Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques 2-Volume Set - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416068396, 9780323248501

Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques 2-Volume Set

6th Edition

Indications, Methods and Results (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416068396
eBook ISBN: 9780323248501
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2012
Page Count: 2592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Wherever, whenever, or however you need it, unmatched procedural guidance is at your fingertips with the new edition of Schmidek & Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques! Completely revised under the auspices of new editor-chief Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, this comprehensive medical reference examines indications, operative techniques, complications, and results for nearly every neurosurgical procedure. Full-color illustrations, 21 new chapters, internationally-acclaimed contributors, surgical videos, and online access make it a "must have" for today's practitioner.

Key Features

  • Hone your skills for virtually every routine and specialized procedure for brain, spinal, and peripheral nerve problems in adult patients.

  • Review clinical information on image-guided technologies and infections.

  • Easily understand and apply techniques with guidance from more than 1,600 full-color illustrations.

Table of Contents

Contents

Volume 1

  1. Ensuring Patient Safety in Surgery―First Do No Harm1

    2. Symeon Missios•Kimon Bekelis• George T. Blike•Kadir Erkmen

  2. Surgical Navigation with Intraoperative Imaging: Special Operating Room ConceptsXXX

    3. Arya Nabavi•Andreas M. Stark•Lutz Dörner•H. Maximilian Mehdorn

    Section One

    Surgical Management of Brain and Skull Base Tumors

    Intra-Axial Brain Tumors

  3. Functional Tractography, Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Intraoperative Integration of Modalities, and NeuronavigationXXX

