Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques 2-Volume Set
6th Edition
Indications, Methods and Results (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Wherever, whenever, or however you need it, unmatched procedural guidance is at your fingertips with the new edition of Schmidek & Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques! Completely revised under the auspices of new editor-chief Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, this comprehensive medical reference examines indications, operative techniques, complications, and results for nearly every neurosurgical procedure. Full-color illustrations, 21 new chapters, internationally-acclaimed contributors, surgical videos, and online access make it a "must have" for today's practitioner.
Key Features
- Hone your skills for virtually every routine and specialized procedure for brain, spinal, and peripheral nerve problems in adult patients.
- Review clinical information on image-guided technologies and infections.
- Easily understand and apply techniques with guidance from more than 1,600 full-color illustrations.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
- Ensuring Patient Safety in Surgery―First Do No Harm1
- Surgical Navigation with Intraoperative Imaging: Special Operating Room ConceptsXXX
- Functional Tractography, Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Intraoperative Integration of Modalities, and NeuronavigationXXX
- Intraoperative Neurophysiology: A Tool to Prevent and/or Document Intraoperative Injury to the Nervous SystemXXX
- Gamma Knife Surgery for Cerebral Vascular Malformations and TumorsXXX
- Cortical and Subcortical Brain MappingXXX
- Chemotherapy for Brain TumorsXXX
- Current Surgical Management of High-Grade GliomasXXX
- Surgical Management of Low-Grade GliomasXXX
- Management of Recurrent GliomasXXX
- Tumors in Eloquent Areas of BrainXXX
- Management of Primary Central Nervous System LymphomasXXX
- Surgical Management of Brain Stem Tumors in AdultsXXX
- Cerebellar Tumors in AdultsXXX
- Surgical Management of Cerebral MetastasesXXX
- Multimodal Assessment of Pituitary and Parasellar LesionsXXX
- Medical Management of Hormone-Secreting Pituitary TumorsXXX
- Growth Hormone–Secreting TumorsXXX
- ProlactinomasXXX
- Cushing’s DiseaseXXX
- Endocrinologically Silent Pituitary TumorsXXX
- Endoscopic Endonasal Pituitary and Skull Base SurgeryXXX
- Transcranial Surgery for Pituitary MacroadenomasXXX
- CraniopharyngiomasXXX
- Endoscopic Endonasal Approach for CraniopharyngiomasXXX
- Arachnoid, Suprasellar, and Rathke’s Cleft CystsXXX
- Surgical Approaches to Lateral and Third Ventricular TumorsXXX
- Transcallosal Surgery of Lesions Affecting the Third Ventricle: Basic PrinciplesXXX
- Endoscopic Approach to Intraventricular Brain TumorsXXX
- Management of Pineal Region TumorsXXX
- Management of Tumors of the Fourth VentricleXXX
- Surgical Management of Parasagittal and Convexity MeningiomasXXX
- Surgical Approach to Falcine MeningiomasXXX
- Surgical Management of Midline Anterior Skull Base MeningiomasXXX
- Supraorbital Approach Variants for Intracranial TumorsXXX
- Surgical Management of Sphenoid Wing MeningiomasXXX
- Spheno-Orbital MeningiomaXXX
- Tumors Involving the Cavernous SinusXXX
