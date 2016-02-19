Schering Workshop on Steroid Hormone 'Receptors', Berlin, December 7 to 9, 1970
1st Edition
Advances in the Biosciences
Description
Advances in the Biosciences 7: Schering Workshop on Steroid Hormone ""Receptors,"" Berlin, December 7 to 9, 1970 is a collection of papers presented at the Schering Workshop on Steroid Hormone ""Receptors,"" held in Berlin, Germany, on December 7-9, 1970. Contributors review research findings concerning steroid hormone receptors and cover topics organized around receptors of estrogen, androgen, progesterone, aldosterone, and corticosteroids.
This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins by analyzing the concentration of the estrogen binding protein in the rat uterus in three stages of uterine development, followed by a discussion on estradiol binding in mammalian tissues. The next section explores androgen receptors and includes chapters dealing with the specific binding of steroid-receptor complexes to DNA as well as the effects of androgen receptors on rat and human prostate. Subsequent chapters discuss the action of progesterone, aldosterone, and corticosteroid receptors.
This monograph will be of interest to biochemists, biologists, and physiologists.
Table of Contents
Opening Address
Introduction
I: Estrogen Receptors
Chapter 1: The Regulation of Uterine Concentration of Estrogen Binding Protein
Summary
Introduction
Ontogeny of the estrogen binding protein Period 1: The development of uterine binding
Period 2: Equilibrium
Period 3: Depletion-replenishment cycle after estrogen
Final Remarks
Acknowledgment
Discussion
Chapter 2: Studies on Estradiol-binding in Mammalian Tissues
Summary
Introduction
Discussion
Chapter 3: Estradiol Receptors in the Uterus
Summary
Introduction
Techniques
Early findings: in vivo and tissue in vitro
Cytosol binding proteins Intrinsic vs possible extrinsic specificity
Conformation
Binding parameters
Nuclear receptors “Neo-nuclear” receptor
Non-Histone Chromatin estradiol protein
Receptor and RNA Synthesis
The least complicated story
Acknowledgements:
Discussion
Chapter 4: Estrogen Receptor Studies at the University of Chicago
Publisher Summary
Interaction in vivo
Effect of steroid structure
Interaction in vitro
Binding sites and receptor complexes
Two-step interaction mechanism
Isolation of receptor proteins
Receptors and human breast cancer
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 5: Studies on Isolation and Characterization of Estrogen Binding Proteins of Calf Uterus
Summary
Introduction
Results
Nuclear estrogen binding proteins
Effect of denaturating agents on estrogen binding activity
Conclusion
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 6: Studies on the Uterine Cytoplasmic â€œEstradiol-Receptorâ€
Summary
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 7: Origin and Properties of Target Organ Estradiol Binders
Discussion
General Discussion
II: Androgen Receptors
Chapter 8: Androgen Receptors: 17β – Hydroxy – 5α – Androstan –3–one and the Translocation of a Cytoplasmic Protein to Cell Nuclei in Prostate
Summary
The uptake and retention of androgens by male accessory organs
5α—dihydrotestosterone receptors
Steroid specificity of β—protein
Nuclear retention of the cytosol 5α—dihydrotestosterone-receptor Complex II
Nuclear acceptor for the specific retention of Complex II
The role of 5α—dihydrotestosterone in the retention of β—protein by prostate nuclei
Possible biological implications
Acknowledgement
Discussion
Chapter 9: The Specific Binding of Steroid-Receptor Complexes to DNA: Evidence from Androgen Receptors in Rat Prostate
Summary
Introduction
Material and Methods
Results
Conclusion
Discussion
Chapter 10: Androgen Receptors in Rat Ventral Prostate
Summary
Introduction
Material and Methods
Results
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 11: Androgenic Receptors in Rat and Human Prostate
Summary
Introduction
Rat tissue
Materials and Methods
Human prostate
Discussion
III: Progesterone Receptors
Chapter 12: A Specific Oviduct Target-Tissue Receptor For Progesterone: Identification, Characterization, Partial Purification, Inter-Compartmental Transfer Kinetics and Specific Interaction with the Genome
Publisher Summary
Introduction