    4. Jonathan A. Hyam•Alexander L. Green•Erlick A.C. Pereira

  4. Intraoperative Neurophysiology: A Tool to Prevent and/or Document Intraoperative Injury to the Nervous SystemXXX

    5. Vedran Deletis•Francesco Sala

  5. Gamma Knife Surgery for Cerebral Vascular Malformations and TumorsXXX

    6. Chun-Po Yen•Ladislau Steiner

  6. Cortical and Subcortical Brain MappingXXX

    7. Hugues Duffau

  7. Chemotherapy for Brain TumorsXXX

    8. Manmeet S. Ahluwalia

  8. Current Surgical Management of High-Grade GliomasXXX

    9. Ray M. Chu•Keith L. Black

  9. Surgical Management of Low-Grade GliomasXXX

    10. Lorenzo Bello•Francesco Dimeco•Giuseppe Casaceli•Sergio Maria Gaini

  10. Management of Recurrent GliomasXXX

    11. Griffith R. Harsh IV

  11. Tumors in Eloquent Areas of BrainXXX

    12. Mark A. Pichelmann•FREDERIC B. Meyer

  12. Management of Primary Central Nervous System LymphomasXXX

    13. Camilo E. Fadul•Pamela Ely

  13. Surgical Management of Brain Stem Tumors in AdultsXXX

    14. James L. Frazier•George I. Jallo

  14. Cerebellar Tumors in AdultsXXX

    15. Laura B. Ngwenya•Mirza N. Baig•Manish K. Aghi•E. Antonio Chiocca

  15. Surgical Management of Cerebral MetastasesXXX

    16. TIMOTHY SIU•Frederick F. Lang

    Pituitary and Parapituitary Tumors

  16. Multimodal Assessment of Pituitary and Parasellar LesionsXXX

    17. T. Brooks Vaughan•Lewis S. Blevins•Michael S. Vaphiades•Gary S. Wand

  17. Medical Management of Hormone-Secreting Pituitary TumorsXXX

    18. Nestoras Mathioudakis•Roberto Salvatori

  18. Growth Hormone–Secreting TumorsXXX

    19. Carrie R. Muh•Adriana G. Ioachimescu•Nelson M. Oyesiku

  19. ProlactinomasXXX

    20. James K. Liu•Mark D. Krieger•Arun P. Amar•William T. Couldwell•Martin H. Weiss

  20. Cushing’s DiseaseXXX

    21. Joseph Watson•Edward H. Oldfield

  21. Endocrinologically Silent Pituitary TumorsXXX

    22. Paolo Cappabianca•Felice Esposito•Luigi M. Cavallo•Annamaria Colao

  22. Endoscopic Endonasal Pituitary and Skull Base SurgeryXXX

    23. David H. Jho•Diana H. Jho•Hae-Dong Jho

  23. Transcranial Surgery for Pituitary MacroadenomasXXX

    24. Pablo F. Recinos•C. Rory Goodwin•Henry Brem•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa

  24. CraniopharyngiomasXXX

    25. Philip V. TheodosopoUlos•Michael E. Sughrue•Michael W. McDermott

  25. Endoscopic Endonasal Approach for CraniopharyngiomasXXX

    26. Daniel M. Prevedello•Domenico Solari•Ricardo L. Carrau•Paul Gardner•Amin B. Kassam

  26. Arachnoid, Suprasellar, and Rathke’s Cleft CystsXXX

    27. Dieter Hellwig•Wuttipong Tirakotai•Vincenzo Paterno•Christoph Kappus

    Intraventricular Tumors

  27. Surgical Approaches to Lateral and Third Ventricular TumorsXXX

    28. Toral R. Patel•Grahame C. Gould•Joachim M. Baehring•Joseph M. Piepmeier

  28. Transcallosal Surgery of Lesions Affecting the Third Ventricle: Basic PrinciplesXXX

    29. Alexander Taghva•Charles Y. Liu•Michael L. J. Apuzzo

  29. Endoscopic Approach to Intraventricular Brain TumorsXXX

    30. Jeffrey P. Greenfield•Mark M. Souweidane•Theodore H. Schwartz

  30. Management of Pineal Region TumorsXXX

    31. Jeffrey N. Bruce

  31. Management of Tumors of the Fourth VentricleXXX

    32. Jonathan Miller•Alia Hdeib•Alan Cohen

    Extra-Axial and Posterior Tumors

  32. Surgical Management of Parasagittal and Convexity MeningiomasXXX

    33. Ashok R. Asthagiri•Russell R. Lonser

  33. Surgical Approach to Falcine MeningiomasXXX

    34. Eric C. Chang•Fredrick G. Barker II•William T. Curry

  34. Surgical Management of Midline Anterior Skull Base MeningiomasXXX

    35. Matthias Kirsch•Dietmar Krex•Gabriele Schackert

  35. Supraorbital Approach Variants for Intracranial TumorsXXX

    36. Rodrigo Ramos-Zúñiga•Shaan M. Raza•Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa

  36. Surgical Management of Sphenoid Wing MeningiomasXXX

    37. Gerardo Guinto

  37. Spheno-Orbital MeningiomaXXX

    38. John R. Floyd•Franco DeMonte

