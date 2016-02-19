School and Amateur Orchestras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114200, 9781483148885

School and Amateur Orchestras

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Music Division

Authors: John B. Dalby
Editors: K. A. Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483148885
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 236
Description

School and Amateur Orchestras is devoted to a discussion of school and amateur orchestras and consideration of instruments that are normally associated with them. The book opens with a general discussion of students, teachers, music centers, and junior music schools. This is followed by separate chapters on the teaching of string, woodwind and brass, and percussion instruments. Subsequent chapters deal with the planning and direction of orchestras and the selection of instruments and music.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. Prelude: Aims — Principles — Methods

2. Teaching — The Strings

3. Teaching — Woodwind and Brass

4. Teaching — Percussion Instruments

5. The Orchestra — Its Organization

6. The Orchestra — Its Direction

7. Instruments

8. Music for the Orchestra

List of Books for Further Reading


About the Author

John B. Dalby

About the Editor

K. A. Wright