- Surgery for Trigeminal NeurinomasXXX
- Surgical Management of Petroclival MeningiomasXXX
- Surgical Management of Lesions of the ClivusXXX
- Surgical Management of Posterior Fossa MeningiomasXXX
- Surgical Management of Tumors of the Foramen MagnumXXX
- Surgical Management of Tumors of the Jugular ForamenXXX
- Suboccipital Retrosigmoid Surgical Approach for Vestibular Schwannoma (Acoustic Neuroma)XXX
- Translabyrinthine Approach to Vestibular SchwannomasXXX
- Transtemporal Approaches to Posterior Cranial FossaXXX
- Surgical Management of Neurofibromatosis Types 1 and 2XXX
- Hearing Prosthetics: Surgical TechniquesXXX
- Multimodal Treatment of Orbital TumorsXXX
- Surgical Approaches to the Orbit603
- Anterior Midline Approaches to the Skull BaseXXX
- Orbitozygomatic Infratemporal Approach to Parasellar MeningiomasXXX
- Methods for Cerebrospinal Fluid Diversion in Pediatric Hydrocephalus: From Shunt to ScopeXXX
- Posterior Fossa Tumors in the Pediatric Population: Multidisciplinary ManagementXXX
- Supratentorial Tumors in the Pediatric Population: Multidisciplinary ManagementXXX
- Mapping, Disconnection, and Resective Surgery in Pediatric EpilepsyXXX
- Surgical Decision-Making and Treatment Options for Chiari Malformations in ChildrenXXX
- Fetal Surgery for Open Neural Tube DefectsXXX
- Surgical Management of Spinal DysraphismXXX
- Revascularization Techniques in Pediatric Cerebrovascular DisordersXXX
- Management of Pediatric Severe Traumatic Brain InjuryXXX
- Contemporary Dorsal Rhizotomy Surgery for the Treatment of Spasticity in ChildhoodXXX
- Instrumentation and Stabilization of the Pediatric Spine: Technical Nuances and Age-Specific ConsiderationsXXX
- Methods of Cranial Vault Reconstruction for CraniosynostosisXXX
- Surgical Management of the Extracranial Carotid Artery DiseaseXXX
- Management of Dissections of the Carotid and Vertebral ArteriesXXX
- Management of Unruptured Intracranial AneurysmsXXX
- Surgical Management of Intracerebral HemorrhageXXX
- Surgical Management of Cerebellar Stroke—Hemorrhage and InfarctionXXX
- Surgical Treatment of Moyamoya Disease in AdultsXXX
- Surgical Treatment of Paraclinoid AneurysmsXXX
- Surgical Management of Posterior Communicating, Anterior Choroidal, Carotid Bifurcation AneurysmsXXX
- Surgical Management of Anterior Communicating and Anterior Cerebral Artery AneurysmsXXX
- Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral ArteryXXX
- Surgical Management of Terminal Basilar and Posterior Cerebral Artery AneurysmsXXX
- Surgical Management of Midbasilar and Lower Basilar AneurysmsXXX
- Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Vertebral and Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery ComplexXXX
- Far Lateral Approach and Transcondylar and Supracondylar Extensions for Aneurysms of the Vertebrobasilar JunctionXXX
- Surgical Management of Cranial Dural Arteriovenous FistulasXXX
- Surgical Management of Cavernous Malformations of the Nervous SystemXXX
- Surgical Management of Infratentorial Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX
- Surgical Management of Cerebral Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX
- Endovascular Management of Intracranial Aneurysms1019
- Endovascular Treatment of StrokeXXX