  38. Tumors Involving the Cavernous SinusXXX

    39. John Diaz Day•Dong Xia Feng•Takanori Fukushima

  39. Surgery for Trigeminal NeurinomasXXX

    40. Takeshi Kawase

  40. Surgical Management of Petroclival MeningiomasXXX

    41. Khaled M. Aziz•Sebastien Froelich•Sanjay Bhatia•Alexander K. Yu•Albino Bricolo•Todd Hillman•Raymond F. Sekula, Jr.

  41. Surgical Management of Lesions of the ClivusXXX

    42. Giulio Maira•Francesco Doglietto•Roberto Pallini

  42. Surgical Management of Posterior Fossa MeningiomasXXX

    43. Beejal Y. Amin•Samuel Ryu•Jack P. Rock

  43. Surgical Management of Tumors of the Foramen MagnumXXX

    44. Jose Alberto Landeiro•Roberto Leal Silveira•Cassius Vinícius Corrêa Dos Reis

  44. Surgical Management of Tumors of the Jugular ForamenXXX

    45. James K. Liu•Gaurav Gupta• Lana D. Christiano•Takanori Fukushima

    Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors

  45. Suboccipital Retrosigmoid Surgical Approach for Vestibular Schwannoma (Acoustic Neuroma)XXX

    46. Robert L. Martuza

  46. Translabyrinthine Approach to Vestibular SchwannomasXXX

    47. Lars Poulsgaard

  47. Transtemporal Approaches to Posterior Cranial FossaXXX

    48. Frank D. Vrionis•Kamran V. Aghayev•Gale Gardner•Jon H. Robertson•Jason A. Brodkey

  48. Surgical Management of Neurofibromatosis Types 1 and 2XXX

    49. James H. Tonsgard•Bakhtiar Yamini•David M. Frim

  49. Hearing Prosthetics: Surgical TechniquesXXX

    50. Wade W. Chien•Howard Francis•John K. Niparko

    Lesions at the Skull Base

  50. Multimodal Treatment of Orbital TumorsXXX

    51. Shaan M. Raza•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa•Prem S. Subramanian

  51. Surgical Approaches to the Orbit603

    52. Uta Schick•Andreas Unterberg

  52. Anterior Midline Approaches to the Skull BaseXXX

    53. Ivo P. Janecka•Silloo B. Kapadia

  53. Orbitozygomatic Infratemporal Approach to Parasellar MeningiomasXXX

    54. Kenji Ohata•Takeo Goto

    Section Two

    Operative Techniques in Pediatric Neurosurgery

  54. Methods for Cerebrospinal Fluid Diversion in Pediatric Hydrocephalus: From Shunt to ScopeXXX

    55. Aabir Chakraborty•James M. Drake•Benjamin C. Warf

  55. Posterior Fossa Tumors in the Pediatric Population: Multidisciplinary ManagementXXX

    56. Tae-Young Jung•James T. Rutka

  56. Supratentorial Tumors in the Pediatric Population: Multidisciplinary ManagementXXX

    57. Chetan Bettegowda•Linda C. Chen•Vivek A. Mehta•George I. Jallo•James T. Rutka

  57. Mapping, Disconnection, and Resective Surgery in Pediatric EpilepsyXXX

    58. Brent O’Neill•Jeffrey G. Ojemann•Matthew Smyth•Johannes Schramm

  58. Surgical Decision-Making and Treatment Options for Chiari Malformations in ChildrenXXX

    59. Todd C. Hankinson•R. Shane Tubbs•W. Jerry Oakes

  59. Fetal Surgery for Open Neural Tube DefectsXXX

    60. Nalin Gupta

  60. Surgical Management of Spinal DysraphismXXX

    61. James B. Mitchell•Dachling Pang

  61. Revascularization Techniques in Pediatric Cerebrovascular DisordersXXX

    62. Edward Smith•R. Michael Scott

  62. Management of Pediatric Severe Traumatic Brain InjuryXXX

    63. Jotham Manwaring•P. David Adelson

  63. Contemporary Dorsal Rhizotomy Surgery for the Treatment of Spasticity in ChildhoodXXX

    64. Doniel Drazin•Kurtis Auguste•Moise Danielpour

  64. Instrumentation and Stabilization of the Pediatric Spine: Technical Nuances and Age-Specific ConsiderationsXXX

    65. Joshua J. Chern•Katherine Relyea•Andrew Jea

  65. Methods of Cranial Vault Reconstruction for CraniosynostosisXXX

    66. Jose Hinojosa

    Section Three

    Vascular Diseases

    Open Treatment

  66. Surgical Management of the Extracranial Carotid Artery DiseaseXXX

    67. Markus BooklandChristopher M. Loftus

  67. Management of Dissections of the Carotid and Vertebral ArteriesXXX

    68. Gregory J. Velat•Brian L. Hoh•Christopher S. Ogilvy

  68. Management of Unruptured Intracranial AneurysmsXXX

