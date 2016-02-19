Schering Symposium on Endocrinology, Berlin, May 26 to 27, 1967 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133959, 9781483138671

Schering Symposium on Endocrinology, Berlin, May 26 to 27, 1967

1st Edition

Advances in the Biosciences

Editors: G. Raspé
eBook ISBN: 9781483138671
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st July 1969
Page Count: 332
Description

Advances in the Biosciences 1: Schering Symposium on Endocrinology, Berlin, May 26 to 27, 1967 is a collection of papers presented at the Schering Symposium on Endocrinology held in Berlin, Germany, on May 26-27, 1967.

Contributors explore a wide range of topics relating to endocrinology, including the radioimmunoassay of gonadotropins; steroid transformations in human and rat testes; hormonal control of sexual behavior in adult rats; and regulation of synthesis and release of anterior pituitary hormones both in vitro and in vivo.

This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins by analyzing a hormone, prepared from liquor folliculi and whole ovaries, that causes typical estrus in spayed rats, followed by a discussion on the preparation of a crystalline ovarian hormone from the urine of pregnant women. Subsequent chapters focus on hypothalamic control and pathways of release of neurohypophysial hormones; effect of amino acids and proteins on insulin secretion in human subjects; hormonal regulation of sexual behavior in adult rats; and some aspects of steroid transformations in the testes of human subjects and of rats with experimental cryptorchidism or feminization. Results of ultrastructural and subcellular studies of storage and release of neurohypophysial hormones are also presented.

This monograph will be a useful resource for endocrinologists.

Table of Contents


Eroffnung des Symposiums

Karl Junkmann zum 70. Geburtstag

Winners of the ,,Schoeller-Junkmann-Preis 1967"

Radioimmunoassey of Gonadotropins

Hemmung der Natriumresorption in der Niere adrenalelektromierter Ratten

Experimentelle und klinische Untersuchungen zur Differenzierung von thyreotropem Hormon (TSH), Long-Acting Thyroid Stimulator ATS) und Exophthalmus produzierendem Faktor (EPF)

Uber Antiandrogene

Synthesen antiandrogener Steroide

Simulierung der Pharmakokinetik des Cyproteronacetats mit dem Analogcomputer

Zur Pharmakokinetik von Cyproteronacetat: Biologisch-experimentelle Studien

Der Einflus von Antiandrogenen auf Differenzierungsvorgange

Some Aspects of Steroid Transformations in the Testes of Human Subjects and of Rats with Experimental Cryptorchidism or Feminisation

Subject 2: Neuroendokrinologische Regulation

Hormonal Control of Sexual Behavior in Adult Rats

Hypothalamic Control and Pathways of Release of the Neurohypophysial Hormones

Storage and Release of Neurohypophysial

Hormones: Ultrastructural and Subcellular Studies

Control of Synthesis and Release of Anterior Pituitary Hormones in vitro

Control of Synthesis and Release of Anterior Pituitary Hormones in vivo

Hypothalamic Mechanisms and Anterior

Pituitary Functions

Subject 3: Neuere Ergebnisse der Diabetesforschung

Versuche zur Synthese des Glukagons Erzeugung eines Spontan-Diabetes bei Ratten durch Behandlung der Elterngeneration mit Alloxan

Effect of Amino Acids and Proteins Insulin Secretion in Man

Versuche zur Wirkung von Glycodiazin beim Menschen

Nicht hemmbare Insulinaktivitat im menschlichen Serum: Physicochemische und biologische Eigenschaften nach partieller Reinigung

Diabetes und Fettstoffwechsel

Lecturers / Referenten

Participants / Teilnehmer

International Societies of Endocrinology 1967 / Internationale Gesellschaften fur Endokrinologie 1967

