Scholarly Communication in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Scholarly communication in China; Scholarly communication in Hong Kong and Macao; Scholarly communication in Japan; Scholarly communication in Korea; Scholarly communication in Taiwan.
This is one of the very few books that systematically explores the characteristics of scholarly communication outside the West. Over the last decade the advances in information technology have remodelled the foundation of scholarly communication. This book examines how countries/regions in East Asia (China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan) have reacted to the innovations in the conduct of research and in the exchange of ideas. It outlines the traditional systems of scholarly exchange in China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, and then concentrates on the efforts of these countries/regions to provide revolutionary ways of writing, publishing, and reading of information produced by members of the academic community. It also discusses the achievements as well as challenges in the process of technology innovations, highlighting the uniqueness of practices in scholarly communication in this part of the world.
- The first book on this topic
- Chapters written by experts from each country and region covered
- Comprehensive introduction with historical view and critical perspective
International audience in the publishing industry, libraries, information services, information and communications technology, and the academic community
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st March 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632131
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343226
…an excellent collection of essays detailing many aspects of intellectual life in Asia., The Electronic Library (Emerald Publishing)
Jingfeng Xia Editor
Dr Jingfeng Xia is the Dean of the Library and University Collections, East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, USA. Previously he worked at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida Libraries. He has published extensively on scholarly communication, applications of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in library management, and digital repositories.
Dean of the Library and University Collections, East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, USA