    69. Vikram V. Nayar•Kai Frerichs•Arthur L. Day

  69. Surgical Management of Intracerebral HemorrhageXXX

    70. Manish K. Aghi•Christopher S. Ogilvy•Bob S. Carter

  70. Surgical Management of Cerebellar Stroke—Hemorrhage and InfarctionXXX

    71. Vikram V. Nayar•Arthur L. Day

  71. Surgical Treatment of Moyamoya Disease in AdultsXXX

    72. Leonidas M. Quintana

  72. Surgical Treatment of Paraclinoid AneurysmsXXX

    73. Edgar Nathal•Gabriel Castillo

  73. Surgical Management of Posterior Communicating, Anterior Choroidal, Carotid Bifurcation AneurysmsXXX

    74. Kyriakos Papadimitriou•Judy Huang

  74. Surgical Management of Anterior Communicating and Anterior Cerebral Artery AneurysmsXXX

    75. Michael T. Lawton•Zaman Mirzadeh

  75. Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral ArteryXXX

    76. Martin Lehecka•Reza Dashti•Jaakko Rinne•Rossana Romani•Riku Kivisaari•Mika Niemelä•Juha Hernesniemi

  76. Surgical Management of Terminal Basilar and Posterior Cerebral Artery AneurysmsXXX

    77. Scott Y. Rahimi•Mark J. Dannenbaum•C. MICHAEL Cawley•Daniel L. Barrow

  77. Surgical Management of Midbasilar and Lower Basilar AneurysmsXXX

    78. Nader Sanai•Alim Mitha•Robert F. Spetzler

  78. Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Vertebral and Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery ComplexXXX

    79. Helmut Bertalanffy•Ludwig Benes•Stefan Heinze•Wuttipong Tirakotai•ulrich sure

  79. Far Lateral Approach and Transcondylar and Supracondylar Extensions for Aneurysms of the Vertebrobasilar JunctionXXX

    80. Mohamed Samy Elhammady•Eric C. Peterson•Roberto C. Heros•Jacques J. Morcos

  80. Surgical Management of Cranial Dural Arteriovenous FistulasXXX

    81. Mohsen Javadpour•M. Christopher Wallace

  81. Surgical Management of Cavernous Malformations of the Nervous SystemXXX

    82. Anoop P. Patel•Sepideh Amin-Hanjani•Christopher S. Ogilvy

  82. Surgical Management of Infratentorial Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

    83. TomÁs GArzÓn-Muvdi•Gustavo Pradilla•Kimon Bekelis•Philippe Gailloud•Rafael J. Tamargo

  83. Surgical Management of Cerebral Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

    84. Edgardo Spagnuolo

    Endovascular Treatment

  84. Endovascular Management of Intracranial Aneurysms1019

    85. Joseph J. Gemmete•Aditya S. Pandey•Neeraj Chaudhary•B. Gregory Thompson, JR.

  85. Endovascular Treatment of StrokeXXX

    86. Kyle M. Fargen•Gregory J. Velat•Michael F. Waters•Brian L. Hoh•J. Mocco

  86. Endovascular Treatment of Cerebral Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

    87. Rohan Chitale•Pascal M. Jabbour•L. Fernando Gonzalez•Robert H. Rosenwasser•Stavropoula I. Tjoumakaris

  87. Endovascular Treatment of Intracranial Occlusive DiseaseXXX

    88. Sabareesh K. Natarajan•Alexander A. Khalessi•Yuval Karmon•Adnan H. Siddiqui•L. Nelson Hopkins•Elad I. Levy

  88. Endovascular Treatment of Extracranial Occlusive DiseaseXXX

    89. henry moyle•Aman Patel

  89. Embolization of Tumors: Brain, Head, Neck, and SpineXXX

    90. Yin C. Hu•C. Benjamin Newman•Cameron G. McDougall•Felipe C. Albuquerque

  90. Endovascular Management of Dural Arteriovenous FistulasXXX

Geoffrey P. Colby•Alexandra R. Paul•Elisa F. Ciceri•Alexander L. Coon

91. Endovascular Management of Spinal Vascular MalformationsXXX

Anitha Nimmagadda•Rudy J. Rahme•Ali Shaibani•Guilherme Dabus•Bernard R. Bendok

92. Endovascular Treatment of Head and Neck BleedingXXX

Alexandros D. Zouzias•Paul Schmitt•Chirag D. Gandhi•Charles J. Prestigiacomo

93. Imaging Evaluation and Endovascular Treatment of VasospasmXXX

James Chen•Sudhir Kathuria•Dheeraj Gandhi

Section Four

Hydrocephalus

94. Surgical Management of Hydrocephalus in the AdultXXX

David M. Frim•Richard Penn•Maureen Lacy

95. Adult Pseudotumor Cerebri SyndromeXXX

Sachin Batra•Abhay Moghekar•David Solomon•Ari Blitz•Diego San Millán Ruíz•Philippe Gailloud•Prem Subramanian•Neil R. Miller•Daniele Rigamonti