Progesterone binding to macromolecules following in vivo administration
Characterization of the macromolecular-progesterone complex formed by oviduct cytosol in vitro
Partial purification of the cytoplasmic complex
Evidence that the binding components mediate progesterone action
Transfer of the steroid-receptor complex from cytoplasm to nucleus
Receptor interaction with the genome
Discussion
Chapter 13: Progesterone Binding in Rat and Guinea Pig Uterus
Summary
Introduction
Progesterone binding in the rat uterus cytosol [5, 6, 7] Acellular experiments
Tissue incubations
In vivo experiments
Progesterone binding in guinea pig uterus cytosol [8] Progesterone Binding Plasma Protein (PBP)
Cytosol Progesterone receptor
Discussion
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 14: Progesterone Binding Proteins in Rabbit Uterus and Human Endometrium
Summary
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgements
Discussion
IV: Aldosterone Receptors
Chapter 15: Aldosterone Binding Proteins
Publisher Summary
I. Radioautographic studies — toad bladder
II. Cell fractionation studies — rat kidney
III. Isolation of aldosterone-binding proteins (ABP)
IV Characterization of aldosterone-binding proteins
V. Organ distribution of ABP
Discussion
Chapter 16: Towards the Isolation of Aldosterone Receptors from the Toad Bladder
Summary
Introduction
Methods
Results and discussion
Extraction of bound aldosterone from the nuclei
The effect of cortisone on the stimulation of sodium transport by aldosterone
The effect of cortexolone on sodium transport and on the stimulation of sodium transport by aldosterone
Acknowledgements
Discussion
V: Corticosteroid Receptors
Chapter 17: Glucocorticoid Receptors in Rat Thymus Cells
Summary
Early metabolic effects of glucocorticoids on rat thymus cells in vitro
Equilibrium and kinetic studies of binding of steroids to intact thymus cells: specific and nonspecific binding [14–16]
Quantitative estimation of specifically-bound cortisol
Saturation of specific binding over the physiological range of cortisol concentrations [14–16]
Competition of other steroids with cortisol for specific binding [14–16]
Cortexolone as “antiglucocorticoid” in vitro[11, 16]
ATP requirement for specific binding ? [15,16]
Rate of association of cortisol to thymus cells at 37 °C and 22 °C [15,16]
Localization of specifically bound cortisol in the nucleus after incubation at 37 °C [20–22]
“Cytoplasmic” localization of specifically-bound cortisol after incubation at 3 °C 1)
Transformation of cytoplasmic to nuclear cortisol-receptor complex2)
Saturation and specificity of cytoplasmic binding in intact cells 1)
Extraction of nuclear and cytoplasmic cortisol-receptor complexes: rates of dissociation from the isolated complexes1)
Comparison of rates of association at 37 °C of cortisol with nuclei and nuclear receptors in intact cells 1)
Direct binding of steroids to isolated nuclear and cytoplasmic receptors: specificity and saturation1)
Receptors and hormone sensitivity1)
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
Chapter 18: Glucocorticoid Hormone Receptors
Summary
Introduction
Inducer steroid association with hepatoma tissue culture cells
Intracellular localization of specifically bound radioactivity
Localization of the specific receptor
Binding activity of cell-free extracts
Kinetics of specific cell-free binding and dissociation
Effects of other steroids on the specific binding of dexamethasone and cortisol
Properties of the specific receptor examined in cytoplasmic extracts
Nature of the specifically bound radioactivity
Relationship of the specific receptor to other glucocorticoid binding proteins
Glucocorticoid receptor in other cells
Other relationships of the specific receptor to hormonal responsiveness
Acknowledgement
Discussion
Chapter 19: Binding of 3H-Cortisol to Macromolecular Components of Rat Liver Cells and its Relation to the Mechanism of Action of Corticosteroids
Publisher Summary
Introduction
Binding of cortisol to the soluble macromolecules of the cytoplasm
Role of the cytosol binding proteins
Binding of cortisol to the cell nucleus
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Discussion
VI: The Future of Steroid Hormone Receptors
Chapter 20: The Future of Steroid Hormone Receptor
Publisher Summary
Lecturers
Participants
Name Index