- Endovascular Treatment of Cerebral Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX
- Endovascular Treatment of Intracranial Occlusive DiseaseXXX
- Endovascular Treatment of Extracranial Occlusive DiseaseXXX
- Embolization of Tumors: Brain, Head, Neck, and SpineXXX
- Endovascular Management of Dural Arteriovenous FistulasXXX
Symeon Missios•Kimon Bekelis• George T. Blike•Kadir Erkmen
Arya Nabavi•Andreas M. Stark•Lutz Dörner•H. Maximilian Mehdorn
Section One
Surgical Management of Brain and Skull Base Tumors
Intra-Axial Brain Tumors
Jonathan A. Hyam•Alexander L. Green•Erlick A.C. Pereira
Vedran Deletis•Francesco Sala
Chun-Po Yen•Ladislau Steiner
Hugues Duffau
Manmeet S. Ahluwalia
Ray M. Chu•Keith L. Black
Lorenzo Bello•Francesco Dimeco•Giuseppe Casaceli•Sergio Maria Gaini
Griffith R. Harsh IV
Mark A. Pichelmann•FREDERIC B. Meyer
Camilo E. Fadul•Pamela Ely
James L. Frazier•George I. Jallo
Laura B. Ngwenya•Mirza N. Baig•Manish K. Aghi•E. Antonio Chiocca
TIMOTHY SIU•Frederick F. Lang
Pituitary and Parapituitary Tumors
T. Brooks Vaughan•Lewis S. Blevins•Michael S. Vaphiades•Gary S. Wand
Nestoras Mathioudakis•Roberto Salvatori
Carrie R. Muh•Adriana G. Ioachimescu•Nelson M. Oyesiku
James K. Liu•Mark D. Krieger•Arun P. Amar•William T. Couldwell•Martin H. Weiss
Joseph Watson•Edward H. Oldfield
Paolo Cappabianca•Felice Esposito•Luigi M. Cavallo•Annamaria Colao
David H. Jho•Diana H. Jho•Hae-Dong Jho
Pablo F. Recinos•C. Rory Goodwin•Henry Brem•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa
Philip V. TheodosopoUlos•Michael E. Sughrue•Michael W. McDermott
Daniel M. Prevedello•Domenico Solari•Ricardo L. Carrau•Paul Gardner•Amin B. Kassam
Dieter Hellwig•Wuttipong Tirakotai•Vincenzo Paterno•Christoph Kappus
Intraventricular Tumors
Toral R. Patel•Grahame C. Gould•Joachim M. Baehring•Joseph M. Piepmeier
Alexander Taghva•Charles Y. Liu•Michael L. J. Apuzzo
Jeffrey P. Greenfield•Mark M. Souweidane•Theodore H. Schwartz
Jeffrey N. Bruce
Jonathan Miller•Alia Hdeib•Alan Cohen
Extra-Axial and Posterior Tumors
Ashok R. Asthagiri•Russell R. Lonser
Eric C. Chang•Fredrick G. Barker II•William T. Curry
Matthias Kirsch•Dietmar Krex•Gabriele Schackert
Rodrigo Ramos-Zúñiga•Shaan M. Raza•Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa
Gerardo Guinto
John R. Floyd•Franco DeMonte
John Diaz Day•Dong Xia Feng•Takanori Fukushima
Takeshi Kawase
Khaled M. Aziz•Sebastien Froelich•Sanjay Bhatia•Alexander K. Yu•Albino Bricolo•Todd Hillman•Raymond F. Sekula, Jr.
Giulio Maira•Francesco Doglietto•Roberto Pallini
Beejal Y. Amin•Samuel Ryu•Jack P. Rock
Jose Alberto Landeiro•Roberto Leal Silveira•Cassius Vinícius Corrêa Dos Reis
James K. Liu•Gaurav Gupta• Lana D. Christiano•Takanori Fukushima
Cerebellopontine Angle Tumors
Robert L. Martuza
Lars Poulsgaard
Frank D. Vrionis•Kamran V. Aghayev•Gale Gardner•Jon H. Robertson•Jason A. Brodkey
James H. Tonsgard•Bakhtiar Yamini•David M. Frim
Wade W. Chien•Howard Francis•John K. Niparko
Lesions at the Skull Base
Shaan M. Raza•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa•Prem S. Subramanian
Uta Schick•Andreas Unterberg
Ivo P. Janecka•Silloo B. Kapadia
Kenji Ohata•Takeo Goto
Section Two
Operative Techniques in Pediatric Neurosurgery
Aabir Chakraborty•James M. Drake•Benjamin C. Warf