96. Endoscopic Third VentriculostomyXXX

Pablo F. Recinos•George I. Jallo•Violette Renard Recinos

97. Management of Shunt InfectionsXXX

Claudio Yampolsky•Pablo Ajler

Section Five

Stereotactic Radiosurgery

  1. Interstitial and LINAC-Radiosurgery for Brain MetastasesXXX

Guido Nikkhah•Jaroslaw Maciaczyk•Thomas Reithmeier•Michael Trippel•Marcus O. Pinsker

99. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal NeuralgiaXXX

Pablo F. Recinos•Trang Nguyen•Michael Lim

100. CyberKnife Radiosurgery for Spinal NeoplasmsXXX

Robert E. Lieberson•Ake Hansasuta•Robert Dodd•Steven D. Chang•John R. Adler, Jr.

101. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Pituitary AdenomasXXX

Daniel Q. Sun•Sachin Batra•Juan Jackson•Roberto Salvatori•Daniele Rigamonti

102. Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery in the Management of CraniopharyngiomasXXX

Anand Veeravagu•Marco Lee•Bowen Jiang•John R. Adler, Jr.•Steven D. Chang

103. Vestibular Schwannomas: The Role of Stereotactic RadiosurgeryXXX

Douglas Kondziolka•L. Dade Lunsford•Ajay Niranjan•Hideyuki Kano•John C. Flickinger

104. Stereotactic Radiosurgery MeningiomasXXX

Massimo Gerosa•Bruno Zanotti•Angela Verlicchi•Antonio Nicolato

105. Role of Gamma Knife Radiosurgery in the Management of Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

Ramiro Del-VallE•Marco Zenteno

106. Radiation Therapy of EpilepsyXXX

Ellen Air•Nicholas M. Barbaro

107. Gamma Surgery for Functional DisordersXXX

Chun-Po Yen•Ladislau Steiner

Volume TwoSection Six

Functional Neurosurgery

Surgical Management of Medically Intractable Epilepsy

108. Presurgical Evaluation for Epilepsy Including Intracranial ElectrodesXXX

Ana Luisa Velasco•Francisco Velasco•Bernardo Boleaga•José María NÚñez•David Trejo

109. Temporal Lobe Operations in Intractable EpilepsyXXX

Sameer A. Sheth•Matthew K. Mian•Emad N. Eskandar•G. Rees Cosgrove

110. Surgical Management of Extratemporal Lobe EpilepsyXXX

Erlick A.C. Pereira•Alexander L. Green

111. Multilobar Resection and Hemispherectomy in Epilepsy SurgeryXXX

Massimo Cossu•Francesco Cardinale•Laura Castana•Giorgio Lo Russo

112. Corpus Callosotomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Edward F. Chang•Nathan C. Rowland•Nicholas M. Barbaro

113. Treatment of Intractable Epilepsy by Electrical Stimulation of the Vagus NerveXXX

Joseph R. Madsen

Surgical Management of Psychiatric and Movement Disorders

114. Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders: Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, and DystoniaXXX

