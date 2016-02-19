Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, Venice, April 20 to 23, 1970
1st Edition
Advances in the Biosciences
Description
Advances in the Biosciences 6: Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, Venice, April 20 to 23, 1970 is a collection of papers presented at the Schering Symposium on Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors in Early Mammalian Development, held in Venice, Italy, on April 20-23, 1970. Contributors explore intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms underlying early development in mammals and cover topics ranging from transmission of maternal proteins into oocytes to normal and abnormal fertilization in mammals; experimental early parthenogenesis in mammals; and nutrient requirements for the culture of preimplantation embryos in vitro.
This book is comprised of 33 chapters and begins with an overview of the oocyte and the egg, touching on subjects such as electron microscopy of the primary and secondary oocyte; experimental early parthenogenesis in mammals; and laparoscopic recovery of pre-ovulatory human oocytes after priming of the ovaries with gonadotrophins. The next section is devoted to intrinsic and extrinsic influence on the metabolism of preimplantation embryos and includes chapters dealing with the composition of oviductal and uterine fluids; the role of uterine proteins in embryonic development; sex chromosome markers as indicators in embryonic development; and manipulations of the blastocyst. The remaining chapters examine placental and fetal physiology, immunology and teratology, and differentiation of tissues.
This monograph will be of interest to biologists and physiologists.
Table of Contents
Opening
Introduction
Welcoming Address
I. The Oocyte and the Egg
Electron Microscopy of the Primary and Secondary Oocyte
Discussion
Transmission of Maternal Proteins into Oocytes
Discussion
Normal and Abnormal Fertilization in Mammals
Discussion
Experimental Early Parthenogenesis in Mammals
Discussion
Macromolecular Synthesis and Effect of Metabolic Inhibitors during Preimplantation Development in the Mouse
Discussion
Laparoscopic Recovery of Pre-Ovulatory Human Oocytes after Priming of the Ovaries with Gonadotrophins
Discussion
II. Intrinsic and Extrinsic Influence on the Metabolism of Preimplantation Embryos
Nutrient Requirements for the Culture of Preimplantation Embryos In Vitro
Discussion
Composition of Oviductal and Uterine Fluids
Discussion
Uterine Secretion Proteins as Extrinsic Factors in Preimplantation Development
Uterine Proteins and Embryonic Development
Discussion
Sex-Chromatin Formation and RNA and Protein Synthesis during Preimplantation Development of the Rabbit
Discussion
Sex Chromosome Markers as Indicators in Embryonic Development
Discussion
Manipulation of Cleaving Mammalian Embryo with Special Reference to a Time-Lapse Cinematographic Analysis of Centrifuged and Fused Mouse Eggs
Discussion
Manipulations on the Blastocyst
Discussion
III. Placental and Fetal Physiology
Steroidal Conditioning of the Endometrium for Nidation
Discussion
Control of Embryo Implantation and Survival
Discussion
Role of the Fetus, Placenta and Mother in Steroidogenesis at Midgestation
Discussion
Culture of Fetuses In Vitro
Discussion
Fate of Heteroploid Embryos
Discussion
IV. Immunology
Viviparity, Histocompatibility, and Fetal Survival
Discussion
The Effect of Immune Reactions on Fetal Development
Discussion
Maternal Cells in the Newborn
Discussion
V. Differentiation of Tissues
Introduction to the VIIth Session
Induction and Cell Interaction in Embryonic Development
Discussion
DNA/Protein Interactions in Mammalian Differentiation
Discussion
Isozymes and Cellular Differentiation
Discussion
The Hemoglobins of the Fetus
Discussion
VI. Teratology
Principles in Teratology
Discussion
Subcellular Effects of Teratogens on Vertebrate Embryos and their Associated Membranes
Discussion
Biochemical Aspects of Teratology
Discussion
Closing Address
Lecturers
Participants
Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 23rd September 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151786