Tae-Young Jung•James T. Rutka
Chetan Bettegowda•Linda C. Chen•Vivek A. Mehta•George I. Jallo•James T. Rutka
Brent O’Neill•Jeffrey G. Ojemann•Matthew Smyth•Johannes Schramm
Todd C. Hankinson•R. Shane Tubbs•W. Jerry Oakes
Nalin Gupta
James B. Mitchell•Dachling Pang
Edward Smith•R. Michael Scott
Jotham Manwaring•P. David Adelson
Doniel Drazin•Kurtis Auguste•Moise Danielpour
Joshua J. Chern•Katherine Relyea•Andrew Jea
Jose Hinojosa
Section Three
Vascular Diseases
Open Treatment
Markus Bookland•Christopher M. Loftus
Gregory J. Velat•Brian L. Hoh•Christopher S. Ogilvy
Vikram V. Nayar•Kai Frerichs•Arthur L. Day
Manish K. Aghi•Christopher S. Ogilvy•Bob S. Carter
Vikram V. Nayar•Arthur L. Day
Leonidas M. Quintana
Edgar Nathal•Gabriel Castillo
Kyriakos Papadimitriou•Judy Huang
Michael T. Lawton•Zaman Mirzadeh
Martin Lehecka•Reza Dashti•Jaakko Rinne•Rossana Romani•Riku Kivisaari•Mika Niemelä•Juha Hernesniemi
Scott Y. Rahimi•Mark J. Dannenbaum•C. MICHAEL Cawley•Daniel L. Barrow
Nader Sanai•Alim Mitha•Robert F. Spetzler
Helmut Bertalanffy•Ludwig Benes•Stefan Heinze•Wuttipong Tirakotai•ulrich sure
Mohamed Samy Elhammady•Eric C. Peterson•Roberto C. Heros•Jacques J. Morcos
Mohsen Javadpour•M. Christopher Wallace
Anoop P. Patel•Sepideh Amin-Hanjani•Christopher S. Ogilvy
TomÁs GArzÓn-Muvdi•Gustavo Pradilla•Kimon Bekelis•Philippe Gailloud•Rafael J. Tamargo
Edgardo Spagnuolo
Endovascular Treatment
Joseph J. Gemmete•Aditya S. Pandey•Neeraj Chaudhary•B. Gregory Thompson, JR.
Kyle M. Fargen•Gregory J. Velat•Michael F. Waters•Brian L. Hoh•J. Mocco
Rohan Chitale•Pascal M. Jabbour•L. Fernando Gonzalez•Robert H. Rosenwasser•Stavropoula I. Tjoumakaris
Sabareesh K. Natarajan•Alexander A. Khalessi•Yuval Karmon•Adnan H. Siddiqui•L. Nelson Hopkins•Elad I. Levy
henry moyle•Aman Patel
Yin C. Hu•C. Benjamin Newman•Cameron G. McDougall•Felipe C. Albuquerque
Geoffrey P. Colby•Alexandra R. Paul•Elisa F. Ciceri•Alexander L. Coon
91. Endovascular Management of Spinal Vascular MalformationsXXX
Anitha Nimmagadda•Rudy J. Rahme•Ali Shaibani•Guilherme Dabus•Bernard R. Bendok
92. Endovascular Treatment of Head and Neck BleedingXXX
Alexandros D. Zouzias•Paul Schmitt•Chirag D. Gandhi•Charles J. Prestigiacomo
93. Imaging Evaluation and Endovascular Treatment of VasospasmXXX
James Chen•Sudhir Kathuria•Dheeraj Gandhi
Section Four
Hydrocephalus
94. Surgical Management of Hydrocephalus in the AdultXXX
David M. Frim•Richard Penn•Maureen Lacy
95. Adult Pseudotumor Cerebri SyndromeXXX
Sachin Batra•Abhay Moghekar•David Solomon•Ari Blitz•Diego San Millán Ruíz•Philippe Gailloud•Prem Subramanian•Neil R. Miller•Daniele Rigamonti
96. Endoscopic Third VentriculostomyXXX
Pablo F. Recinos•George I. Jallo•Violette Renard Recinos
97. Management of Shunt InfectionsXXX
Claudio Yampolsky•Pablo Ajler
Section Five
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- Interstitial and LINAC-Radiosurgery for Brain MetastasesXXX
Guido Nikkhah•Jaroslaw Maciaczyk•Thomas Reithmeier•Michael Trippel•Marcus O. Pinsker
99. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal NeuralgiaXXX
Pablo F. Recinos•Trang Nguyen•Michael Lim
100. CyberKnife Radiosurgery for Spinal NeoplasmsXXX
Robert E. Lieberson•Ake Hansasuta•Robert Dodd•Steven D. Chang•John R. Adler, Jr.
101. Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Pituitary AdenomasXXX
Daniel Q. Sun•Sachin Batra•Juan Jackson•Roberto Salvatori•Daniele Rigamonti
102. Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery in the Management of CraniopharyngiomasXXX
Anand Veeravagu•Marco Lee•Bowen Jiang•John R. Adler, Jr.•Steven D. Chang
103. Vestibular Schwannomas: The Role of Stereotactic RadiosurgeryXXX
Douglas Kondziolka•L. Dade Lunsford•Ajay Niranjan•Hideyuki Kano•John C. Flickinger
104. Stereotactic Radiosurgery MeningiomasXXX
Massimo Gerosa•Bruno Zanotti•Angela Verlicchi•Antonio Nicolato
105. Role of Gamma Knife Radiosurgery in the Management of Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX
Ramiro Del-VallE•Marco Zenteno
106. Radiation Therapy of EpilepsyXXX
Ellen Air•Nicholas M. Barbaro
107. Gamma Surgery for Functional DisordersXXX
Chun-Po Yen•Ladislau Steiner
Volume TwoSection Six
Functional Neurosurgery
Surgical Management of Medically Intractable Epilepsy
108. Presurgical Evaluation for Epilepsy Including Intracranial ElectrodesXXX
Ana Luisa Velasco•Francisco Velasco•Bernardo Boleaga•José María NÚñez•David Trejo
109. Temporal Lobe Operations in Intractable EpilepsyXXX
Sameer A. Sheth•Matthew K. Mian•Emad N. Eskandar•G. Rees Cosgrove
110. Surgical Management of Extratemporal Lobe EpilepsyXXX
Erlick A.C. Pereira•Alexander L. Green
111. Multilobar Resection and Hemispherectomy in Epilepsy SurgeryXXX
Massimo Cossu•Francesco Cardinale•Laura Castana•Giorgio Lo Russo
112. Corpus Callosotomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Edward F. Chang•Nathan C. Rowland•Nicholas M. Barbaro
113. Treatment of Intractable Epilepsy by Electrical Stimulation of the Vagus NerveXXX
Joseph R. Madsen
Surgical Management of Psychiatric and Movement Disorders
114. Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders: Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, and DystoniaXXX
Louis A. Whitworth•Kim J. Burchiel
115. Cervical Dystonia and Spasmodic Torticollis: Indications and TechniquesXXX
John Yianni•Dipankar Nandi•Tipu Aziz
116. Novel Targets in Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement DisordersXXX
Steven Ojemann•Oszkar Szentirmai•Gidon Felsen
117. Molecular Therapies for Movement DisordersXXX
Michael J. Nanaszko•Michael G. Kaplitt
118. Cingulotomy for Intractable Psychiatric IllnessXXX
Patrick Schweder•G. Rees Cosgrove
119. Deep Brain Stimulation for Intractable Psychiatric IllnessXXX
Paul S. Larson•Philip A. Starr
120. Brain–Computer Interfacing Prospects and Technical AspectsXXX
Roy Bakay
121. Thoracoscopic Sympathectomy for HyperhidrosisXXX
Subu N. Magge•John F. Morrison
122. Surgery for Intractable SpasticityXXX
Marc Sindou•Patrick Mertens
Surgical Management of Intractable Pain
123. Retrogasserian Glycerol Rhizolysis in Trigeminal NeuralgiaXXX
Bengt Linderoth•Göran Lind
124. Percutaneous Stereotactic Rhizotomy in the Treatment of Intractable Facial PainXXX
John M. Tew, Jr.•Chad J. Morgan•Andrew W. Grande
125. Neurovascular Decompression in Cranial Nerves V, VII, IX, and XXXX
Russell R. Lonser•Ronald I. Apfelbaum
126. Deep Brain Stimulation for PainXXX
Patrick Senatus•Daniel Condit
127. Mesencephalic Tractotomy and Anterolateral Cordotomy for Intractable PainXXX
Kostas N. Fountas•Eftychia Z. Kapsalaki•Joseph R. Smith
128. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Chronic PainXXX
Richard B. North•Bengt Linderoth
