Scholarly Information Discovery in the Networked Academic Learning Environment
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- List of abbreviations
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- Preface
- Purpose of this book
- Primary features of this book
- How this book is organized
- Who needs to read this book?
- Pedagogical suggestions
- About the author
- Part 1: Understanding information and information literacy
- 1: Information in the digital age
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- What is information?
- Relationships among data, databases, experience, information, and knowledge
- Understanding information formats and media
- Rethinking information in the age of information
- Information explosion in the digital age
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 2: Information literacy in the networked academic learning environment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- What is information literacy?
- Computer literacy, information literacy, and library literacy
- Information literacy competency standards for the twenty-first century
- How to improve information literacy competency?
- Information literacy assessment and evaluation
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 1: Information in the digital age
- Part 2: Delivering academic and scholarly information in cyberspace
- 3: Computer networks in academic learning environments
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Information networks in academic learning environments
- The popularity of the Internet and the World Wide Web (WWW)
- Computer security and personal privacy in cyberspace
- Recommended antivirus software to defend your Internet security
- How to prevent computer viruses in our networked world?
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 4: Scholarly information delivery in the information age
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Ever-changing academic learning environments
- Some new features of academic learning environments
- First glimpse at academic literature
- Academic and scholarly publications in the information age
- Scholarly information delivery in our networked academic world
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 3: Computer networks in academic learning environments
- Part 3: Discovering academic and scholarly information in our networked academic world
- 5: Academic and scholarly search: strategies, methods, and roadmaps
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Information-seeking behavior in academic learning environments
- Academic information search guided by information literacy models
- General strategies for searching for academic and scholarly information
- Common search methods in today’s information society
- Academic roadmap for seeking scholarly information
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- Case study questions
- 6: Academic and scholarly research over the Internet and the WWW
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Confusion of junior and senior undergraduates about information access
- Effective web search in cyberspace
- Special search engines for academic and scholarly information
- Open-access academic publications
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 7: Academic and scholarly search in academic libraries
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Academic libraries in a changing academic landscape
- Popular academic databases and search engines
- Specific tools and services for searching academic library collections
- Academic library consortium resources and services
- Information discovery in academic libraries
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Real World Example 4
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 8: Using information ethically, legally, and safely
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- General criteria for information evaluation
- Using information ethically: citations, quotations, references, and plagiarism
- Using information legally: copyright, intellectual property, and fair use
- Using information safely: privacy and web security
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 5: Academic and scholarly search: strategies, methods, and roadmaps
- Part 4: Searching for academic and scholarly information in the future
- 9: Evolving academic libraries in the future
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Emerging IT in the post-PC age
- Vigorous academic libraries in the twenty-first century
- Information services in the academic library of the future
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Real World Example 4
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- 10: Beyond the academic world: succeeding in the real competitive world
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Learning outcomes
- Questions to be answered
- Education is an investment
- Secrets to career success in the real world
- Final advice for college and university graduates
- Summary
- Real World Example 1
- Real World Example 2
- Real World Example 3
- Real World Example 4
- Self-review exercises
- Brainstorming and discussion
- Mini-quiz
- Case study
- Note
- 9: Evolving academic libraries in the future
- Appendix 1: A brief guide to customizing the privacy and security settings in Firefox
- Introduction
- Step 1: download Firefox
- Step 2: open the Menu Bar of Firefox
- Step 3: click the Tools option on the Menu Bar
- Step 4: General Tab
- Step 5: Privacy Tab
- Step 6: Security Tab
- Appendix 2: Answers to Mini-quiz sections
- Part 1
- Part 2
- Part 3
- Part 4
- Appendix 3: A select list of academic and scholarly information sources
- Academic databases
- Acronyms and abbreviations
- Almanacs and factbooks
- Citation styles
- Cloud storage
- Education
- Dictionaries, encyclopedias, thesauri, and translations
- Dissertations and theses
- Encyclopedias
- Information literacy
- IT trends
- Libraries
- Library search engines
- Newspapers
- Open access
- Rankings
- Research
- Research guides
- Searching methods
- Subject index
- Translations
- U.S. government information
- Web antivirus software and firewalls (free software)
- Web privacy software
- Web search engines
- Website builders
- Other academic information resources
- Appendix 4: Information Literacy Competency Standards for Higher Education
- Introduction
- Standards, Performance Indicators, and Outcomes
- Appendix I Selected Information Literacy Initiatives
- Glossary
- Index
In the dynamic and interactive academic learning environment, students are required to have qualified information literacy competencies while critically reviewing print and electronic information. However, many undergraduates encounter difficulties in searching peer-reviewed information resources. Scholarly Information Discovery in the Networked Academic Learning Environment is a practical guide for students determined to improve their academic performance and career development in the digital age. Also written with academic instructors and librarians in mind who need to show their students how to access and search academic information resources and services, the book serves as a reference to promote information literacy instructions. This title consists of four parts, with chapters on the search for online and printed information via current academic information resources and services: part one examines understanding information and information literacy; part two looks at academic information delivery in the networked world; part three covers searching for information in the academic learning environment; and part four discusses searching and utilizing needed information in the future in order to be more successful beyond the academic world.
- Provides a reference guide for motivated students who want to improve their academic performance and career development in the digital age
- Lays out a roadmap for searching peer-reviewed scholarly information in dynamic and interactive cademic learning environments
- Explains how to access and utilize academic information ethically, legally, and safely in public-accessed computing environments
- Provides brainstorming and discussion, case studies, mini-tests, and real-world examples for instructors and students to promote skills in critical thinking, decision making, and problem solving
University and college undergraduates, academic administrators, executives and instructors; academic and public librarians; library and information science (LIS) students
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 18th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634449
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347637
LiLi Li Author
Mr LiLi Li is Assistant Professor/E-Information Services Librarian at the Georgia Southern University, USA. Prior to that, he worked as a computer programmer and software engineer for several American business firms. Mr Li has published and lectured on library information technologies at state, national and international conferences.
Associate Professor at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA