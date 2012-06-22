Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques 2-Volume Set

Contents

Volume 1

Surgical Navigation with Intraoperative Imaging: Special Operating Room Concepts Arya Nabavi•Andreas M. Stark•Lutz Dörner•H. Maximilian Mehdorn Section One Surgical Management of Brain and Skull Base Tumors Intra-Axial Brain Tumors Functional Tractography, Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Intraoperative Integration of Modalities, and Neuronavigation Jonathan A. Hyam•Alexander L. Green•Erlick A.C. Pereira Intraoperative Neurophysiology: A Tool to Prevent and/or Document Intraoperative Injury to the Nervous System Vedran Deletis•Francesco Sala Gamma Knife Surgery for Cerebral Vascular Malformations and Tumors Chun-Po Yen•Ladislau Steiner Cortical and Subcortical Brain Mapping Hugues Duffau Chemotherapy for Brain Tumors Manmeet S. Ahluwalia Current Surgical Management of High-Grade Gliomas Ray M. Chu•Keith L. Black Surgical Management of Low-Grade Gliomas Lorenzo Bello•Francesco Dimeco•Giuseppe Casaceli•Sergio Maria Gaini Management of Recurrent Gliomas Griffith R. Harsh IV Tumors in Eloquent Areas of Brain Mark A. Pichelmann•FREDERIC B. Meyer Management of Primary Central Nervous System Lymphomas Camilo E. Fadul•Pamela Ely Surgical Management of Brain Stem Tumors in Adults James L. Frazier•George I. Jallo Cerebellar Tumors in Adults Laura B. Ngwenya•Mirza N. Baig•Manish K. Aghi•E. Antonio Chiocca Surgical Management of Cerebral Metastases TIMOTHY SIU•Frederick F. Lang Pituitary and Parapituitary Tumors Multimodal Assessment of Pituitary and Parasellar Lesions T. Brooks Vaughan•Lewis S. Blevins•Michael S. Vaphiades•Gary S. Wand Medical Management of Hormone-Secreting Pituitary Tumors Nestoras Mathioudakis•Roberto Salvatori Growth Hormone–Secreting Tumors Carrie R. Muh•Adriana G. Ioachimescu•Nelson M. Oyesiku Prolactinomas James K. Liu•Mark D. Krieger•Arun P. Amar•William T. Couldwell•Martin H. Weiss Cushing's Disease Joseph Watson•Edward H. Oldfield Endocrinologically Silent Pituitary Tumors Paolo Cappabianca•Felice Esposito•Luigi M. Cavallo•Annamaria Colao Endoscopic Endonasal Pituitary and Skull Base Surgery David H. Jho•Diana H. Jho•Hae-Dong Jho Transcranial Surgery for Pituitary Macroadenomas Pablo F. Recinos•C. Rory Goodwin•Henry Brem•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa Craniopharyngiomas Philip V. TheodosopoUlos•Michael E. Sughrue•Michael W. McDermott Endoscopic Endonasal Approach for Craniopharyngiomas Daniel M. Prevedello•Domenico Solari•Ricardo L. Carrau•Paul Gardner•Amin B. Kassam Arachnoid, Suprasellar, and Rathke's Cleft Cysts Dieter Hellwig•Wuttipong Tirakotai•Vincenzo Paterno•Christoph Kappus Intraventricular Tumors Surgical Approaches to Lateral and Third Ventricular Tumors Toral R. Patel•Grahame C. Gould•Joachim M. Baehring•Joseph M. Piepmeier Transcallosal Surgery of Lesions Affecting the Third Ventricle: Basic Principles Alexander Taghva•Charles Y. Liu•Michael L. J. Apuzzo Endoscopic Approach to Intraventricular Brain Tumors Jeffrey P. Greenfield•Mark M. Souweidane•Theodore H. Schwartz Management of Pineal Region Tumors Jeffrey N. Bruce Management of Tumors of the Fourth Ventricle Jonathan Miller•Alia Hdeib•Alan Cohen Extra-Axial and Posterior Tumors Surgical Management of Parasagittal and Convexity Meningiomas Ashok R. Asthagiri•Russell R. Lonser Surgical Approach to Falcine Meningiomas Eric C. Chang•Fredrick G. Barker II•William T. Curry Surgical Management of Midline Anterior Skull Base Meningiomas Matthias Kirsch•Dietmar Krex•Gabriele Schackert Supraorbital Approach Variants for Intracranial Tumors Rodrigo Ramos-Zúñiga•Shaan M. Raza•Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa Surgical Management of Sphenoid Wing Meningiomas Gerardo Guinto Spheno-Orbital Meningioma John R. Floyd•Franco DeMonte Tumors Involving the Cavernous Sinus John Diaz Day•Dong Xia Feng•Takanori Fukushima Surgery for Trigeminal Neurinomas Takeshi Kawase Surgical Management of Petroclival Meningiomas Khaled M. Aziz•Sebastien Froelich•Sanjay Bhatia•Alexander K. Yu•Albino Bricolo•Todd Hillman•Raymond F. Sekula, Jr. Surgical Management of Lesions of the Clivus Giulio Maira•Francesco Doglietto•Roberto Pallini Surgical Management of Posterior Fossa Meningiomas Beejal Y. Amin•Samuel Ryu•Jack P. Rock Surgical Management of Tumors of the Foramen Magnum Jose Alberto Landeiro•Roberto Leal Silveira•Cassius Vinícius Corrêa Dos Reis Surgical Management of Tumors of the Jugular Foramen James K. Liu•Gaurav Gupta• Lana D. Christiano•Takanori Fukushima Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors Suboccipital Retrosigmoid Surgical Approach for Vestibular Schwannoma (Acoustic Neuroma) Robert L. Martuza Translabyrinthine Approach to Vestibular Schwannomas Lars Poulsgaard Transtemporal Approaches to Posterior Cranial Fossa Frank D. Vrionis•Kamran V. Aghayev•Gale Gardner•Jon H. Robertson•Jason A. Brodkey Surgical Management of Neurofibromatosis Types 1 and 2 James H. Tonsgard•Bakhtiar Yamini•David M. Frim Hearing Prosthetics: Surgical Techniques Wade W. Chien•Howard Francis•John K. Niparko Lesions at the Skull Base Multimodal Treatment of Orbital Tumors Shaan M. Raza•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa•Prem S. Subramanian Surgical Approaches to the Orbit Uta Schick•Andreas Unterberg Anterior Midline Approaches to the Skull Base Ivo P. Janecka•Silloo B. Kapadia Orbitozygomatic Infratemporal Approach to Parasellar Meningiomas Kenji Ohata•Takeo Goto Section Two Operative Techniques in Pediatric Neurosurgery Methods for Cerebrospinal Fluid Diversion in Pediatric Hydrocephalus: From Shunt to Scope Aabir Chakraborty•James M. Drake•Benjamin C. Warf Posterior Fossa Tumors in the Pediatric Population: Multidisciplinary Management Tae-Young Jung•James T. Rutka Supratentorial Tumors in the Pediatric Population: Multidisciplinary Management Chetan Bettegowda•Linda C. Chen•Vivek A. Mehta•George I. Jallo•James T. Rutka Mapping, Disconnection, and Resective Surgery in Pediatric Epilepsy Brent O'Neill•Jeffrey G. Ojemann•Matthew Smyth•Johannes Schramm Surgical Decision-Making and Treatment Options for Chiari Malformations in Children Todd C. Hankinson•R. Shane Tubbs•W. Jerry Oakes Fetal Surgery for Open Neural Tube Defects Nalin Gupta Surgical Management of Spinal Dysraphism James B. Mitchell•Dachling Pang Revascularization Techniques in Pediatric Cerebrovascular Disorders Edward Smith•R. Michael Scott Management of Pediatric Severe Traumatic Brain Injury Jotham Manwaring•P. David Adelson Contemporary Dorsal Rhizotomy Surgery for the Treatment of Spasticity in Childhood Doniel Drazin•Kurtis Auguste•Moise Danielpour Instrumentation and Stabilization of the Pediatric