129. Spinal Cord Stimulation and Intraspinal Infusions for PainXXX
Gilbert J. Fanciullo•Perry A. Ball
130. Dorsal Root Entry Zone LesionsXXX
Kevin Cahill•Allan J. Belzberg•William S. Anderson
131. Motor Cortex Stimulation for Intractable Facial PainXXX
Sameer A. Sheth•Matthew K. Mian•Bradley R. Buchbinder•Emad N. Eskandar
Section Seven
Trauma
132. Perioperative Management of Severe Traumatic Brain Injury in AdultsXXX
Ramesh Grandhi•David O. Okonkwo
133. Surgical Management of Severe Closed Head Injury in AdultsXXX
José María Pascual•Ruth Prieto
134. Management of Penetrating and Blast Injuries of the Nervous SystemXXX
Richard J. Teff
135. Decompressive Craniectomy for Traumatic Brain InjuryXXX
Matthew B. Potts•Michael E. Sughrue•Shirley I. Stiver•Lawrence H. Pitts•Geoffrey T. Manley
136. Management of Skull Base TraumaXXX
Shirley I. Stiver
137. Surgical Management of Chronic Subdural Hematoma in AdultsXXX
Thomas Santarius•Angelos G. Kolias•Peter J. Hutchinson
138. Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid LeaksXXX
Kofi Boahene•teodoro Forcht Dagi•Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa
139. Principles of Scalp Surgery and Surgical Management of Major Defects of ScalpXXX
Gaby D. Doumit•Alexandra Schmidek•Michael J. Yaremchuk
140. Surgical Management of Major Skull Defects and Potential ComplicationsXXX
Shih-Shan Lang•M. Sean Grady
141. Management of Traumatic Intracranial AneurysmsXXX
Giuseppe Talamonti•Giuseppe D’Aliberti•Massimo Collice
142. Management of Penetrating Brain InjuryXXX
J. Kent Werner, Jr.•Rocco Armonda•Geoffrey T. Manley•Guy Rosenthal
Section Eight
Surgical Management of Nervous System Infections
143. Management of Suppurative Intracranial InfectionsXXX
Rachel Grossman•Henry H. Schmidek•Alfredo QuiÑones-Hinojosa
144. Management of Infections After CraniotomyXXX
GÖran C. Blomstedt•Kari Sammalkorpi
145. Spinal Infections: Vertebral Osteomyelitis and Spinal Epidural AbscessXXX
Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•Ali Shirzadi•Paula Eboli•Debraj Mukherjee•Frank L. Acosta
146. Neurosurgical Management of HIV-Related Focal Brain LesionsXXX
Marlon S. Mathews•E. Thomas Chappell
147. Management of NeurocysticercosisXXX
Rodrigo Ramos-Zúñiga•Tomás Garzón-Muvdi
148. Management of Tuberculous Infections of the Nervous SystemXXX
Rana Patir•Ravi Bhatia
149. Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous SystemXXX
Rewati Raman Sharma•Sanjay J. Pawar•Santosh D. Lad•Ganpati Prasad Mishra•Audumbar Shantaram Netalkar•Shrikant Rege
150. Management of Intracranial Aneurysms Caused by InfectionXXX
Bradley A. Gross•Ning Lin•Rose Du
Section Nine
Neurosurgical Management of Spinal Disorders
Degenerative Spine Disorder
Cervical Spine
151. Treatment Evolution in Management of Cervical Disc DiseaseXXX
Marcus C. Korinth
152. Anterior Cervical Foraminotomy (Jho Procedure): Microscopic or EndoscopicXXX
David H. Jho•Diana H. Jho•Hae-Dong Jho
153. Minimally Invasive Posterior Cervical Foraminotomy and MicrodiscectomyXXX
Girish K. Hiremath•Mick J. Perez-Cruet
154. Disc Replacement Technologies in the Cervical and Lumbar SpineXXX
Ronan M. Dardis•Amar Saxena•Amjad Shad•Bhupal Chitnavis•Richard Gullan
155. Anterior Approaches for Multilevel Cervical SpondylosisXXX
Atul Goel•FRANCESCO CACCIOLA
156. Management of Cervical Spondylotic MyelopathyXXX
Michael P. Steinmetz•Rick J. Placide•Edward C. Benzel•Ajit A. Krishnaney
