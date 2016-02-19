Schering Symposium on Endocrinology, Berlin, May 26 to 27, 1967
1st Edition
Advances in the Biosciences
Description
Advances in the Biosciences 1: Schering Symposium on Endocrinology, Berlin, May 26 to 27, 1967 is a collection of papers presented at the Schering Symposium on Endocrinology held in Berlin, Germany, on May 26-27, 1967.
Contributors explore a wide range of topics relating to endocrinology, including the radioimmunoassay of gonadotropins; steroid transformations in human and rat testes; hormonal control of sexual behavior in adult rats; and regulation of synthesis and release of anterior pituitary hormones both in vitro and in vivo.
This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins by analyzing a hormone, prepared from liquor folliculi and whole ovaries, that causes typical estrus in spayed rats, followed by a discussion on the preparation of a crystalline ovarian hormone from the urine of pregnant women. Subsequent chapters focus on hypothalamic control and pathways of release of neurohypophysial hormones; effect of amino acids and proteins on insulin secretion in human subjects; hormonal regulation of sexual behavior in adult rats; and some aspects of steroid transformations in the testes of human subjects and of rats with experimental cryptorchidism or feminization. Results of ultrastructural and subcellular studies of storage and release of neurohypophysial hormones are also presented.
This monograph will be a useful resource for endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Eroffnung des Symposiums
Karl Junkmann zum 70. Geburtstag
Winners of the ,,Schoeller-Junkmann-Preis 1967"
Radioimmunoassey of Gonadotropins
Hemmung der Natriumresorption in der Niere adrenalelektromierter Ratten
Experimentelle und klinische Untersuchungen zur Differenzierung von thyreotropem Hormon (TSH), Long-Acting Thyroid Stimulator ATS) und Exophthalmus produzierendem Faktor (EPF)
Uber Antiandrogene
Synthesen antiandrogener Steroide
Simulierung der Pharmakokinetik des Cyproteronacetats mit dem Analogcomputer
Zur Pharmakokinetik von Cyproteronacetat: Biologisch-experimentelle Studien
Der Einflus von Antiandrogenen auf Differenzierungsvorgange
Some Aspects of Steroid Transformations in the Testes of Human Subjects and of Rats with Experimental Cryptorchidism or Feminisation
Subject 2: Neuroendokrinologische Regulation
Hormonal Control of Sexual Behavior in Adult Rats
Hypothalamic Control and Pathways of Release of the Neurohypophysial Hormones
Storage and Release of Neurohypophysial
Hormones: Ultrastructural and Subcellular Studies
Control of Synthesis and Release of Anterior Pituitary Hormones in vitro
Control of Synthesis and Release of Anterior Pituitary Hormones in vivo
Hypothalamic Mechanisms and Anterior
Pituitary Functions
Subject 3: Neuere Ergebnisse der Diabetesforschung
Versuche zur Synthese des Glukagons Erzeugung eines Spontan-Diabetes bei Ratten durch Behandlung der Elterngeneration mit Alloxan
Effect of Amino Acids and Proteins Insulin Secretion in Man
Versuche zur Wirkung von Glycodiazin beim Menschen
Nicht hemmbare Insulinaktivitat im menschlichen Serum: Physicochemische und biologische Eigenschaften nach partieller Reinigung
Diabetes und Fettstoffwechsel
Lecturers / Referenten
Participants / Teilnehmer
International Societies of Endocrinology 1967 / Internationale Gesellschaften fur Endokrinologie 1967