Spine: Technical Nuances and Age-Specific Considerations Joshua J. Chern•Katherine Relyea•Andrew Jea Methods of Cranial Vault Reconstruction for Craniosynostosis Jose Hinojosa Section Three Vascular Diseases Open Treatment Surgical Management of the Extracranial Carotid Artery Disease Markus Bookland•Christopher M. Loftus Management of Dissections of the Carotid and Vertebral Arteries Gregory J. Velat•Brian L. Hoh•Christopher S. Ogilvy Management of Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms Vikram V. Nayar•Kai Frerichs•Arthur L. Day Surgical Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage Manish K. Aghi•Christopher S. Ogilvy•Bob S. Carter Surgical Management of Cerebellar Stroke—Hemorrhage and Infarction Vikram V. Nayar•Arthur L. Day Surgical Treatment of Moyamoya Disease in Adults Leonidas M. Quintana Surgical Treatment of Paraclinoid Aneurysms Edgar Nathal•Gabriel Castillo Surgical Management of Posterior Communicating, Anterior Choroidal, Carotid Bifurcation Aneurysms Kyriakos Papadimitriou•Judy Huang Surgical Management of Anterior Communicating and Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysms Michael T. Lawton•Zaman Mirzadeh Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery Martin Lehecka•Reza Dashti•Jaakko Rinne•Rossana Romani•Riku Kivisaari•Mika Niemelä•Juha Hernesniemi Surgical Management of Terminal Basilar and Posterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysms Scott Y. Rahimi•Mark J. Dannenbaum•C. MICHAEL Cawley•Daniel L. Barrow Surgical Management of Midbasilar and Lower Basilar Aneurysms Nader Sanai•Alim Mitha•Robert F. Spetzler Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Vertebral and Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery Complex Helmut Bertalanffy•Ludwig Benes•Stefan Heinze•Wuttipong Tirakotai•ulrich sure Far Lateral Approach and Transcondylar and Supracondylar Extensions for Aneurysms of the Vertebrobasilar Junction Mohamed Samy Elhammady•Eric C. Peterson•Roberto C. Heros•Jacques J. Morcos Surgical Management of Cranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Mohsen Javadpour•M. Christopher Wallace Surgical Management of Cavernous Malformations of the Nervous System Anoop P. Patel•Sepideh Amin-Hanjani•Christopher S. Ogilvy Surgical Management of Infratentorial Arteriovenous Malformations TomÁs GArzÓn-Muvdi•Gustavo Pradilla•Kimon Bekelis•Philippe Gailloud•Rafael J. Tamargo Surgical Management of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations Edgardo Spagnuolo Endovascular Treatment Endovascular Management of Intracranial Aneurysms Joseph J. Gemmete•Aditya S. Pandey•Neeraj Chaudhary•B. Gregory Thompson, JR. Endovascular Treatment of Stroke Kyle M. Fargen•Gregory J. Velat•Michael F. Waters•Brian L. Hoh•J. Mocco Endovascular Treatment of Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations Rohan Chitale•Pascal M. Jabbour•L. Fernando Gonzalez•Robert H. Rosenwasser•Stavropoula I. Tjoumakaris Endovascular Treatment of Intracranial Occlusive Disease Sabareesh K. Natarajan•Alexander A. Khalessi•Yuval Karmon•Adnan H. Siddiqui•L. Nelson Hopkins•Elad I. Levy Endovascular Treatment of Extracranial Occlusive Disease henry moyle•Aman Patel Embolization of Tumors: Brain, Head, Neck, and Spine Yin C. Hu•C. Benjamin Newman•Cameron G. McDougall•Felipe C. Albuquerque Endovascular Management of Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas

Geoffrey P. Colby•Alexandra R. Paul•Elisa F. Ciceri•Alexander L. Coon

91. Endovascular Management of Spinal Vascular Malformations

Anitha Nimmagadda•Rudy J. Rahme•Ali Shaibani•Guilherme Dabus•Bernard R. Bendok

92. Endovascular Treatment of Head and Neck Bleeding

Alexandros D. Zouzias•Paul Schmitt•Chirag D. Gandhi•Charles J. Prestigiacomo

93. Imaging Evaluation and Endovascular Treatment of Vasospasm

James Chen•Sudhir Kathuria•Dheeraj Gandhi

Section Four

Hydrocephalus

94. Surgical Management of Hydrocephalus in the AdultXXX

David M. Frim•Richard Penn•Maureen Lacy

95. Adult Pseudotumor Cerebri SyndromeXXX

Sachin Batra•Abhay Moghekar•David Solomon•Ari Blitz•Diego San Millán Ruíz•Philippe Gailloud•Prem Subramanian•Neil R. Miller•Daniele Rigamonti

96. Endoscopic Third VentriculostomyXXX

Pablo F. Recinos•George I. Jallo•Violette Renard Recinos

97. Management of Shunt InfectionsXXX

Claudio Yampolsky•Pablo Ajler

Section Five

Stereotactic Radiosurgery

Interstitial and LINAC-Radiosurgery for Brain MetastasesXXX

Guido Nikkhah•Jaroslaw Maciaczyk•Thomas Reithmeier•Michael Trippel•Marcus O. Pinsker

99. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal NeuralgiaXXX

Pablo F. Recinos•Trang Nguyen•Michael Lim

100. CyberKnife Radiosurgery for Spinal NeoplasmsXXX

Robert E. Lieberson•Ake Hansasuta•Robert Dodd•Steven D. Chang•John R. Adler, Jr.

101. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Pituitary AdenomasXXX

Daniel Q. Sun•Sachin Batra•Juan Jackson•Roberto Salvatori•Daniele Rigamonti

102. Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery in the Management of CraniopharyngiomasXXX

Anand Veeravagu•Marco Lee•Bowen Jiang•John R. Adler, Jr.•Steven D. Chang

103. Vestibular Schwannomas: The Role of Stereotactic RadiosurgeryXXX

Douglas Kondziolka•L. Dade Lunsford•Ajay Niranjan•Hideyuki Kano•John C. Flickinger

104. Stereotactic Radiosurgery MeningiomasXXX

Massimo Gerosa•Bruno Zanotti•Angela Verlicchi•Antonio Nicolato

105. Role of Gamma Knife Radiosurgery in the Management of Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

Ramiro Del-VallE•Marco Zenteno

106. Radiation Therapy of EpilepsyXXX

Ellen Air•Nicholas M. Barbaro

107. Gamma Surgery for Functional DisordersXXX

Chun-Po Yen•Ladislau Steiner

Volume TwoSection Six

Functional Neurosurgery

Surgical Management of Medically Intractable Epilepsy

108. Presurgical Evaluation for Epilepsy Including Intracranial ElectrodesXXX

Ana Luisa Velasco•Francisco Velasco•Bernardo Boleaga•José María NÚñez•David Trejo

109. Temporal Lobe Operations in Intractable EpilepsyXXX

Sameer A. Sheth•Matthew K. Mian•Emad N. Eskandar•G. Rees Cosgrove

110. Surgical Management of Extratemporal Lobe EpilepsyXXX

Erlick A.C. Pereira•Alexander L. Green

111. Multilobar Resection and Hemispherectomy in Epilepsy SurgeryXXX

Massimo Cossu•Francesco Cardinale•Laura Castana•Giorgio Lo Russo

112. Corpus Callosotomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Edward F. Chang•Nathan C. Rowland•Nicholas M. Barbaro

113. Treatment of Intractable Epilepsy by Electrical Stimulation of the Vagus NerveXXX

Joseph R. Madsen

Surgical Management of Psychiatric and Movement Disorders

114. Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders: Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, and DystoniaXXX

