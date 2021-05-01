COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
School Security - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323852661

School Security

2nd Edition

How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program

Author: Paul Timm
Paperback ISBN: 9780323852661
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 228
Description

School Security: How to Build and Strengthen a School Safety Program, Second Edition emphasizes a proactive rather than reactive approach to school security. Readers are introduced to basic loss prevention and safety concepts, including how to communicate safety information to students and staff, how to raise security awareness, and how to prepare for emergencies. The book discusses how to positively influence student behavior, lead staff training programs, and write sound security policies. This book isn't just for security professionals and will help educators and school administrators without formal security training effectively address school risk.

As school safety challenges continue to evolve with new daily stories surrounding security lapses, lock-downs, or violent acts taking place, this thoroughly revised edition will help explain how to make educational institutions a safer place to learn.

Key Features

  • Includes new tabletop exercises for managing emergencies
  • Contains coverage of the new risks commonly facing schools today, from access control to social media
  • Presents updated School Security Resources
  • Serves as a comprehensive guide for building an effective security program at little or no cost
  • Covers fundamental crime prevention concepts
  • Takes a holistic approach to school security rather than focusing on a particular threat or event

Readership

School safety security professionals, consultants, and graduate students. Those at K-12 schools, universities, and day care centers responsible for policy implementation or protective services in the school setting

Table of Contents

1. What Is School Security?
2. How Safe Is Your School?
3. Developing a Plan
4. Securing Your Environment
5. Influencing Behavior
6. Preparing Your People
7. Managing Emergencies
8. Tackling Social Media Risks
9. School Security Resources and Conclusion

About the Author

Paul Timm

Paul Timm

Paul Timm, President of RETA Security, Inc., is a nationally acclaimed expert in school security. He is a board-certified Physical Security Professional, is certified in Vulnerability Assessment Methodology through Sandia National Laboratories and holds a patent on a vulnerability assessment methodology. He is a member of ASIS International, where he serves as vice chairman of the School Safety & Security Council. Paul holds a degree in Speech Communications and a Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Illinois.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, RETA Security, Inc. USA

