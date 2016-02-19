Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, Venice, April 20 to 23, 1970 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080175713, 9781483151786

Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, Venice, April 20 to 23, 1970

1st Edition

Advances in the Biosciences

Editors: Gerhard Raspé
eBook ISBN: 9781483151786
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 23rd September 1971
Page Count: 664
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
131.77
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in the Biosciences 6: Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, Venice, April 20 to 23, 1970 is a collection of papers presented at the Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, held in Venice, Italy, on April 20-23, 1970. Contributors explore intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms underlying early development in mammals and cover topics ranging from transmission of maternal proteins into oocytes to normal and abnormal fertilization in mammals; experimental early parthenogenesis in mammals; and nutrient requirements for the culture of preimplantation embryos in vitro.

This book is comprised of 33 chapters and begins with an overview of the oocyte and the egg, touching on subjects such as electron microscopy of the primary and secondary oocyte; experimental early parthenogenesis in mammals; and laparoscopic recovery of pre-ovulatory human oocytes after priming of the ovaries with gonadotrophins. The next section is devoted to intrinsic and extrinsic influence on the metabolism of preimplantation embryos and includes chapters dealing with the composition of oviductal and uterine fluids; the role of uterine proteins in embryonic development; sex chromosome markers as indicators in embryonic development; and manipulations of the blastocyst. The remaining chapters examine placental and fetal physiology, immunology and teratology, and differentiation of tissues.

This monograph will be of interest to biologists and physiologists.

Table of Contents


Opening

Introduction

Welcoming Address

I. The Oocyte and the Egg

Electron Microscopy of the Primary and Secondary Oocyte

Discussion

Transmission of Maternal Proteins into Oocytes

Discussion

Normal and Abnormal Fertilization in Mammals

Discussion

Experimental Early Parthenogenesis in Mammals

Discussion

Macromolecular Synthesis and Effect of Metabolic Inhibitors during Preimplantation Development in the Mouse

Discussion

Laparoscopic Recovery of Pre-Ovulatory Human Oocytes after Priming of the Ovaries with Gonadotrophins

Discussion

II. Intrinsic and Extrinsic Influence on the Metabolism of Preimplantation Embryos

Nutrient Requirements for the Culture of Preimplantation Embryos In Vitro

Discussion

Composition of Oviductal and Uterine Fluids

Discussion

Uterine Secretion Proteins as Extrinsic Factors in Preimplantation Development

Uterine Proteins and Embryonic Development

Discussion

Sex-Chromatin Formation and RNA and Protein Synthesis during Preimplantation Development of the Rabbit

Discussion

Sex Chromosome Markers as Indicators in Embryonic Development

Discussion

Manipulation of Cleaving Mammalian Embryo with Special Reference to a Time-Lapse Cinematographic Analysis of Centrifuged and Fused Mouse Eggs

Discussion

Manipulations on the Blastocyst

Discussion

III. Placental and Fetal Physiology

Steroidal Conditioning of the Endometrium for Nidation

Discussion

Control of Embryo Implantation and Survival

Discussion

Role of the Fetus, Placenta and Mother in Steroidogenesis at Midgestation

Discussion

Culture of Fetuses In Vitro

Discussion

Fate of Heteroploid Embryos

Discussion

IV. Immunology

Viviparity, Histocompatibility, and Fetal Survival

Discussion

The Effect of Immune Reactions on Fetal Development

Discussion

Maternal Cells in the Newborn

Discussion

V. Differentiation of Tissues

Introduction to the VIIth Session

Induction and Cell Interaction in Embryonic Development

Discussion

DNA/Protein Interactions in Mammalian Differentiation

Discussion

Isozymes and Cellular Differentiation

Discussion

The Hemoglobins of the Fetus

Discussion

VI. Teratology

Principles in Teratology

Discussion

Subcellular Effects of Teratogens on Vertebrate Embryos and their Associated Membranes

Discussion

Biochemical Aspects of Teratology

Discussion

Closing Address

Lecturers

Participants

Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
664
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151786

About the Editor

Gerhard Raspé

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.