare for emergencies. The book discusses how to positively influence student behavior, lead staff training programs, and write sound security policies. This book isn't just for security professionals and will help educators and school administrators without formal security training effectively address school risk.
As school safety challenges continue to evolve with new daily stories surrounding security lapses, lock-downs, or violent acts taking place, this thoroughly revised edition will help explain how to make educational institutions a safer place to learn.
Key Features
- Includes new tabletop exercises for managing emergencies
- Contains coverage of the new risks commonly facing schools today, from access control to social media
- Presents updated School Security Resources
- Serves as a comprehensive guide for building an effective security program at little or no cost
- Covers fundamental crime prevention concepts
- Takes a holistic approach to school security rather than focusing on a particular threat or event
Readership
School safety security professionals, consultants, and graduate students. Those at K-12 schools, universities, and day care centers responsible for policy implementation or protective services in the school setting
Table of Contents
1. What Is School Security?
2. How Safe Is Your School?
3. Developing a Plan
4. Securing Your Environment
5. Influencing Behavior
6. Preparing Your People
7. Managing Emergencies
8. Tackling Social Media Risks
9. School Security Resources and Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323852661
About the Author
Paul Timm
Paul Timm, President of RETA Security, Inc., is a nationally acclaimed expert in school security. He is a board-certified Physical Security Professional, is certified in Vulnerability Assessment Methodology through Sandia National Laboratories and holds a patent on a vulnerability assessment methodology. He is a member of ASIS International, where he serves as vice chairman of the School Safety & Security Council. Paul holds a degree in Speech Communications and a Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Illinois.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, RETA Security, Inc. USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.