Louis A. Whitworth•Kim J. Burchiel

115. Cervical Dystonia and Spasmodic Torticollis: Indications and TechniquesXXX

John Yianni•Dipankar Nandi•Tipu Aziz

116. Novel Targets in Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement DisordersXXX

Steven Ojemann•Oszkar Szentirmai•Gidon Felsen

117. Molecular Therapies for Movement DisordersXXX

Michael J. Nanaszko•Michael G. Kaplitt

118. Cingulotomy for Intractable Psychiatric IllnessXXX

Patrick Schweder•G. Rees Cosgrove

119. Deep Brain Stimulation for Intractable Psychiatric IllnessXXX

Paul S. Larson•Philip A. Starr

120. Brain–Computer Interfacing Prospects and Technical AspectsXXX

Roy Bakay

121. Thoracoscopic Sympathectomy for HyperhidrosisXXX

Subu N. Magge•John F. Morrison

122. Surgery for Intractable SpasticityXXX

Marc Sindou•Patrick Mertens

Surgical Management of Intractable Pain

123. Retrogasserian Glycerol Rhizolysis in Trigeminal NeuralgiaXXX

Bengt Linderoth•Göran Lind

124. Percutaneous Stereotactic Rhizotomy in the Treatment of Intractable Facial PainXXX

John M. Tew, Jr.•Chad J. Morgan•Andrew W. Grande

125. Neurovascular Decompression in Cranial Nerves V, VII, IX, and XXXX

Russell R. Lonser•Ronald I. Apfelbaum

126. Deep Brain Stimulation for PainXXX

Patrick Senatus•Daniel Condit

127. Mesencephalic Tractotomy and Anterolateral Cordotomy for Intractable PainXXX

Kostas N. Fountas•Eftychia Z. Kapsalaki•Joseph R. Smith

128. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic PainXXX

Richard B. North•Bengt Linderoth

129. Spinal Cord Stimulation and Intraspinal Infusions for PainXXX

Gilbert J. Fanciullo•Perry A. Ball

130. Dorsal Root Entry Zone LesionsXXX

Kevin Cahill•Allan J. Belzberg•William S. Anderson

131. Motor Cortex Stimulation for Intractable Facial PainXXX

Sameer A. Sheth•Matthew K. Mian•Bradley R. Buchbinder•Emad N. Eskandar

Section Seven

Trauma

132. Perioperative Management of Severe Traumatic Brain Injury in AdultsXXX

Ramesh Grandhi•David O. Okonkwo

133. Surgical Management of Severe Closed Head Injury in AdultsXXX

José María Pascual•Ruth Prieto

134. Management of Penetrating and Blast Injuries of the Nervous SystemXXX

Richard J. Teff

135. Decompressive Craniectomy for Traumatic Brain InjuryXXX

Matthew B. Potts•Michael E. Sughrue•Shirley I. Stiver•Lawrence H. Pitts•Geoffrey T. Manley

136. Management of Skull Base TraumaXXX

Shirley I. Stiver

137. Surgical Management of Chronic Subdural Hematoma in AdultsXXX

Thomas Santarius•Angelos G. Kolias•Peter J. Hutchinson

138. Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid LeaksXXX

Kofi Boahene•teodoro Forcht Dagi•Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa

139. Principles of Scalp Surgery and Surgical Management of Major Defects of ScalpXXX

Gaby D. Doumit•Alexandra Schmidek•Michael J. Yaremchuk

140. Surgical Management of Major Skull Defects and Potential ComplicationsXXX

Shih-Shan Lang•M. Sean Grady

141. Management of Traumatic Intracranial AneurysmsXXX

Giuseppe Talamonti•Giuseppe D’Aliberti•Massimo Collice

142. Management of Penetrating Brain InjuryXXX

J. Kent Werner, Jr.•Rocco Armonda•Geoffrey T. Manley•Guy Rosenthal

Section Eight

Surgical Management of Nervous System Infections

143. Management of Suppurative Intracranial InfectionsXXX

Rachel Grossman•Henry H. Schmidek•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa

144. Management of Infections After CraniotomyXXX

GÖran C. Blomstedt•Kari Sammalkorpi

145. Spinal Infections: Vertebral Osteomyelitis and Spinal Epidural AbscessXXX

Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•Ali Shirzadi•Paula Eboli•Debraj Mukherjee•Frank L. Acosta

146. Neurosurgical Management of HIV-Related Focal Brain LesionsXXX

Marlon S. Mathews•E. Thomas Chappell

147. Management of NeurocysticercosisXXX

Rodrigo Ramos-Zúñiga•Tomás Garzón-Muvdi

148. Management of Tuberculous Infections of the Nervous SystemXXX

Rana Patir•Ravi Bhatia

149. Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous SystemXXX

Rewati Raman Sharma•Sanjay J. Pawar•Santosh D. Lad•Ganpati Prasad Mishra•Audumbar Shantaram Netalkar•Shrikant Rege

150. Management of Intracranial Aneurysms Caused by InfectionXXX

Bradley A. Gross•Ning Lin•Rose Du

Section Nine

Neurosurgical Management of Spinal Disorders

Degenerative Spine Disorder

Cervical Spine

151. Treatment Evolution in Management of Cervical Disc DiseaseXXX

Marcus C. Korinth

152. Anterior Cervical Foraminotomy (Jho Procedure): Microscopic or EndoscopicXXX

David H. Jho•Diana H. Jho•Hae-Dong Jho

153. Minimally Invasive Posterior Cervical Foraminotomy and MicrodiscectomyXXX

Girish K. Hiremath•Mick J. Perez-Cruet

154. Disc Replacement Technologies in the Cervical and Lumbar SpineXXX

Ronan M. Dardis•Amar Saxena•Amjad Shad•Bhupal Chitnavis•Richard Gullan

155. Anterior Approaches for Multilevel Cervical SpondylosisXXX

Atul Goel•FRANCESCO CACCIOLA

156. Management of Cervical Spondylotic MyelopathyXXX

Michael P. Steinmetz•Rick J. Placide•Edward C. Benzel•Ajit A. Krishnaney

157. Cervical Laminoplasty: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Christopher M. Boxell•David G. Malone•Mitchell Martineau

158. Circumferential Cervical Spinal FusionXXX

Thomas B. Ducker•Timothy G. Burke

Thoracic Spine

159. Surgical Techniques in the Management of Thoracic Disc HerniationsXXX

Nathan E. Simmons

160. Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Discectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Joshua M. Ammerman•Anthony J. Caputy

Lumbar Spine

161. Lumbar Microdiscectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Bradley S. Duhon•Meic H. Schmidt

162. Minimally Invasive Lumbar Microdiscectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Luis M. Tumialan

163. Management of Far Lateral Lumbar Disc HerniationsXXX

Nancy E. Epstein

164. Lumbar Spinal Arthroplasty: Clinical Experiences of Motion PreservationXXX

Fred H. Geisler

165. Management of Degenerative Lumbar Stenosis and SpondylolisthesisXXX

Benjamin Blondel•Shaun Xavier•Thomas Errico

166. Posterior Lumbar Fusion by Open Technique: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Ali Bydon•Hormuzdiyar H. Dasenbrock•Ian Suk

167. Percutaneous Placement of Lumbar Pedicle Screws: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Daniel C. Lu•Kevin T. Foley

168. Dynamic Stabilization of the Lumbar Spine: Indications and TechniquesXXX

William Welch•Boyle C. Cheng•Tariq E. Awad•M. Mason Macenski

169. Posterior Lumbar Interbody FusionXXX

M. Yashar S. Kalani•Mark Garrett•Nicholas Theodore

170. Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Basheal M. Agrawal•Daniel Resnick

171. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•John C. Liu•Christopher Ames•Frank L. Acosta

172. Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Yi Lu•Judith M. Wong•John H. Chi

173. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Clifford J. Eskey

Spine Trauma

174. Management of Injuries of the Cervical Spine and Spinal CordXXX

Daniel M. Sciubba•James S. Harrop

175. Transoral Approaches to the Cervical SpineXXX

Wesley Hsu•Jean-Paul Wolinsky

176. Atlantoaxial Instability and StabilizationXXX

Jean-Paul Wolinsky•Reza Yassari

177. Stabilization of the Subaxial Cervical Spine (C3–C7)XXX

Mehmet Zileli

178. Thoracolumbar Anterolateral and Posterior StabilizationXXX

Harel Arzi•Paul M. Arnold

179. Management of Sacral FracturesXXX

Carlo Bellabarba•Thomas A. Schildhauer•Jens R. Chapman

180. Management of Penetrating Injuries to the SpineXXX

Michelle J. Clarke•Raj Narayan•Timothy F. Witham

Congenital and Developmental Spinal Abnormalities

181. Craniovertebral Abnormalities and Their Neurosurgical ManagementXXX

Arnold Menezes•Timothy Lindley

182. Management of Chiari Malformations and SyringomyeliaXXX

John Heiss•Edward H. Oldfield

183. Management of Occult Spinal Dysraphism in AdultsXXX

R. Shane Tubbs•W. Jerry Oakes

184. Neurologic Problems of the Spine in AchondroplasiaXXX

Benjamin S. Carson•Mari Groves•Reza Yassari

Spinal Deformity

185. Management of Degenerative ScoliosisXXX

Daniel M. Sciubba

Spine Tumors

186. Surgical Management of Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors in AdultsXXX

Michael Bruneau•Jacques Brotchi

187. Intradural Extramedullary TumorsXXX

Paul McCormick

188. Management of Spinal Cord Tumors and Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

Nirit Weiss•Joshua Bederson•Kalmon Post

189. Management of Cauda Equina TumorsXXX

Françoise Lapierre•Antoine Listrat•Philippe Rigoard•Michel Wager

190. Management of Primary Malignant Tumors of the Osseous SpineXXX

Alessandro Gasbarrini•Stefano Bandiera•Luca Amendola•Joseph Schwab•Stefano Boriani

191. Surgical Approaches to the Cervicothoracic JunctionXXX

Richard G. Fessler•Daniel H. Kim

192. Surgery for Metastatic Spine DiseaseXXX

Daniel M. Sciubba•Ziya l. Gokaslan

193. Surgical Resection of Sacral TumorsXXX

Ziya L. Gokaslan•Wesley Hsu

Specific Complications of Spine Surgery

194. Surgical Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leakage after Spinal SurgeryXXX

Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•Ali Shirzadi•Frank L. Acosta

Section Ten

Surgical Management of the Peripheral Nervous System

195. Peripheral Nerve InjuryXXX

Adam M. Sonabend•Patricia Smith•Jason H. Huang•Christopher Winfree

196. Imaging for Peripheral Nerve DisordersXXX

Aaron G. Filler

197. Management of Adult Brachial Plexus InjuriesXXX

Kathleen Khu•Rajiv Midha•Shimon Rochkind

198. Nerve Transfers: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Manish S. Sharma•Allen T. Bishop•Alexander Y. Shin•Robert J. Spinner

199. Management of Median Nerve CompressionXXX

Nathan J. Ranalli•Kartik G. Krishnan•Eric L. Zager

200. Management of Ulnar Nerve CompressionXXX

Gaurav Gupta•Allen Maniker

201. Management of Entrapment NeuropathiesXXX

Marco Sinisi

202. Management of Nerve Sheath Tumors Involving the SpineXXX

Faiz Ahmad•Allan Levi

203. Peripheral Nerve Tumors of the ExtremitiesXXX

Michael J. Dorsi•Allan J. Belzberg

204. Management of Cranial Nerve InjuriesXXX

Khaled M. Aziz•Alexander K. Yu•Douglas Chen•Raymond F. Sekula, Jr.

205. Management of Thoracic Outlet SyndromeXXX

Shimon Rochkind•Eric L. Zager

206. Nerve-Grafting Procedures for Birth-Related Peripheral Nerve InjuriesXXX

Martijn J. A. MalessyWillem Pondaag

Details

No. of pages:
2592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416068396
eBook ISBN:
9780323248501

About the Author

Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa

Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa has edited several books including Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Controversies in Neuro-Oncology: Best Evidence Medicine for Brain Tumor Surgery, and Video Atlas of Neurosurgery: Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery, and Neural Stem Cells (An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics). He has clinical expertise in Neuro-Oncology, tumor surgery, and is a world authority on these aspects of Neuro-Oncology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chair of Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL, USA

Reviews

"Written by an international team of 380 specialists, the fifth edition of this textbook now consists of 168 chapters in two large volumes, with about one fifth of the material new to this edition and the balance reviewed for currency. The chapters feature introductory material about the history of the technique, followed by clearly presented treatment of
the various surgical techniques, non-surgical treatments, complications, outcomes, and a full list of references. The volumes are heavily illustrated with b&w plates and a group of color plates. Among the major subject areas are trauma, anterior skull base, brain tumors, new technologies, posterior fossa tumors, and surgical management of infections." -- SciTech Book News, March 2006

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.