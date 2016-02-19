School and Amateur Orchestras
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Music Division
Authors: John B. Dalby
Editors: K. A. Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483148885
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 236
Description
School and Amateur Orchestras is devoted to a discussion of school and amateur orchestras and consideration of instruments that are normally associated with them. The book opens with a general discussion of students, teachers, music centers, and junior music schools. This is followed by separate chapters on the teaching of string, woodwind and brass, and percussion instruments. Subsequent chapters deal with the planning and direction of orchestras and the selection of instruments and music.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Prelude: Aims — Principles — Methods
2. Teaching — The Strings
3. Teaching — Woodwind and Brass
4. Teaching — Percussion Instruments
5. The Orchestra — Its Organization
6. The Orchestra — Its Direction
7. Instruments
8. Music for the Orchestra
List of Books for Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148885
About the Author
John B. Dalby
About the Editor
K. A. Wright
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.