157. Cervical Laminoplasty: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Christopher M. Boxell•David G. Malone•Mitchell Martineau
158. Circumferential Cervical Spinal FusionXXX
Thomas B. Ducker•Timothy G. Burke
Thoracic Spine
159. Surgical Techniques in the Management of Thoracic Disc HerniationsXXX
Nathan E. Simmons
160. Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Discectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Joshua M. Ammerman•Anthony J. Caputy
Lumbar Spine
161. Lumbar Microdiscectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Bradley S. Duhon•Meic H. Schmidt
162. Minimally Invasive Lumbar Microdiscectomy: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Luis M. Tumialan
163. Management of Far Lateral Lumbar Disc HerniationsXXX
Nancy E. Epstein
164. Lumbar Spinal Arthroplasty: Clinical Experiences of Motion PreservationXXX
Fred H. Geisler
165. Management of Degenerative Lumbar Stenosis and SpondylolisthesisXXX
Benjamin Blondel•Shaun Xavier•Thomas Errico
166. Posterior Lumbar Fusion by Open Technique: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Ali Bydon•Hormuzdiyar H. Dasenbrock•Ian Suk
167. Percutaneous Placement of Lumbar Pedicle Screws: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Daniel C. Lu•Kevin T. Foley
168. Dynamic Stabilization of the Lumbar Spine: Indications and TechniquesXXX
William Welch•Boyle C. Cheng•Tariq E. Awad•M. Mason Macenski
169. Posterior Lumbar Interbody FusionXXX
M. Yashar S. Kalani•Mark Garrett•Nicholas Theodore
170. Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Basheal M. Agrawal•Daniel Resnick
171. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•John C. Liu•Christopher Ames•Frank L. Acosta
172. Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Yi Lu•Judith M. Wong•John H. Chi
173. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Clifford J. Eskey
Spine Trauma
174. Management of Injuries of the Cervical Spine and Spinal CordXXX
Daniel M. Sciubba•James S. Harrop
175. Transoral Approaches to the Cervical SpineXXX
Wesley Hsu•Jean-Paul Wolinsky
176. Atlantoaxial Instability and StabilizationXXX
Jean-Paul Wolinsky•Reza Yassari
177. Stabilization of the Subaxial Cervical Spine (C3–C7)XXX
Mehmet Zileli
178. Thoracolumbar Anterolateral and Posterior StabilizationXXX
Harel Arzi•Paul M. Arnold
179. Management of Sacral FracturesXXX
Carlo Bellabarba•Thomas A. Schildhauer•Jens R. Chapman
180. Management of Penetrating Injuries to the SpineXXX
Michelle J. Clarke•Raj Narayan•Timothy F. Witham
Congenital and Developmental Spinal Abnormalities
181. Craniovertebral Abnormalities and Their Neurosurgical ManagementXXX
Arnold Menezes•Timothy Lindley
182. Management of Chiari Malformations and SyringomyeliaXXX
John Heiss•Edward H. Oldfield
183. Management of Occult Spinal Dysraphism in AdultsXXX
R. Shane Tubbs•W. Jerry Oakes
184. Neurologic Problems of the Spine in AchondroplasiaXXX
Benjamin S. Carson•Mari Groves•Reza Yassari
Spinal Deformity
185. Management of Degenerative ScoliosisXXX
Daniel M. Sciubba
Spine Tumors
186. Surgical Management of Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors in AdultsXXX
Michael Bruneau•Jacques Brotchi
187. Intradural Extramedullary TumorsXXX
Paul McCormick
188. Management of Spinal Cord Tumors and Arteriovenous MalformationsXXX
Nirit Weiss•Joshua Bederson•Kalmon Post
189. Management of Cauda Equina TumorsXXX