Louis A. Whitworth•Kim J. Burchiel

115. Cervical Dystonia and Spasmodic Torticollis: Indications and TechniquesXXX

John Yianni•Dipankar Nandi•Tipu Aziz

116. Novel Targets in Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement DisordersXXX

Steven Ojemann•Oszkar Szentirmai•Gidon Felsen

117. Molecular Therapies for Movement DisordersXXX

Michael J. Nanaszko•Michael G. Kaplitt

118. Cingulotomy for Intractable Psychiatric IllnessXXX

Patrick Schweder•G. Rees Cosgrove

119. Deep Brain Stimulation for Intractable Psychiatric IllnessXXX

Paul S. Larson•Philip A. Starr

120. Brain–Computer Interfacing Prospects and Technical AspectsXXX

Roy Bakay

121. Thoracoscopic Sympathectomy for HyperhidrosisXXX

Subu N. Magge•John F. Morrison

122. Surgery for Intractable SpasticityXXX

Marc Sindou•Patrick Mertens

Surgical Management of Intractable Pain

123. Retrogasserian Glycerol Rhizolysis in Trigeminal NeuralgiaXXX

Bengt Linderoth•Göran Lind

124. Percutaneous Stereotactic Rhizotomy in the Treatment of Intractable Facial PainXXX

John M. Tew, Jr.•Chad J. Morgan•Andrew W. Grande

125. Neurovascular Decompression in Cranial Nerves V, VII, IX, and XXXX

Russell R. Lonser•Ronald I. Apfelbaum

126. Deep Brain Stimulation for PainXXX

Patrick Senatus•Daniel Condit

127. Mesencephalic Tractotomy and Anterolateral Cordotomy for Intractable PainXXX

Kostas N. Fountas•Eftychia Z. Kapsalaki•Joseph R. Smith

128. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic PainXXX

Richard B. North•Bengt Linderoth

129. Spinal Cord Stimulation and Intraspinal Infusions for PainXXX

Gilbert J. Fanciullo•Perry A. Ball

130. Dorsal Root Entry Zone LesionsXXX

Kevin Cahill•Allan J. Belzberg•William S. Anderson

131. Motor Cortex Stimulation for Intractable Facial PainXXX

Sameer A. Sheth•Matthew K. Mian•Bradley R. Buchbinder•Emad N. Eskandar

Section Seven

Trauma

132. Perioperative Management of Severe Traumatic Brain Injury in AdultsXXX

Ramesh Grandhi•David O. Okonkwo

133. Surgical Management of Severe Closed Head Injury in AdultsXXX

José María Pascual•Ruth Prieto

134. Management of Penetrating and Blast Injuries of the Nervous SystemXXX

Richard J. Teff

135. Decompressive Craniectomy for Traumatic Brain InjuryXXX

Matthew B. Potts•Michael E. Sughrue•Shirley I. Stiver•Lawrence H. Pitts•Geoffrey T. Manley

136. Management of Skull Base TraumaXXX

Shirley I. Stiver

137. Surgical Management of Chronic Subdural Hematoma in AdultsXXX

Thomas Santarius•Angelos G. Kolias•Peter J. Hutchinson

138. Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid LeaksXXX

Kofi Boahene•teodoro Forcht Dagi•Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa

139. Principles of Scalp Surgery and Surgical Management of Major Defects of ScalpXXX

Gaby D. Doumit•Alexandra Schmidek•Michael J. Yaremchuk

140. Surgical Management of Major Skull Defects and Potential ComplicationsXXX

Shih-Shan Lang•M. Sean Grady

141. Management of Traumatic Intracranial AneurysmsXXX

Giuseppe Talamonti•Giuseppe D’Aliberti•Massimo Collice

142. Management of Penetrating Brain InjuryXXX

J. Kent Werner, Jr.•Rocco Armonda•Geoffrey T. Manley•Guy Rosenthal

Section Eight

Surgical Management of Nervous System Infections

143. Management of Suppurative Intracranial InfectionsXXX

Rachel Grossman•Henry H. Schmidek•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa

144. Management of Infections After CraniotomyXXX

GÖran C. Blomstedt•Kari Sammalkorpi

145. Spinal Infections: Vertebral Osteomyelitis and Spinal Epidural AbscessXXX

Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•Ali Shirzadi•Paula Eboli•Debraj Mukherjee•Frank L. Acosta

146. Neurosurgical Management of HIV-Related Focal Brain LesionsXXX

Marlon S. Mathews•E. Thomas Chappell

147. Management of NeurocysticercosisXXX

Rodrigo Ramos-Zúñiga•Tomás Garzón-Muvdi

148. Management of Tuberculous Infections of the Nervous SystemXXX

Rana Patir•Ravi Bhatia

149. Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous SystemXXX

Rewati Raman Sharma•Sanjay J. Pawar•Santosh D. Lad•Ganpati Prasad Mishra•Audumbar Shantaram Netalkar•Shrikant Rege

150. Management of Intracranial Aneurysms Caused by InfectionXXX

Bradley A. Gross•Ning Lin•Rose Du

Section Nine

Neurosurgical Management of Spinal Disorders

Degenerative Spine Disorder

Cervical Spine

151. Treatment Evolution in Management of Cervical Disc DiseaseXXX

Marcus C. Korinth

152. Anterior Cervical Foraminotomy (Jho Procedure): Microscopic or EndoscopicXXX

David H. Jho•Diana H. Jho•Hae-Dong Jho

153. Minimally Invasive Posterior Cervical Foraminotomy and MicrodiscectomyXXX

Girish K. Hiremath•Mick J. Perez-Cruet

154. Disc Replacement Technologies in the Cervical and Lumbar SpineXXX

Ronan M. Dardis•Amar Saxena•Amjad Shad•Bhupal Chitnavis•Richard Gullan

155. Anterior Approaches for Multilevel Cervical SpondylosisXXX

Atul Goel•FRANCESCO CACCIOLA

156. Management of Cervical Spondylotic MyelopathyXXX

Michael P. Steinmetz•Rick J. Placide•Edward C. Benzel•Ajit A. Krishnaney

157. Cervical Laminoplasty: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Christopher M. Boxell•David G. Malone•Mitchell Martineau

158. Circumferential Cervical Spinal FusionXXX

Thomas B. Ducker•Timothy G. Burke

Thoracic Spine

159. Surgical Techniques in the Management of Thoracic Disc HerniationsXXX

Nathan E. Simmons

160. Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Discectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Joshua M. Ammerman•Anthony J. Caputy

Lumbar Spine

161. Lumbar Microdiscectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Bradley S. Duhon•Meic H. Schmidt

162. Minimally Invasive Lumbar Microdiscectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Luis M. Tumialan

163. Management of Far Lateral Lumbar Disc HerniationsXXX

Nancy E. Epstein

164. Lumbar Spinal Arthroplasty: Clinical Experiences of Motion PreservationXXX

Fred H. Geisler

165. Management of Degenerative Lumbar Stenosis and SpondylolisthesisXXX

Benjamin Blondel•Shaun Xavier•Thomas Errico

166. Posterior Lumbar Fusion by Open Technique: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Ali Bydon•Hormuzdiyar H. Dasenbrock•Ian Suk

167. Percutaneous Placement of Lumbar Pedicle Screws: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Daniel C. Lu•Kevin T. Foley

168. Dynamic Stabilization of the Lumbar Spine: Indications and TechniquesXXX

William Welch•Boyle C. Cheng•Tariq E. Awad•M. Mason Macenski

169. Posterior Lumbar Interbody FusionXXX

M. Yashar S. Kalani•Mark Garrett•Nicholas Theodore

170. Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Basheal M. Agrawal•Daniel Resnick

171. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•John C. Liu•Christopher Ames•Frank L. Acosta

172. Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Yi Lu•Judith M. Wong•John H. Chi

173. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Clifford J. Eskey

Spine Trauma

174. Management of Injuries of the Cervical Spine and Spinal CordXXX

Daniel M. Sciubba•James S. Harrop

175. Transoral Approaches to the Cervical SpineXXX

Wesley Hsu•Jean-Paul Wolinsky

176. Atlantoaxial Instability and StabilizationXXX

Jean-Paul Wolinsky•Reza Yassari

177. Stabilization of the Subaxial Cervical Spine (C3–C7)XXX

Mehmet Zileli

178. Thoracolumbar Anterolateral and Posterior StabilizationXXX

Harel Arzi•Paul M. Arnold

179. Management of Sacral FracturesXXX

Carlo Bellabarba•Thomas A. Schildhauer•Jens R. Chapman

180. Management of Penetrating Injuries to the SpineXXX

Michelle J. Clarke•Raj Narayan•Timothy F. Witham

Congenital and Developmental Spinal Abnormalities

181. Craniovertebral Abnormalities and Their Neurosurgical ManagementXXX

Arnold Menezes•Timothy Lindley

182. Management of Chiari Malformations and SyringomyeliaXXX

John Heiss•Edward H. Oldfield

183. Management of Occult Spinal Dysraphism in AdultsXXX

R. Shane Tubbs•W. Jerry Oakes

184. Neurologic Problems of the Spine in AchondroplasiaXXX

Benjamin S. Carson•Mari Groves•Reza Yassari

Spinal Deformity

185. Management of Degenerative ScoliosisXXX

Daniel M. Sciubba

Spine Tumors

186. Surgical Management of Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors in AdultsXXX

Michael Bruneau•Jacques Brotchi

187. Intradural Extramedullary TumorsXXX

Paul McCormick

188. Management of Spinal Cord Tumors and Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX

Nirit Weiss•Joshua Bederson•Kalmon Post

189. Management of Cauda Equina TumorsXXX

Françoise Lapierre•Antoine Listrat•Philippe Rigoard•Michel Wager

190. Management of Primary Malignant Tumors of the Osseous SpineXXX

Alessandro Gasbarrini•Stefano Bandiera•Luca Amendola•Joseph Schwab•Stefano Boriani

191. Surgical Approaches to the Cervicothoracic JunctionXXX

Richard G. Fessler•Daniel H. Kim

192. Surgery for Metastatic Spine DiseaseXXX

Daniel M. Sciubba•Ziya l. Gokaslan

193. Surgical Resection of Sacral TumorsXXX

Ziya L. Gokaslan•Wesley Hsu

Specific Complications of Spine Surgery

194. Surgical Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leakage after Spinal SurgeryXXX

Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•Ali Shirzadi•Frank L. Acosta

Section Ten

Surgical Management of the Peripheral Nervous System

195. Peripheral Nerve InjuryXXX

Adam M. Sonabend•Patricia Smith•Jason H. Huang•Christopher Winfree

196. Imaging for Peripheral Nerve DisordersXXX

Aaron G. Filler

197. Management of Adult Brachial Plexus InjuriesXXX

Kathleen Khu•Rajiv Midha•Shimon Rochkind

198. Nerve Transfers: Indications and TechniquesXXX

Manish S. Sharma•Allen T. Bishop•Alexander Y. Shin•Robert J. Spinner

199. Management of Median Nerve CompressionXXX

Nathan J. Ranalli•Kartik G. Krishnan•Eric L. Zager

200. Management of Ulnar Nerve CompressionXXX

Gaurav Gupta•Allen Maniker

201. Management of Entrapment NeuropathiesXXX

Marco Sinisi

202. Management of Nerve Sheath Tumors Involving the SpineXXX

Faiz Ahmad•Allan Levi

203. Peripheral Nerve Tumors of the ExtremitiesXXX

Michael J. Dorsi•Allan J. Belzberg

204. Management of Cranial Nerve InjuriesXXX

Khaled M. Aziz•Alexander K. Yu•Douglas Chen•Raymond F. Sekula, Jr.

205. Management of Thoracic Outlet SyndromeXXX

Shimon Rochkind•Eric L. Zager

206. Nerve-Grafting Procedures for Birth-Related Peripheral Nerve InjuriesXXX

Martijn J. A. Malessy•Willem Pondaag