Françoise Lapierre•Antoine Listrat•Philippe Rigoard•Michel Wager
190. Management of Primary Malignant Tumors of the Osseous SpineXXX
Alessandro Gasbarrini•Stefano Bandiera•Luca Amendola•Joseph Schwab•Stefano Boriani
191. Surgical Approaches to the Cervicothoracic JunctionXXX
Richard G. Fessler•Daniel H. Kim
192. Surgery for Metastatic Spine DiseaseXXX
Daniel M. Sciubba•Ziya l. Gokaslan
193. Surgical Resection of Sacral TumorsXXX
Ziya L. Gokaslan•Wesley Hsu
Specific Complications of Spine Surgery
194. Surgical Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leakage after Spinal SurgeryXXX
Sunil Jeswani•Doniel Drazin•Ali Shirzadi•Frank L. Acosta
Section Ten
Surgical Management of the Peripheral Nervous System
195. Peripheral Nerve InjuryXXX
Adam M. Sonabend•Patricia Smith•Jason H. Huang•Christopher Winfree
196. Imaging for Peripheral Nerve DisordersXXX
Aaron G. Filler
197. Management of Adult Brachial Plexus InjuriesXXX
Kathleen Khu•Rajiv Midha•Shimon Rochkind
198. Nerve Transfers: Indications and TechniquesXXX
Manish S. Sharma•Allen T. Bishop•Alexander Y. Shin•Robert J. Spinner
199. Management of Median Nerve CompressionXXX
Nathan J. Ranalli•Kartik G. Krishnan•Eric L. Zager
200. Management of Ulnar Nerve CompressionXXX
Gaurav Gupta•Allen Maniker
201. Management of Entrapment NeuropathiesXXX
Marco Sinisi
202. Management of Nerve Sheath Tumors Involving the SpineXXX
Faiz Ahmad•Allan Levi
203. Peripheral Nerve Tumors of the ExtremitiesXXX
Michael J. Dorsi•Allan J. Belzberg
204. Management of Cranial Nerve InjuriesXXX
Khaled M. Aziz•Alexander K. Yu•Douglas Chen•Raymond F. Sekula, Jr.
205. Management of Thoracic Outlet SyndromeXXX
Shimon Rochkind•Eric L. Zager
206. Nerve-Grafting Procedures for Birth-Related Peripheral Nerve InjuriesXXX
Martijn J. A. Malessy•Willem Pondaag
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 22nd June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416068396
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248501
About the Author
Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa
Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa has edited several books including Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Controversies in Neuro-Oncology: Best Evidence Medicine for Brain Tumor Surgery, and Video Atlas of Neurosurgery: Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery, and Neural Stem Cells (An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics). He has clinical expertise in Neuro-Oncology, tumor surgery, and is a world authority on these aspects of Neuro-Oncology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair of Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL, USA
Reviews
"Written by an international team of 380 specialists, the fifth edition of this textbook now consists of 168 chapters in two large volumes, with about one fifth of the material new to this edition and the balance reviewed for currency. The chapters feature introductory material about the history of the technique, followed by clearly presented treatment of
the various surgical techniques, non-surgical treatments, complications, outcomes, and a full list of references. The volumes are heavily illustrated with b&w plates and a group of color plates. Among the major subject areas are trauma, anterior skull base, brain tumors, new technologies, posterior fossa tumors, and surgical management of infections." -- SciTech Book News, March 2006